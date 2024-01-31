- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report
Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") provides the Company’s quarterly activities report for the three months ended 31 December 2023 (“Quarter”).
The maiden 2,500m diamond drilling program undertaken at the highly prospective the Gorge Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada with visual spodumene observed across campaign and laboratory assays pending. Key strategic and operational milestones were achieved during the quarter, outlined below.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Diamond drilling undertaken at the Gorge Lithium Project with for a program of 2,500m with spodumene bearing pegmatites encountered in several holes drilled
- Drill program currently awaiting assays for approximately 180 samples
- Clearing and stripping work undertaken in preparation for the drill program reveals previously unmapped pegmatites and extensions to some known pegmatite occurrences at Gorge, further underlining the project’s potential
- Balkan remains committed to evaluating new project opportunities
- Mr Karl Simich appointed Non-Executive Chairman
Balkan Mining and Minerals, Managing Director, Ross Cotton commented:
“The maiden diamond drilling activity conducted at our flagship Gorge Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada has revealed a widespread and prolific pegmatite hosted spodumene geology. We eagerly anticipate assays from the 2,500m program which will inform our next steps in advancing this exciting lithium-focused opportunity.
Whilst we remain extremely upbeat on the prospectivity of Gorge, the Board is continually reviewing opportunities to improve and diversify our project portfolio and will advise our shareholders of any new potentialities if and when appropriate.
Gorge Lithium Project (Ontario, Canada)
During the quarter, Balkan primarily focussed on exploration activities associated with the Company’s Gorge Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada.
In October, Balkan announced that visual spodumene mineralisation had been observed in the first holes drilled at the Nelson pegmatite occurrence at Gorge (refer to ASX Announcement dated 16 October 2023). As the program was progressed, spodumene mineralisation has been visually identified in 8 of the first 10 holes completed in the program at both the Nelson and Koshman pegmatite prospects (refer to ASX Announcement dated 12 December 2023). The Company currently awaits assays on approximately 180 samples taken from the program and will inform the market as they come to hand.
The stripping and clearing associated with drilling preparation exposed extensions to known pegmatite occurrences at surface with the Nelson pegmatite strike now extending more than 200m. In addition, a new pegmatite dyke north east of Nelson, SP-23-2 was revealed to extend some 50m in strike length with widths at surface ranging from 2.6-5m thick and visual spodumene between 5-15% content.
The diamond drilling program was briefly paused during October after the observation of the traditional hunting season of the region’s First Nation peoples. Shortly after the resumption of drilling, the Company took the decision to engage global drilling house Major Drilling Group International Inc to complete the program with a fit-for-purpose drill rig which led to substantial improvements in drilling rates and efficiency.
Whilst Balkan is awaiting the assays from the diamond drilling program, the Company notes that the most recently reported drilling included hole KS-23-009, which encountered 16.8m of spodumene mineralisation from 5.8m depth.
During the quarter, the Company made the payment of AU$60,000 cash and AU$100,000 in BMM shares to the vendor of the Gorge Lithium Project to move to 50% beneficial ownership of the project (for full details, refer to ASX Announcement dated 4 July 2022).
At a local level, Balkan continues to engage with relevant stakeholders including First Nations communities, land holders and regulatory agencies and authorities.
This article includes content from Balkan Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Overview
The recent boom in electric vehicle (EV) adoption and green technologies has seen global demand for lithium skyrocket. Analysts believe EV penetration could reach 35% by 2030, which means lithium production will need to quadruple between 2020 and 2030 to satisfy this growing demand.
Lithium production is often associated with countries like Chile, Australia and Argentina — but strategic policy shifts in the European Union have led Europe to look inward for essential battery metals, placing the spotlight directly on the Balkan states. While the Balkan states, which includes Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia, are best known for historic gold production — recent lithium discoveries in Serbia have renewed interest in this region.
Balkan Mining and Minerals (ASX:BMM) is focused on an early-stage exploration through the full development of lithium and boron mining in the Balkan region. The company is committed to building an ethical resource portfolio backed by strategic partnerships and guided by an experienced board and management with regional expertise.
The Balkan states, and Serbia in particular, are well-endowed with many minerals and have attracted a surge in foreign investors for the exploration of mining operations. Serbia's Vardar zone is an emerging tier 1 lithium-borate jurisdiction. Balkan Mining and Minerals is well-positioned to capture the growth of the European lithium and boron supply chain.
