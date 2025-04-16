Blue Sky Uranium Increases and Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of the Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to continued strong demand, the Company has increased the non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") to up to $1,649,800 in aggregate gross proceeds. All other terms of the Offering will remain the same as originally announced in the Company's News Release dated March 27, 2025 .

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. logo (CNW Group/Blue Sky Uranium Corp.)

The Company further announces that it has closed the second and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 8,660,000 units at a subscription price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $433,000 . In total, the Company issued 32,996,000 Units for total gross proceeds of $1,649,800 .

Each Unit consists of one common share and one warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.07 per share for four years from the date of issue, expiring on April 16, 2029 for this tranche.

Finder's fees of $4,900 are payable in cash on a portion of the private placement to parties at arm's length to the Company. In addition, 98,000 non-transferable finder's warrants are issuable (the " Finder's   Warrants ").  Each Finder's Warrant entitles a finder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.05 per share for four years from the date of issue, expiring on April 16, 2029 for this tranche. In total, cash finders' fees of $29,960 were paid and 599,200 Finders' Warrants were issued for the Offering.

No insiders participated in this tranche.

This Offering is subject to regulatory approval and all securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering in this final tranche are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws expiring on August 16, 2025 . The proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina . The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States .

SOURCE Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2025/16/c5118.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Potential to become the first low-cost, near-term uranium producer in Argentina

