BNY to Speak at the BofA Securities Financial Services Conference

- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY") (NYSE: BK), a global financial services company, today announced that Dermot McDonogh, Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the BofA Securities Financial Services Conference in Miami, Florida at 12:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. The discussion may include forward-looking statements and other material information.

A live webcast of the audio portion of the conference will be available on the BNY website (www.bny.com/investorrelations). An archived version of the audio portion will be available on the BNY website approximately 24 hours after the live webcast and will remain available until March 11, 2026. 

About BNY
BNY is a global financial services platforms company at the heart of the world's capital markets. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, using its expertise and platforms to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth. Today BNY serves over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals. As of December 31, 2025, BNY oversees $59.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.2 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Headquartered in New York City, BNY has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bny.com. Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts:

Investors
Marius Merz
+1 212 298 1480
marius.merz@bny.com 

Media
Anneliese Diedrichs
+1 646 468 6026
anneliese.diedrichs@bny.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-to-speak-at-the-bofa-securities-financial-services-conference-302668272.html

SOURCE BNY

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BK