Balkan Mining and Minerals' flagship Rekovac lithium-borate project demonstrated two successful diamond drill holes discovering preserved lithium and borate mineralization. The company recently completed its surface mapping program. With the success of the initial drilling and exploration, Balkan is well-positioned to commence its drill program in late September 2021.
The company continues to expand its reach across Serbia with four new exploration permits recently granted. The Ursule and Siokovac licenses provide expansion of Rekovac and span nearly 200 square kilometers. The Dobrinja and Pranjani licenses provide access to Western Serbia with favorable lacustrine strata for hosting lithium and boron.
"It's the right region, it's the right commodity and the right capital structure with the right investors… the key thing to add to that is what differentiates this particular lithium project from many of the other … lithium companies, at least listed in Australia, is the borate angle… So that makes these types of things extremely economic and extremely easy to mine and process," commented Ross Cotton, managing director.
Balkan Mining and Minerals is backed by Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR). The company's current market cap is AU$36 million with 45 million shares on issue.
The leadership of Balkan Mining and Minerals includes a highly commercial board with decades of experience. Sean Murray serves as chairman and brings executive experience from Rio Tinto and expertise in industrial minerals. General Manager Dejan Jovanovic is the Balkan region expert with over 15 years of experience as a geologist. The company has a strong combination of experience and expertise to be a leader in the lithium and boron space.
Company Highlights
- Balkan Mining and Minerals is a publicly-listed exploration and development company focused on lithium and boron mining in the Balkan region.
- The Rekovac project has demonstrated promising results in its early exploration phase and is on track for additional explorations and assessments within the Ursule and Siokovac licensed areas.
- The Cacak project provides new access to underexplored areas of the Vardar Zone, an emerging tier 1 lithium-borate jurisdiction. The company is looking to expand beyond the Rekovac project and region.
- The company is backed by leaders in the space and has performed well since its IPO. An experienced board and regional management expertise equip Balkan Mining and Mineral to be a leader in the lithium-borate space and are in the right space at the right time.
Key Projects
Rekovac Lithium-Borate Project
The flagship Rekovac lithium-borate project is located in the world-class Vardar Zone in Serbia, an emerging tier 1 lithium-borate jurisdiction. The project has easy access to the motorway and modern rail corridor, thus providing a solid infrastructure to Central and Western Europe.
The first two diamond drill holes (1,238 meters) revealed preserved lithium and borate mineralization at both sites. The second drill hole (REK-002) intercepted over 171 meters with over 10,000 ppm of B2O3 and up to 969 ppm Li2O from 35 meters including 49.6 meters with over 20,000 ppm of B2O3 and up to 624 ppm Li2O from 51.5 meters.
The success of the initial drilling and exploration has provided a solid foundation to explore additional areas of Rekovac as well as two additional adjacent areas under the Ursule and Siokovac licenses. The recently completed surface mapping of the entire Rekovac area has identified five dominating sedimentary formations. The samples will be sent to a laboratory for mineral phase determination using the X-ray diffraction method.
Balkan Mining and Minerals plans to measure magnetic properties over the entire diamond drill core. In addition to measuring magnetic susceptibility, the company will measure the bulk density of samples selected from the drill core. These two parameters will guide geophysics surveys across high-priority areas and ultimately define and commence new drilling programs.
Cacak Project
The Cacak project comprises the Dobrinja and Pranjani license and is located in Western Serbia about 90 kilometers south-southwest of Belgrade, the capital of Serbia. A database study conducted by the Yugoslav Geological Survey identified favorable lacustrine strata for hosting lithium and boron.
The project is in its early exploration phase and will focus on target generation using regional geophysics, geological mapping, and surface sampling. Upon completion of the initial assessment, drill testing of the target locations will be conducted. The licensed areas are within the Vardar Zone and present the company with another location for extracting lithium and boron minerals.
