BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Dividend

On November 20, 2025, the Board of Trustees of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF) declared from net investment income a monthly cash dividend of $0.0175 per share of beneficial interest, payable on December 19, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2025. The ex-dividend date is December 5, 2025. The previous dividend declared in October was $0.0175 per share of beneficial interest.

Important Information

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for the Fund, is part of BNY Investments. BNY Investments is one of the world's largest asset managers, with $2.1 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. Through a client-first approach, BNY Investments brings investors specialist expertise through its seven investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class and backed by the breadth and scale of BNY. Additional information on BNY Investments is available on www.bny.com/investments . Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest company news and activity.

BNY Investments is a division of BNY , which has $57.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of September 30, 2025. Established in 1784, BNY is America's oldest bank. Today, BNY powers capital markets around the world through comprehensive solutions that help clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment life cycle. BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bny.com . Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our newsroom for the latest company news.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.

For Press Inquiries:
BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc.
Jessica Greaney
jessica.greaney@bny.com
Taylor Ventrice
taylor.ventrice@bny.com

For Other Inquiries:
BNY Mellon Securities Corporation
The National Marketing Desk
240 Greenwich Street
New York, New York 10286
1-800-334-6899

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

BNY MellonBKNYSE:BKFintech Investing
BK
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Happy Creek Completes 2025 Drill Program at the Fox Tungsten Project in British Columbia

Happy Creek Completes 2025 Drill Program at the Fox Tungsten Project in British Columbia

(TheNewswire) October 28, 2025, Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: HPY) ("Happy Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the first tranche of drilling at the Fox Tungsten Project in the South Cariboo district of British Columbia... Keep Reading...
Happy Creek Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $3.75 Million Financing to Advance the Fox Tungsten Project

Happy Creek Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $3.75 Million Financing to Advance the Fox Tungsten Project

(TheNewswire) Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 18, 2025 – Happy Creek Minerals Ltd (TSX-V: HPY, OTC: HPYCF, FSE: 1HC ) ("Happy Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it... Keep Reading...
Caribou Biosciences Presents Encouraging Clinical Data from CB-010 ANTLER Phase 1 Trial in Second-line LBCL Patients at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Caribou Biosciences Presents Encouraging Clinical Data from CB-010 ANTLER Phase 1 Trial in Second-line LBCL Patients at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

-- CB-010 allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy w ith partial HLA matching has potential to rival efficacy and safety profile of approved autologous CAR-T cell therapies -- - -- Plan to enroll ~20 additional 2L LBCL patients in ANTLER to confirm that partial HLA matching improves patient outcomes;... Keep Reading...
Arizona Sonoran

Arizona Sonoran Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cactus Project

Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Skyharbour Engages Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Marketing Contract

Noble Mineral Closes its Non-Brokered Private Placement and Extends Warrants

Winston Tailings Project: Mineral Resource Drilling

Admission to Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

Related News

Gold Investing

Joe Cavatoni: Gold's Key Driver Now, Plus 2026 Catalysts to Watch

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Engages Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Marketing Contract

Base Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Base Metals Investing

Noble Mineral Closes its Non-Brokered Private Placement and Extends Warrants

Base Metals Outlook: World Edition

Gold Investing

Winston Tailings Project: Mineral Resource Drilling

Gold Investing

Admission to Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States