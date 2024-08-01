- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report
Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; “Balkan”, “BMM” or “the Company”) provides the Company’s quarterly activities report for the three months ended 30 June 2024 (“Quarter”).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Balkan Mining and Minerals (BMM) has received binding commitments for $750,000 via private placement to advance project generation opportunities and Canadian exploration activities
- Experienced corporate executive Mr Fadi Diab appointed to the BMM board of directors as NED
- BMM continues to leverage the deep experience of the board and key staff to assess potential new mineral exploration projects
Balkan Mining and Minerals, Managing Director, Ross Cotton commented:
“The BMM team has been energised by recent renewal of the board and share register in recent months and is busily working behind the scenes to consider potential business development opportunities.
The Company is very fortunate to have world recognised mining industry professionals such as BMM Chairman and Sandfire Resources founder Karl Simich involved with this process, which we are hoping will deliver exciting new projects.
We look forward to advising our shareholders of any new potentialities if and when appropriate.”
Capital Raising Activities and Board Changes
As reported to the ASX on 27 June 2024, BMM received binding commitments for $750,000 via private placement to new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors through the issue of 15M new ordinary fully paid shares. Subscribers to the placement received 1 unlisted option for every 2 placement shares. The options have an exercise price of 7.5c each and have an expiry date of 3 years post issue. Sixty Two Capital Pty Ltd acted as the Lead Manager to the placement. On 16 June 2024, BMM advised of the retirement of Non-Executive Director Mr Luke Martino and the appointment of experienced corporate professional Mr Fadi Diab as Non-Executive Director. Mr. Diab was the former Head of Global Payroll at Commonwealth Bank of Australia where he managed the global payroll team who are responsible for 55,000 employees across 15 countries.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Balkan Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Investor Insight
Amid a growing critical minerals sector and supportive legislative agenda, Balkan Mining offers a compelling option to participate in the growing European battery metals market.
Overview
The recent boom in electric vehicle (EV) adoption and green technologies has seen global demand for lithium skyrocket. Analysts believe EV penetration could reach 35% by 2030, which means lithium production will need to quadruple between 2020 and 2030 to satisfy this growing demand.
Lithium production is often associated with countries like Chile, Australia and Argentina — but strategic policy shifts in the European Union have led Europe to look inward for essential battery metals, placing the spotlight directly on the Balkan states. While the Balkan states, which includes Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia, are best known for historic gold production — recent lithium discoveries in Serbia have renewed interest in this region.
Balkan Mining and Minerals (ASX:BMM) is focused on an early-stage exploration through the full development of lithium and boron mining in the Balkan region. The company is committed to building an ethical resource portfolio backed by strategic partnerships and guided by an experienced board and management with regional expertise.
The Balkan states, and Serbia in particular, are well-endowed with many minerals and have attracted a surge in foreign investors for the exploration of mining operations. Serbia's Vardar zone is an emerging tier 1 lithium-borate jurisdiction. Balkan Mining and Minerals is well-positioned to capture the growth of the European lithium and boron supply chain.
Balkan Mining and Minerals' flagship Rekovac lithium-borate project demonstrated two successful diamond drill holes discovering preserved lithium and borate mineralization. The company recently completed its surface mapping program. With the success of the initial drilling and exploration, Balkan is well-positioned to commence its drill program in late September 2021.
The company continues to expand its reach across Serbia with four new exploration permits recently granted. The Ursule and Siokovac licenses provide expansion of Rekovac and span nearly 200 square kilometers. The Dobrinja and Pranjani licenses provide access to Western Serbia with favorable lacustrine strata for hosting lithium and boron.
"It's the right region, it's the right commodity and the right capital structure with the right investors… the key thing to add to that is what differentiates this particular lithium project from many of the other … lithium companies, at least listed in Australia, is the borate angle… So that makes these types of things extremely economic and extremely easy to mine and process," commented Ross Cotton, managing director.
Balkan Mining and Minerals is backed by Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR). The company's current market cap is AU$36 million with 45 million shares on issue.
The leadership of Balkan Mining and Minerals includes a highly commercial board with decades of experience. Sean Murray serves as chairman and brings executive experience from Rio Tinto and expertise in industrial minerals. General Manager Dejan Jovanovic is the Balkan region expert with over 15 years of experience as a geologist. The company has a strong combination of experience and expertise to be a leader in the lithium and boron space.