Management Team
Ross Cotton – Managing Director
Ross Cotton has over 15 years of experience in the securities and mining industries and has been instrumental in both the financing and management of mining and resource companies globally.Cottons' experience in investment banking and equity capital markets has provided him with detailed experience in corporate transaction management and execution. In these roles, Cotton has been integral in the recapitalization and restructuring of companies, including managing of initial public offerings and reverse takeovers. In addition to a number of managerial roles with ASX listed companies, Cotton has also provided corporate advisory services to listed companies on strategy, acquisitions as well as financing via both debt and equity for a number of years.Cotton currently manages a private mining strategy and finance consulting business and utilizes his networks established in investment banking, mining and management to provide solutions for the effective implementation of business strategies and management solutions.
Sean Murray – Non-executive Chairperson
Sean Murray has an Honors degree in modern languages and a post-graduate Master's Degree in Business Management and Economics from the Manchester Business School, part of the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, in the United Kingdom. Murray has more than 40 years of experience worldwide in the chemicals and mining industries, including non-ferrous metals and minerals and industrial minerals. His successful executive management career includes senior roles with Australian Mining and Smelting (CRA), Pasminco Europe and Pasminco Inc and Rio Tinto plc where he became Managing Director of Borax Europe and then Deputy Chief Executive, Rio Tinto Borax in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Murray has also served on the boards of Rio Tinto operating companies either as president or as an executive director in the USA (California), Argentina, France, Germany, Holland, Spain and Italy. He has been a Vice-President of the European Zinc Institute (The Hague), and an Industry Advisor on non-ferrous metals and minerals to the UK government at the International Lead Zinc Study Group, (United Nations). He was a vice-president of the Industrial Minerals Association and president of the European Borates Association in Brussels where he became involved in Public Relations and Sustainable Development.
Since 2005, Murray has provided consulting services on marketing, planning and strategy to the industrial minerals sector in Europe, Australia and the Americas and has held non-executive directorships on the boards of AIM and ASX listed copper, gold, tungsten, potash and fluorspar companies including, Fluormin plc (formerly LSE:FLOR and Potash Minerals Ltd (formerly (ASX:POK)). He was a senior partner in a New York based LLP developing minerals businesses in the former Soviet Union. Murray is fluent in a number of European languages including German and Spanish.
Murray has British and Irish citizenship and lives in Surrey in the United Kingdom.
Luke Martino – Non-executive Director
Luke Martino is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and the Australian Institute of Company Directors, having worked for over 30 years with major accounting firms, where he held senior leadership positions and Board memberships including Lead Partner of Deloitte's Growth Solutions practice in Perth until 2007 when he left to establish boutique corporate advisory and accounting firm, Indian Ocean Advisory Group.
Martino has extensive experience in mining and resources, property and hospitality industries and is a specialist in corporate and growth consulting.
Martino currently acts as a Chairman of Jadar Resources Limited (ASX: JDR) and is also Executive Director of Indian Ocean Consulting Group Pty Ltd. Martino's previous roles have included acting as Non-Executive Director of Skin Elements Ltd (ASX: SKN), Pan Asia Corporation Limited (ASX: PZC), Non-Executive Chairman and Director of Central Asia Resources Limited (ASX: CVR) and former Company Secretary of Blackgold International Holdings Limited (ASX: BGG).
Milos Bosnjakovic – Non-executive Director
Milos Bosnjakovic is a lawyer by profession with strong links and experience in the Balkan countries of the former Yugoslavia Republics, Australia and New Zealand. He has been involved in the resources industry in Australia and the Balkans for almost 20 years and has considerable corporate experience within the industry.
Bosnjakovic is a dual national of Australia and Bosnia and Herzegovina and was also the co-founder of ASX-listed Sultan Corporation Limited which became Balamara Resources Limited, which held the Monty Zinc Project in Montenegro. Milos was co-founder of ASX-listed Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX: ADT) and his previous roles have also included acting as Non-Executive Director and Country Manager of Adriatic Metals PLC.
Dejan Jovanovic – General Manager
Dejan Jovanovic is a geologist with more than 15 years of experience in managing complex exploration projects and mineral deposit evaluation. He is a well-rounded exploration professional with significant commodity experience including lithium, borates, base and precious metals. Jovanovic implemented and encouraged the highest standards of technical and operational excellence across multiple project support groups. He has held numerous positions throughout his career including notable roles with Rio Tinto (Serbia) where he worked on Rio Tinto's Jadar lithium-borate deposit; senior exploration roles with Lithium Li Ltd / Pan Global Resources Inc. serving as a key leadership capacity for exploration programs in the Balkans. Jovanovic has also acted as an exploration management consultant to various clients including European Lithium and General Manager Exploration for Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR).
