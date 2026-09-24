Boardwalktech Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Boardwalktech Software Corp (TSXV: BWLK,OTC:BWLKF) (OTCQB: BWLKF) ("Boardwalk" or the "Company") the leading provider of patented digital-ledger and AI-enabled Enterprise Software Solutions for Intelligent Information Management, is pleased to announce that it has closed a second and final tranche ("Second Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement ("the Offering") consisting of 1,690,000 units at a subscription price of C$0.05 per Unit, for gross proceeds of approximately C$84,500 raised in the Second Tranche. An aggregate of 17,490,000 Units were issued across both tranches, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$874,500 raised in the Offering.
Each Unit consists of one common share ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.06, for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
Certain finders of the Second Tranche received 8% cash and 8% non-transferable finder's warrants exercisable for common shares of the Company at $0.06 per share for two years, for 135,200 finder's warrants and C$6,760 cash commissions paid in this tranche.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering in connection with general corporate purposes.
Completion of the Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Units were issued pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 respecting Prospectus Exemptions. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance.
The Units have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the "United States" or "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable U.S. state securities laws or compliance with an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.
About Boardwalktech Software Corp.
Boardwalktech has developed a patented digital ledger and AI technology platform used by Fortune 500 companies to power mission-critical enterprise applications. The platform enables multiple parties to work simultaneously on the same data while preserving full data integrity, provenance, and auditability. Boardwalktech delivers purpose-built enterprise applications with deep integration into systems of record, significantly faster than traditional software platforms. The Company is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with offices in India and operations across North America. For more information, visit www.boardwalktech.com.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events, performance, and business opportunities and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Boardwalktech undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.
Contacts:
Andy Duncan, CEO
Boardwalktech Software Corp.
andy.duncan@boardwalktech.com
(650) 245-2050
Sean Peasgood
Investor Relations - Sophic Capital
sean@sophiccapital.com
(647) 837-3357
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