Boeing and Alaska Airlines Announce Largest Airplane Order in Airline's History

  • Purchase of 105 737-10s brings Alaska's 737 MAX order book to 174 airplanes
  • Five 787 Dreamliners will enable further global network expansion
  • Order announced as the companies celebrate 60 years of partnership

- Boeing [NYSE:BA] and Alaska Airlines today announced the carrier's largest-ever airplane order as part of its long-term plan to expand its domestic and international route networks. The order includes:

  • 105 737-10 airplanes and options for 35 more of the largest 737 MAX variant to serve high-density routes and renew its existing fleet
  • Five 787 widebody jets to expand the airline's long-haul service to and from Europe and Asia

"This fleet investment builds on the strong foundation Alaska has created to support steady, scalable and sustained growth, and is another building block in executing our Alaska Accelerate strategic plan," said Alaska Air Group CEO and President Ben Minicucci. "These planes will fuel our expansion to more destinations across the globe and ensure our guests travel aboard the newest, most fuel-efficient and state-of-the-art aircraft. We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Boeing, a Pacific Northwest neighbor and a company that stands as a symbol of American innovation and manufacturing."

The fuel-efficient 737-10 will grow and replace Alaska Airlines' single-aisle fleet to support the carrier's modernization strategy and enable future network expansion. By introducing the 737-10, Alaska Airlines will comfortably serve more passengers on more routes with the lowest cost per seat of any single-aisle airplane.

The 787 Dreamliner order supports Alaska Airlines' long-haul growth plans, enabling the airline to expand its international network with industry-leading fuel efficiency, range and passenger comfort. The 787's advanced aerodynamics, composite structure and modern cabin design make it well-suited for long-range international markets.

"This is a historic airplane order underwritten by Alaska Airlines' record of strong performance and strategic expansion. All of us at Boeing are proud of Alaska's success and are honored they have placed their trust in our people and our 737 and 787 airplanes to help grow their airline," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

This order kicks off the 60th year of the two companies' partnership, which started when Boeing delivered a 727 to Alaska Airlines. The airline currently operates 248 737 airplanes and now has 174 737 MAX jets on order. The 737-10 will bring further network and fleet flexibility while maintaining commonality ─ complementing Alaska Airlines' fleet of Next-Generation 737 and 737 MAX airplanes.

The Seattle-based carrier has five 787 Dreamliners in service, and this purchase brings its order book to 12 of the widebody family as Alaska Airlines expands its global network to serve at least 12 international destinations in the next few years.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity. 