Company Highlights
- Balkan Mining and Minerals is a publicly-listed exploration and development company focused on lithium and boron mining in the Balkan region.
- The Rekovac project has demonstrated promising results in its early exploration phase and is on track for additional explorations and assessments within the Ursule and Siokovac licensed areas.
- The Cacak project provides new access to underexplored areas of the Vardar Zone, an emerging tier 1 lithium-borate jurisdiction. The company is looking to expand beyond the Rekovac project and region.
- The company is backed by leaders in the space and has performed well since its IPO. An experienced board and regional management expertise equip Balkan Mining and Mineral to be a leader in the lithium-borate space and are in the right space at the right time.
Key Projects
Rekovac Lithium-Borate Project
The flagship Rekovac lithium-borate project is located in the world-class Vardar Zone in Serbia, an emerging tier 1 lithium-borate jurisdiction. The project has easy access to the motorway and modern rail corridor, thus providing a solid infrastructure to Central and Western Europe.
The first two diamond drill holes (1,238 meters) revealed preserved lithium and borate mineralization at both sites. The second drill hole (REK-002) intercepted over 171 meters with over 10,000 ppm of B2O3 and up to 969 ppm Li2O from 35 meters including 49.6 meters with over 20,000 ppm of B2O3 and up to 624 ppm Li2O from 51.5 meters.
The success of the initial drilling and exploration has provided a solid foundation to explore additional areas of Rekovac as well as two additional adjacent areas under the Ursule and Siokovac licenses. The recently completed surface mapping of the entire Rekovac area has identified five dominating sedimentary formations. The samples will be sent to a laboratory for mineral phase determination using the X-ray diffraction method.
Balkan Mining and Minerals plans to measure magnetic properties over the entire diamond drill core. In addition to measuring magnetic susceptibility, the company will measure the bulk density of samples selected from the drill core. These two parameters will guide geophysics surveys across high-priority areas and ultimately define and commence new drilling programs.
Cacak Project
The Cacak project comprises the Dobrinja and Pranjani license and is located in Western Serbia about 90 kilometers south-southwest of Belgrade, the capital of Serbia. A database study conducted by the Yugoslav Geological Survey identified favorable lacustrine strata for hosting lithium and boron.
The project is in its early exploration phase and will focus on target generation using regional geophysics, geological mapping, and surface sampling. Upon completion of the initial assessment, drill testing of the target locations will be conducted. The licensed areas are within the Vardar Zone and present the company with another location for extracting lithium and boron minerals.
Management Team
Ross Cotton – Managing Director
Ross Cotton has over 15 years of experience in the securities and mining industries and has been instrumental in both the financing and management of mining and resource companies globally.Cottons' experience in investment banking and equity capital markets has provided him with detailed experience in corporate transaction management and execution. In these roles, Cotton has been integral in the recapitalization and restructuring of companies, including managing of initial public offerings and reverse takeovers. In addition to a number of managerial roles with ASX listed companies, Cotton has also provided corporate advisory services to listed companies on strategy, acquisitions as well as financing via both debt and equity for a number of years.Cotton currently manages a private mining strategy and finance consulting business and utilizes his networks established in investment banking, mining and management to provide solutions for the effective implementation of business strategies and management solutions.
Sean Murray – Non-executive Chairperson
Sean Murray has an Honors degree in modern languages and a post-graduate Master's Degree in Business Management and Economics from the Manchester Business School, part of the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, in the United Kingdom. Murray has more than 40 years of experience worldwide in the chemicals and mining industries, including non-ferrous metals and minerals and industrial minerals. His successful executive management career includes senior roles with Australian Mining and Smelting (CRA), Pasminco Europe and Pasminco Inc and Rio Tinto plc where he became Managing Director of Borax Europe and then Deputy Chief Executive, Rio Tinto Borax in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Murray has also served on the boards of Rio Tinto operating companies either as president or as an executive director in the USA (California), Argentina, France, Germany, Holland, Spain and Italy. He has been a Vice-President of the European Zinc Institute (The Hague), and an Industry Advisor on non-ferrous metals and minerals to the UK government at the International Lead Zinc Study Group, (United Nations). He was a vice-president of the Industrial Minerals Association and president of the European Borates Association in Brussels where he became involved in Public Relations and Sustainable Development.