Jovanovic holds a Master of Science in Economic and Exploration Geology from the University of Belgrade, and a member of the Professional Geological Societies (QP), and a fellow of the European Federation Geologist (CP in accordance with the JORC Code).
Harry Spindler – Company Secretary
Harry Spindler is an experienced corporate professional with a broad range of corporate governance and capital markets experience, having held various company secretary positions and been involved with several public company listings, merger and acquisition transactions and capital raisings for ASX-listed companies across a diverse range of industries over the past 22 years.
Spindler is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and a member of the Financial Services Institute of Australia. Spindler began his career in corporate recovery and restructuring at one of Australia's leading independent financial advisory and restructuring providers Ferrier Hodgson (now KPMG) and has for the past 11 years working for a corporate advisory firm, Indian Ocean Consulting, through which he has advised a number of clients in a range of industries, as well as held positions as company secretary for a number of ASX-listed companies, including Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Ltd (ASX:SEH; ASX:300), an Australian energy company focused on developing gas assets in China.
Karl Simich - Director
As director, Karl Simich has a particular focus on strategy, corporate development and stakeholder relations. Prior to joining Balkan, Simich was the founder, managing director and CEO of Sandfire Resources for 15 years, overseeing the company's transformational growth from a junior micro-cap to a successful, global mid-tier producer. He oversaw the implementation of Sandfire's international expansion strategy, including the $1.865 billion acquisition of the MATSA copper operations in Spain. Simich has 36 years of experience with publicly listed mining and exploration companies. Throughout his career, Simich has overseen the financing and development of more than 10 mines in Australia, New Zealand and Africa.
Nenad Loncarevic – Senior Exploration Geologist
Nenad Loncarevic has 30 years of mineral exploration experience. He is highly experienced in target generation, project evaluation and exploration program implementation for gold, base metals and industrial minerals. Loncarevic possesses an outstanding knowledge of many deposit styles with particular strengths in polymetallic systems and sedimentary type deposits.
Prior to joining Balkan Mining and Minerals, Loncarevic held senior exploration roles with companies including Medgold Resources Corp. (TSXV:MED), Ultra Lithium (TSXV:ULI) & Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX:DPM).
Loncarevic holds a Master of Science in Economic and Exploration Geology from the University of Belgrade.
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
The Board of European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8, OTC: EULIF) (the Company) is pleased to present its activities report and Appendix 5B for the three months ending 31 December 2023.
SUMMARY OF KEY UPDATES
- Work continues to cover the environmental impact assessment (EIA) determination procedure forming a fast-track-eligibility approval process covering the application of the final mining decree for the Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg Project). This essential work contributes towards operational readiness and construction of mine facilities.
- Internal studies continue to assess the technical and commercial impacts of relocating the hydroxide plant to Saudi Arabia, based on the DFS results for the Wolfsberg Project presented in December 2022 by lead consultant DRA Global (DRA).
- Studies that form the DFS demonstrate that the Wolfsberg Project is well positioned to become a leading producer of battery-grade lithium hydroxide in Europe, and set to deliver high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market which is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine.
- Dorfner Anzaplan has been identified to become the technical consultant to optimize the converter operations under the JV between Obeikan Industrial Group (OIG) and EUR.
- The approved Zone 2 drilling program by the Mining Authority will commence in Q1/24 drilling contractor will be GEOPS.
- An exploration program has been developed for the future lithium targets in Styria, Austria, recently acquired from Richmond.
- EUR continues collaborating with a research group from the University of Graz to develop local lithium hydroxide production from recycled Lithium-Ion batteries.
- GREENPEG (EU-funded) supported infield and underground work continues. A fully GREENPEG funded comprehensive airborne geophysics program was completed during the quarter to assess a new airborne technology (via Helicopter) for its suitability in mineralization such as the Wolfsberg Project.
- E47/4144 located in the northwest of Western Australia continues to progress through the WA Mining Act regulatory application process.
- EUR advances towards completion of business combination with Sizzle Acquisition Corp. that at conclusion will own the Wolfsberg Project via a newly-formed company, ‘Critical Metals Corp’ which is expected to be listed on the NASDAQ.
