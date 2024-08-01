Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Balkan Mining and Minerals

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; “Balkan”, “BMM” or “the Company”) provides the Company’s quarterly activities report for the three months ended 30 June 2024 (“Quarter”).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Balkan Mining and Minerals (BMM) has received binding commitments for $750,000 via private placement to advance project generation opportunities and Canadian exploration activities
  • Experienced corporate executive Mr Fadi Diab appointed to the BMM board of directors as NED
  • BMM continues to leverage the deep experience of the board and key staff to assess potential new mineral exploration projects

Balkan Mining and Minerals, Managing Director, Ross Cotton commented:

“The BMM team has been energised by recent renewal of the board and share register in recent months and is busily working behind the scenes to consider potential business development opportunities.

The Company is very fortunate to have world recognised mining industry professionals such as BMM Chairman and Sandfire Resources founder Karl Simich involved with this process, which we are hoping will deliver exciting new projects.

We look forward to advising our shareholders of any new potentialities if and when appropriate.”

Capital Raising Activities and Board Changes

As reported to the ASX on 27 June 2024, BMM received binding commitments for $750,000 via private placement to new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors through the issue of 15M new ordinary fully paid shares. Subscribers to the placement received 1 unlisted option for every 2 placement shares. The options have an exercise price of 7.5c each and have an expiry date of 3 years post issue. Sixty Two Capital Pty Ltd acted as the Lead Manager to the placement. On 16 June 2024, BMM advised of the retirement of Non-Executive Director Mr Luke Martino and the appointment of experienced corporate professional Mr Fadi Diab as Non-Executive Director. Mr. Diab was the former Head of Global Payroll at Commonwealth Bank of Australia where he managed the global payroll team who are responsible for 55,000 employees across 15 countries.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Balkan Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslithium explorationboron explorationlithium stocksboron stocksasx:bmmlithium investingLithium Investing
BMM:AU
Balkan Mining and Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Balkan Mining and Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Balkan Mining and Minerals
×