Since 2005, Murray has provided consulting services on marketing, planning and strategy to the industrial minerals sector in Europe, Australia and the Americas and has held non-executive directorships on the boards of AIM and ASX listed copper, gold, tungsten, potash and fluorspar companies including, Fluormin plc (formerly LSE:FLOR and Potash Minerals Ltd (formerly (ASX:POK)). He was a senior partner in a New York based LLP developing minerals businesses in the former Soviet Union. Murray is fluent in a number of European languages including German and Spanish.
Murray has British and Irish citizenship and lives in Surrey in the United Kingdom.
Luke Martino – Non-executive Director
Luke Martino is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and the Australian Institute of Company Directors, having worked for over 30 years with major accounting firms, where he held senior leadership positions and Board memberships including Lead Partner of Deloitte's Growth Solutions practice in Perth until 2007 when he left to establish boutique corporate advisory and accounting firm, Indian Ocean Advisory Group.
Martino has extensive experience in mining and resources, property and hospitality industries and is a specialist in corporate and growth consulting.
Martino currently acts as a Chairman of Jadar Resources Limited (ASX: JDR) and is also Executive Director of Indian Ocean Consulting Group Pty Ltd. Martino's previous roles have included acting as Non-Executive Director of Skin Elements Ltd (ASX: SKN), Pan Asia Corporation Limited (ASX: PZC), Non-Executive Chairman and Director of Central Asia Resources Limited (ASX: CVR) and former Company Secretary of Blackgold International Holdings Limited (ASX: BGG).
Milos Bosnjakovic – Non-executive Director
Milos Bosnjakovic is a lawyer by profession with strong links and experience in the Balkan countries of the former Yugoslavia Republics, Australia and New Zealand. He has been involved in the resources industry in Australia and the Balkans for almost 20 years and has considerable corporate experience within the industry.
Bosnjakovic is a dual national of Australia and Bosnia and Herzegovina and was also the co-founder of ASX-listed Sultan Corporation Limited which became Balamara Resources Limited, which held the Monty Zinc Project in Montenegro. Milos was co-founder of ASX-listed Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX: ADT) and his previous roles have also included acting as Non-Executive Director and Country Manager of Adriatic Metals PLC.
Dejan Jovanovic – General Manager
Dejan Jovanovic is a geologist with more than 15 years of experience in managing complex exploration projects and mineral deposit evaluation. He is a well-rounded exploration professional with significant commodity experience including lithium, borates, base and precious metals. Jovanovic implemented and encouraged the highest standards of technical and operational excellence across multiple project support groups. He has held numerous positions throughout his career including notable roles with Rio Tinto (Serbia) where he worked on Rio Tinto's Jadar lithium-borate deposit; senior exploration roles with Lithium Li Ltd / Pan Global Resources Inc. serving as a key leadership capacity for exploration programs in the Balkans. Jovanovic has also acted as an exploration management consultant to various clients including European Lithium and General Manager Exploration for Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR).
Jovanovic holds a Master of Science in Economic and Exploration Geology from the University of Belgrade, and a member of the Professional Geological Societies (QP), and a fellow of the European Federation Geologist (CP in accordance with the JORC Code).
Harry Spindler – Company Secretary
Harry Spindler is an experienced corporate professional with a broad range of corporate governance and capital markets experience, having held various company secretary positions and been involved with several public company listings, merger and acquisition transactions and capital raisings for ASX-listed companies across a diverse range of industries over the past 22 years.
Spindler is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and a member of the Financial Services Institute of Australia. Spindler began his career in corporate recovery and restructuring at one of Australia's leading independent financial advisory and restructuring providers Ferrier Hodgson (now KPMG) and has for the past 11 years working for a corporate advisory firm, Indian Ocean Consulting, through which he has advised a number of clients in a range of industries, as well as held positions as company secretary for a number of ASX-listed companies, including Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Ltd (ASX:SEH; ASX:300), an Australian energy company focused on developing gas assets in China.