CORPORATE MATTERS
NASDAQ Merger
On 26 October 2022, the Company announced that it has entered into a business combination agreement with Sizzle Acquisition Corp., a US special purpose acquisition company listed on NASDAQ (NASDAQ:SZZL) (Sizzle), pursuant to which EUR will combine its wholly owned Wolfsberg Project with Sizzle via a newly-formed, lithium exploration and development company named “Critical Metals Corp” (CRML) which is expected to be listed on the NASDAQ (Transaction).
On 23 December 2022, the Company advised that the Form F-4 Registration Statement had been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with the Transaction. Since this initial filing, the Company has lodged F-4 Amendment No 1 with the SEC on 14 February 2023, F-4 Amendment No 2 with the SEC on 30 March 2023, F-4 Amendment No 3 with the SEC on 5 May 2023, F-4 Amendment No 4 with the SEC 7 August 2023, F-4 Amendment No 5 with the SEC on 9 November 2023 and F-4 Amendment No 6 with the SEC on 1 December 2023. On 28 December 2023, the Company advised that the F-4 Registration Statement has been declared effective by the SEC.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
A$19.5 Million Equity Raising to Fund Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is very pleased to announce that it is undertaking an equity raising of A$19.51 million having secured firm commitments of A$18.0 million to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors (Placement) and intends to undertake a non- underwritten Share Purchase Plan (SPP) offer of A$1.5 million to existing Galan shareholders.
Highlights:
- Galan has received firm commitments to raise A$18 million at A$0.46 per share
- Strong support received from offshore and domestic institutional and sophisticated investors, with the Placement oversubscribed
- Galan board and management to subscribe for A$1.5 million subject to shareholder approval
- Funds will be used for ongoing HMW Phase 1 development costs, exploration and resource work, corporate overheads and working capital
The equity raising enhances Galan’s balance sheet by providing additional working capital and financial flexibility during Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 construction and provides sufficient working capital headroom whilst Galan finalizes negotiations of alternative funding solutions including debt and prepayment facilities that will enable completion of HMW Phase 1. Proceeds from the Placement will be applied to:
- Remaining HMW phase 1 developments costs;
- Exploration and resource work; and
- Corporate overheads, working capital and transaction costs
Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited and Jett Capital Advisors LLC acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to the Placement.
Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented: “We are very pleased with the outcome of the placement considering the tougher market conditions at the moment. The strong support from both new and existing institutional investors is a clear endorsement of Galan’s timely path to low cost, Phase 1 production at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project in Argentina.”
Placement
Under the Placement, the Company will issue 35,869,565 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at A$0.46 per share (New Shares) plus 35,869,565 quoted options (exercisable at $0.65 with a 5 year exercise period) (New Options), raising a total of A$16.5 million (before costs), to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors. Additionally, Galan director’s will be subscribing for 3,260,870 New Shares plus 3,260,870 New Options on the same terms raising a total of A$1.5 million (before costs) (“Director Placement”) in a second tranche that will be subject to shareholder approval at a forthcoming General Meeting (GM).
The issue price of A$0.46 per share, represents a 14.8% discount to the last closing price of A$0.54 on 25 January 2024 and a 23.5% discount to the 15-day VWAP of A$0.60 as at the same date.
The New Shares and New Options will be issued under the Company’s existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A. The Placement is not underwritten.
Indicative Placement Timetable
*These dates are indicative only. The Company reserves the right to vary the dates without notice.
Share Purchase Plan (SPP)
In addition to the Placement, the Company will offer all eligible existing Australian and New Zealand shareholders (including retail shareholders) the opportunity to apply for new GLN shares, at the same issue price and same terms and conditions as the Placement. The issue price will be $0.46 per share and will include one listed option (exercisable at $0.65 with a 5 year exercise period) on a one for one basis, without brokerage fees.
Galan intends to raise up to A$1.5 million and retains discretion over the allocation of shares per investor. The SPP will allow eligible shareholders to apply for the maximum allowed of $30,000 of new fully paid ordinary shares, per shareholder.
