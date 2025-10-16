BNY Declares Dividends

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY") (NYSE: BK), a global financial services company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends on its common and preferred stock as follows:

Common – a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.53 per share, payable on November 7, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 27, 2025.

Preferred – the following dividends for the noncumulative perpetual preferred stock, liquidation preference $100,000 per share, for the dividend period ending in December 2025, in each case payable on December 22, 2025 to holders of record as of the close of business on December 5, 2025:

  • $1,220.89 per share on the Series A Preferred Stock (equivalent to $12.208939 per Normal Preferred Capital Security of Mellon Capital IV, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series A Preferred Stock);

  • $925.00 per share on the Series H Preferred Stock (equivalent to $9.250000 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series H Preferred Stock);

  • $937.50 per share on the Series I Preferred Stock (equivalent to $9.375000 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series I Preferred Stock);

  • $1,537.50 per share on the Series K Preferred Stock (equivalent to $0.384375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/4,000th interest in a share of the Series K Preferred Stock); and

  • $1,652.78 per share on the Series L Preferred Stock (equivalent to $16.527778 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series L Preferred Stock).

BNY is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world — managing it, moving it and keeping it safe.  For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, putting its expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions.  Today BNY helps over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally access the money they need.  BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more.  As of September 30, 2025, BNY oversees $57.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.1 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK).  Headquartered in New York City, BNY has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators.  Additional information is available on www.bny.com.  Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts:

Media
Anneliese Diedrichs
+1 646 468 6026
Anneliese.Diedrichs@bny.com 

Investors
Marius Merz
+1 212 298 1480
Marius.Merz@bny.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-declares-dividends-302586207.html

SOURCE BNY

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