Karl Simich - Director
As director, Karl Simich has a particular focus on strategy, corporate development and stakeholder relations. Prior to joining Balkan, Simich was the founder, managing director and CEO of Sandfire Resources for 15 years, overseeing the company's transformational growth from a junior micro-cap to a successful, global mid-tier producer. He oversaw the implementation of Sandfire's international expansion strategy, including the $1.865 billion acquisition of the MATSA copper operations in Spain. Simich has 36 years of experience with publicly listed mining and exploration companies. Throughout his career, Simich has overseen the financing and development of more than 10 mines in Australia, New Zealand and Africa.
Nenad Loncarevic – Senior Exploration Geologist
Nenad Loncarevic has 30 years of mineral exploration experience. He is highly experienced in target generation, project evaluation and exploration program implementation for gold, base metals and industrial minerals. Loncarevic possesses an outstanding knowledge of many deposit styles with particular strengths in polymetallic systems and sedimentary type deposits.
Prior to joining Balkan Mining and Minerals, Loncarevic held senior exploration roles with companies including Medgold Resources Corp. (TSXV:MED), Ultra Lithium (TSXV:ULI) & Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX:DPM).
Loncarevic holds a Master of Science in Economic and Exploration Geology from the University of Belgrade.
White Cliff Successfully Concludes Maiden Canadian Field Programs
Widespread Uranium, Copper, Silver & Gold Mineralisation Visually Confirmed at Surface at Great Bear IOCG-U and Rae Cu-Ag-Au Projects
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce the conclusion of phase 1 of the 2024 work programs at Great Bear IOCG-U Project in the Northwest Territories and the Rae Cu-Ag-Au Project, Nunavut. The programs, completed on time and on budget with no lost time to injury, were designed to verify field locations of historical high-grade results and to define priority targets for drilling later in the September quarter. The dual program airborne MobileMT geophysical survey has also been completed for both projects.
Highlights
- At the Great Bear IOCG-U Project:
- 4 separate IOCG systems have been identified and sampled
- The Glacier IOCG target hosts chalcopyrite-bornite cemented breccias and veining within strong potassic alteration over more than 1100m of identified strike length
- The Cleaver IOCG target hosts widespread & fresh chalcopyrite mineralisation covering an area of 785m x 460m including Uranium recordings of up to 4,000 counts per second within earthy hematite structures
- Extensive native silver veining and crystals observed <500m NW of the historic Bonanza and El Bonanza silver mines that historically produced >34,000,000 ounces of refined silver
- Historic mineralisation confirmed at Thompson & Spud Bay, with visible uranium and cobalt observed. ±700m of mineralised outcrop sampled
- More than 175 samples collected from the greater Great Bear Project area
- Follow up campaigns being prepared for Q3 at Sloan, Mariner and Doghead - the northern part of the project area not visited during the first phase
- Multiple styles of copper mineralisation observed at the Rae, Cu-Ag-Au Project:
- Vertical broad shear zones with extensive quartz veining and semi massive to massive copper sulphides identified at HALO, Cu-TAR, DON and PAT, with follow up sampling extending the strike length at HALO to more than 800m
- Evidence of sedimentary hosted copper mineralisation at the CALMAL and HALO targets
- Widespread native copper “replacement style” mineralisation at Kilauea
- Approximately 100 samples collected from the Rae Project.
- Assays expected in two to three weeks for Great Bear with results for Rae following in two to three weeks thereafter
- A total of 3,573 line-km heliborne MobileMT geophysical survey completed across both projects Results and interpretations are due in two to three weeks
“A safe and successful program has been delivered at both of our highly prospective Canadian projects from a standing start in February, on time and on budget. A fantastic achievement and testament to the capability of the Whitecliff team and a great result for all shareholders. All objectives were completed in phase 1 for 2024. Pleasingly, all historically identified mineralisation across the projects has been extended laterally, highlighting the scale potential at Great Bear and Rae. I look forward to assay results confirming what our onsite visual assessments have concluded and to the commencement of drilling later this quarter. We are at the first and most exciting stage in the identification of what we believe are multiple, district scale mineralised complexes at both projects.
Over the next two months, we expect assays and the finalisation of drilling plans for Great Bear subject to ongoing permitting requirements. Receipt of assays and geophysics from both projects will strength our understanding and confidence for the upcoming drilling campaign.
What we are seeing here is only the beginning at Great Bear. This area is still untapped with several further high priority and highly prospective areas yet to be visited as part of the next onsite campaigns in the coming months.”