The SPP is not underwritten. An SPP booklet containing further terms and conditions of the SPP is expected to be provided to eligible shareholders in the next week or so.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
NASDAQ Listing Update
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) advises that Sizzle Acquisition Corp, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (Nasdaq: SZZL) (Sizzle), has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) an extension relating to the special meeting of Sizzle stockholders to vote on the approval and adoption of the business combination agreement for the Transaction, and related proposals. The meeting previously scheduled to be held on 31 January 2024 has been rescheduled to be held on 6 February 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Sizzle’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on 26 December 2023 are entitled to vote at the special meeting.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Special Meeting of Sizzle’s stockholders to approve the proposed business combination with Critical Metals Corp (Critical Metals or CRML) rescheduled to be held on 6 February 2024
- The reason for the postponement is that EUR and Sizzle are evaluating potential investments from certain strategic parties in connection with the closing of the Transaction
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
DLE Process Test Work - Adsorbent Selection
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, reports the results of recent completed Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process test work. The positive results have informed the selection and ordering of the lithium adsorbent to be used in the Company´s pilot plant, which has finished construction at the Company´s R&D Centre in Copiapó and is in the process of being commissioned and tested.
DLE Process Work Highlights:
- Extensive Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) work undertaken in 2023 to optimise the process
- Progress in the process work has now led to the selection of adsorbent from Xián Lanshen New Material Technology (Lanshen) as the preferred adsorbent for the Company´s pilot plant
- Recently completed multi-cycle tests on Laguna Verde brine produced very positive results for key DLE metrics: adsorbent capacity, lithium recovery rates, and eluate composition
- These results are achieved without pH adjustment in pre-treatment or heating of the brine or eluant, with distilled water used for desorption
Process Test
Result
Comment
Pre-treatment
Filtering only
No pH adjustment required
Adsorption recovery rate
>95%
Desorption recovery rate
>95%
Lithium Loading Capacity
3.5g Li per kg
Target is 4.6g Li per kg
Eluate Composition
Li Concentration Factor
>3X
Na
<100mg/l
Very low
TDS
<4,000mg/l
Very low
- The results indicate that brine from Laguna Verde has low contaminants and is conducive to DLE
- The Company´s dedicated DLE testing laboratory in Antofagasta, Chile, has played an important role in testing adsorbents
- Lanshen is a leader in DLE and has signed an agreement with Koch Technology Solutions (Koch), a subsidiary of Koch Industries (USA), to exclusively distribute Lanshen adsorbent for Koch´s DLE process in the North American and European markets
· The Company´s pilot plant has now been filled with Lanshen adsorbent and is in the latter stages of commissioning
Commenting, Aldo Boitano, Chief Executive Officer, of CleanTech Lithium PLC, said:
"The DLE sector is rapidly evolving, we are seeing developments from several companies all around the world to advance the production of lithium. Our trip to China towards the end of last year was enlightening, we were able to see on the ground the remarkable opportunity DLE provides for the lithium sector and the adoption of electric vehicles and clean energy storage solutions.
Informed by the results we have announced today, our DLE pilot plant has now been loaded with Lanshen's adsorbent, and plant commissioning is in process. This is a significant milestone for the Company as we aim to achieve process and product verification in 2024."
Process Work Progress Update
CleanTech Lithium´s process team is comprised of lithium process experts in Chile with additional expertise provided by DLE sector consultants Peter Ehren and Forward Water Technologies. DLE process trials have been completed with a multitude of adsorbent* suppliers, from emerging technologies to established petrochemical companies, both at supplier facilities and at the Company´s dedicated DLE testing laboratory in Antofagasta, Chile. Globally, China has a significant presence in the DLE sector with five or more commercial scale adsorbent suppliers, all of which were visited by CleanTech Lithium in October 2023.
At the Company´s laboratory, a series of tests were carried out starting with beaker tests, then single column tests and finally multi-cycle tests using a multi-valve carousal unit. The in-house testing has given CTL the ability to directly compare different adsorbents and to verify adsorbent performance data from trials conducted at supplier facilities. A laboratory scale trial on a Lanshen carousal unit in Santiago, Chile, is shown in Figure 1.
Click here for the full Press Release
This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023
White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Secured 61 highly prospective mineral claims covering an area of 805km2 within the province of Nunavut, Canada. The license area includes multiple historic high grade copper projects in the Coppermine River area (“Coppermine Project”).