Troy Whittaker - Managing Director
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Diamond Drilling Program Commences at Caladão
Axel REE Limited (ASX: AXL, “Axel” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise the commencement of a robust drilling program at its 100% owned and highly prospective, but yet underexplored Caladão Project (Caladão). Caladão is located in a region known as the Lithium Valley in Minas Gerais, Brazil, where many major lithium discoveries have been made, including Sigma Lithium Corp’s Grota do Cirilo LCE mine. Axel is the first company to realise the area's potential for high-grade REE mineralisation in the well-known mining region and with excellent access to infrastructure.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Phase 1 exploration program to commence at the Caladão REE Project as part of the 20,000m drill campaign planned over the next 2 years
- Aggressive diamond drilling aims to extend the open REE mineralisation at two prospects (Area A and Area B) that previously uncovered 25km of mineralised strike, including a large radiometric circular structure at Area B
- Phase 1 program will also test the depth of the clay profile with diamond drilling the most effective method to drill to bedrock. Previous auger drilling (to average 15m depth) indicated REE mineralisation is open at depth
- This first program will include 52 holes and is anticipated to total ~2,600 metres of diamond drilling
- Phase 1 program at Caladão opens Axel’s aggressive IPO exploration strategy, with Caldas (Poços de Caldas REE) and Itiquira (Mato Grosso REE/Nb) Phase 1 campaigns to follow in the coming weeks
Axel holds ~400km² in exploration permits and applications at Caladão, which is one of four prospective rare earth elements (REE) and niobium (Nb) projects 100% owned by the Company that covers over 1,100km².
Managing Director, Dr Fernando Tallarico, said:
“Having successfully completed Axel’s IPO, we are now in the position to immediately embark on our strategy to unlock value in our highly prospective Caladão Project, in the Lithium Valley, by launching our Phase 1 2,600m diamond drilling program. This program holds immense potential as the historical auger results defined two target areas that spanned a combined strike length of 25km with mineralisation open at depth, laterally, and along the strike.
Diamond drilling will cross the entire regolith profile, and only cease once the bedrock is reached. This approach will enable us to comprehensively examine the entire clay profile, map the zoning of the clay horizons, and determine the true thickness of the potentially REE-bearing clay zone. We are also targeting a large circular radiometric structure at Area B and have planned our program to be fluid where we will follow the richest areas as results progressively return.
This Phase 1 program forms part of our 20,000m program planned at Caladão and aligns with our IPO strategy to aggressively work our projects. Our Caldas Project in the world-class Poços de Caldas Alkaline Complex and Itiquira REE/niobium project will progressively follow and we are excited for the continuous newsflow to come.”
Figure 1 – Map of the Axel REE’s 100% owned projects in Brazil.
Previous geochemical and shallow auger drilling programs completed by the Company in 2023 that covered only ~20% of the Project, determined two highly prospective targets (Area A and Area B), with elevated soil samples up to 3,547 ppm TREO and auger drill intercepts up to 2 metres @ 7,612 ppm TREO, with the thickest intercept including 18 metres @ 2,678 ppm TREO. All mineralised auger holes ended in mineralisation denoting that the true thickness of the REE mineralisation is yet to be determined. The prospective area is large-scale, covering more than 400km2 with Area A and Area B both open in all directions (along-strike and laterally).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Axel REE, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report
Jindalee Lithium Limited is pleased to release its quarterly cash flow report.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
The Board of European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to present its activities report and Appendix 5B for the three months ending 30 June 2024.
SUMMARY OF KEY UPDATES
- Critical Metals Corp. Form F-1 declared effective by the SEC
- Critical Metals Corp receives funds of US$15million from BMW
- Critical Metals Corp completes the acquisition of a 42% equity stake in the Tanbreez Project
- CRML closing price on 29 July 2024 was $US10.15 per share reflecting a value for EUR shareholders of US$688,052,087 (A$1,032,078,131)
- Preparation for exploration program at the Austrian Lithium Projects is ongoing, additional targets identified
- EUR announces the acquisition of 100% of the issued capital of LRH Resources, a fully owned subsidiary of Technology Metals plc, a UK based company, which is the 100% holder of the Leinster Lithium Project located in Ireland for CRML share consideration.