- The Coppermine Project area is host to numerous extraordinarily high-grade copper lodes located along the same structural trend, primarily consisting of chalcocite, bornite, chalcopyrite and native copper.
- Previous exploration has validated dozens of highly prospective occurrences of copper and silver mineralisation; some high-grade copper rock chip results (See Table 2) include:
- 30.24% Cu, 34g/t Ag at Halo Prospect
- 30.25% Cu, 43g/t Ag at Halo Prospect
- 35.54% Cu, 17g/t Ag at Cu-Tar Prospect
- >40% Cu, 115g/t Ag at Don Prospect (above Cu detection range)
- >40% Cu, 107g/t Ag at Don Prospect (above Cu detection range)
- Post the December quarter, the Company secured the Radium Point, Iron Oxide Copper Gold Uranium project (“Radium Point Project”). The Radium Point Project area has been identified by the Northwest Territories (“NWT”) Geoscience Office to have the highest potential for IOCG-Uranium style mineralisation in Canada.*
- Historical production (pre-1982) from within the Project area includes:
- 13,700,000lbs Uranium oxide (“U3O8”),
- 34,200,000oz refined silver and
- 11,377,040 lbs of copper with gold credits.
- 104,000kg lead, 127,000kg Nickel & 227,000kg Cobalt
- The acquisitions are part of an ongoing review of the entire portfolio of projects with a focus now on large scale projects with compelling metrics in stable and transparent jurisdictions.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $2.96 million as of the end of December 2023.
- Post quarter-end, non-executive director Dan Smith and certain KMPs of the Company exercised 42.5 million options at $0.015 per share raising $637,500.
*Geotectonic Interpretation of the Echo Bay Stratovolcano Complex, Northern Great Bear Magmatic Zone, A.H. Mumin, A. Phillips, C.J. Katsuragi, A. Mumin, and G. Ivanov., 2014,
OPERATIONS
Radium Point Project
Post the December quarter, the Company announced the acquisition of the Radium Point IOCGU Project (ASX announcement 15 January 2024).
The Radium Point Project covers more than 3300km2 in the Echo Bay district of the northern Great Bear magmatic zone (GBMZ) comprises extensive, hydrothermally altered and mineralised, Proterozoic continental andesites and volcano-plutonic complexes. Radium Point, specifically the Eldorado/Echo Bay Mine is recognised as a significant source of uranium and other metals during World War II and is recorded as being one of Canada's largest uranium mining districts at the time as well as being the first ever recorded mine to open within the North West Territories.
The Radium Point project has seen several phases of production over several decades. The most notable was uranium production between the 1930’s to the 1970’s.
Total Historical production (pre-1982) from the project area is recorded as follows;
- 13,700,000lbs Uranium oxide (“U3O8”),
- 34,200,000oz of refined silver and
- 11,377,040 lbs of copper with gold credits.
- 104,000kg lead, 127,000kg Nickel & 227,000kg Cobalt
- Using current prices this conservatively represents more than US$2bn worth of metal production on the licence area.
This production was focussed around three large scale production centres at Radium Point:
The Eldorado Mine
The Eldorado mine saw active production between 1933-1940, 1942-1960 &1975-1982. Total mine production was 1,366,602 tons milled for 13,402,000 lbs U3O8, 450g Ra, 13,371,382 oz Ag, 2,389 tons Cu, 140 tons Ni, 250 tons Co, 8 tons Pb. The mine is located in the Echo Bay area of Great Bear Lake, on Port Radium. Eldorado is credited as being the first mine in the Northwest Territories.
Echo Bay Mine
Years of primary development: 1934-1936, 1964-1974 with mine production occurring between 1964-1974 total mine production recorded at 363,140 tons milled 23,564,461 oz Ag & 4,505 tons Cu at a head grade of 65oz Ag/t. The Echo Bay Mine is located near Port Radium on Great Bear Lake. It is 440 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife, NWT. The mine is adjacent to the famous Eldorado Mine.
The Contact Lake Mine
Years of primary mining: 1932-1939, 1947-1949, 1969, 1979-1980 with total production recorded as 16,995 tons milled for 678,000 oz Ag & 6,933 lbs U3O8. A 25-ton per day mill was shipped to Contact Lake with the purpose of recovering a silver concentrate.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2023
Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee or the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Balkan Mining and Minerals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