- E47/4144 located in the northwest of Western Australia continues to progress through the WA Mining Act regulatory application process.
EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES
Critical Metals Corp
Austria
On 1 March 2024, the Company announced the completion of the business combination agreement with Sizzle Acquisition Corp., a US special purpose acquisition company listed on NASDAQ (NASDAQ:SZZL) (Sizzle), pursuant to which EUR combined its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg Project) with Sizzle via a newly-formed, lithium exploration and development company named “Critical Metals Corp” (Critical Metals or CRML) which is listed on the NASDAQ (Transaction). Critical Metals commenced trading on the NASDAQ on 28 February 2024. On 23 May 2024, the Company announced that the registration statement on Form F-1 of Critical Metals was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 22 May 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Lithium Universe Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report - June 2024.
Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America
- Lithium Universe to convert supply in North America
- Geopolitical shift to onshore the battery supply chain
- LFP batteries expected to capture 87% of the ESS market share by 2033
- Strong Federal and Provincial government financing support within the industry
Application for 22.5 Mw Green Power for Bécancour Lithium Refinery
- Lithium Universe application for 22.5 MW of green power for Bécancour Lithium Refinery
- Hydroelectricity has significant cost effective advantage
- Strategy to produce greener battery grade lithium carbonate
- Application only for train 1 of 16,000 tpa battery grade lithium carbonate
Lithium Universe Completes Two Environmental Field Studies at Bécancour Site
- No significant biological issues reported by environmental team
- Wetlands identified are of low ecological value
- Further environmental surveys planned
Lithium Universe Board Visits Operating Refineries in China
- LU7 Board and CEO travel to China to meet with existing lithium refineries
- Team validates existing design process improvements with existing operators
- Jiangsu Refinery built by Galaxy maintains benchmark LU7 construction philosophy of Jiangsu-style refinery reinforced
- Chinese converter expansions focussed on lithium carbonate
Bécancour Lithium Refinery Design Proving to Handle Various Spodumene Types
- Testwork conducted to Linyi University Lithium Research Centre
- Second batch completed and meets stringent battery grade specs
- Not often achievement of battery grade on first pass programs
- Metallurgical testing on various international sources of spodumene
- Able to process spodumene from any part of the world
Procurement Strategy for Bécancour Lithium Refinery
- Procurement strategy for Bécancour Lithium Project
- “Same equipment, same supplier” strategy
- Board visit to Hatch's Shanghai procurement office
- Proven equipment and same suppliers fast tracks engineering
- Jiangsu used 70% of Chinese top quality suppliers
Bécancour Lithium Refinery 3D Layout Completed
- DFS Engineering work producing significant progress
- 3D model and plot plan layout completed
- Plant layout strategy for efficient space utilisation
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX: CC9) (“Chariot” or the “Company”) is pleased to present our Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the period ending 30 June 2024. During the second quarter of 2024 Chariot announced final assays from the maiden diamond drilling program at Black Mountain (“Phase 1 Drilling Program”) and the recommencement of exploration activities in Wyoming, USA for the North American summer.
- Core assay results from the maiden drilling campaign have further delineated the structure of the Black Mountain LCT pegmatite system
- Hard rock lithium exploration recommenced in Wyoming with the onset of the 2024 North American summer season
- Rock-chip/Soil sampling and K feldspar testing underway to further refine drill targets
- Chariot group holds approximately A$3.04 million of cash as at 30 June 2024
Black Mountain Project
Phase 1 Drilling Program
On 3 May 2024, the Company announced the full set of assay results from the Phase 1 Drilling Program, consisting of nine (9) drill holes for a total of 1,132m. The first three (3) holes all intersected high-grade spodumene mineralisation confirming the potential of the Black Mountain lithium-caesium-tantalum (“LCT”) pegmatite swarms. Although the last six (6) holes yielded lower lithiumgrades, these holes were nevertheless encouraging in terms of the anomalous lithium values and, more particularly, the level of fractionation as identified through the geochemistry. The high-Li pegmatites and, more significantly, the low-Li pegmatites were highly fractionated indicating a potential for the low-Li pegmatites to be petrogenetically linked to the spodumene pegmatites as the low-Li edges of a larger Li-rich pegmatite.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
