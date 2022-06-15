GamingInvesting News

Bluberi (or "the Company") today announced that Lisa Girard has joined its executive leadership team in the role of Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Girard brings a strong background in finance with companies in the manufacturing sector to the emerging slot supplier and will lead the Company's finance and accounting departments as they continue to grow.

Ms. Girard holds a master's degree in accounting and has worked over 20 years in accounting and finance roles with defense contractors and manufacturers. She has overseen merger and acquisition activity, and been responsible for financial reporting and banking, as well as heading up finance and accounting teams across multiple companies. Most recently, Ms. Girard served as Chief Financial Officer of EIS Wire & Cable, based out of western Massachusetts.

"We are excited to add Lisa to the team in this key role," said CEO, Andrew Burke. "Lisa has a deep financial background and experience working with manufacturing companies who are owned by venture capital firms, like Bluberi. We are confident that she is the right person to shepherd us through our current growth phase and into the future."

"I am pleased to join Bluberi at this critical juncture in the Company's history. Bluberi is growing quickly and has big plans. I look forward to being a part of the trajectory of what is sure to become a key gaming supplier, and to working with our customers and other stakeholders to fulfill the Company's vision of being the easiest to work with in the industry. The quality of the team at Bluberi, and of the products that we are creating, is second to none, and I am eager to see what the future holds for us," said Ms. Girard.

Ms. Girard will join the Company at their office in Las Vegas, where she enjoys taking advantage of everything the valley has to offer whether on the hiking trails, yoga classes, or taking in concerts, shows, and sporting events with her husband, family, and friends.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8162/127607_a3835a3034e5d83b_001.jpg

Lisa Girard, Chief Financial Officer

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8162/127607_a3835a3034e5d83b_001full.jpg

###

About Bluberi

Backed by more than 25 years of industry experience, Bluberi is an inventive company that is dedicated to developing and delivering the highest quality casino gaming experience to players and operators. Our team is comprised of seasoned, multi-talented innovators who are focused on bringing gaming to life with entertaining games and high-performing cabinets. Our products are designed to add vitality to gambling and transport players to an energetic world of winning. We are the risk-taking spirit of gambling and we add imagination and innovation to everything we create. Learn more at bluberi.com.

Bluberi Media Contact

Lesley Hodges, Sr. Director of Marketing
Lesley.hodges@bluberi.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127607

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Calling All Amateur Gamers: MiO is Giving You the Opportunity to Go Pro in First-Ever 'Drop Year' Contest

MiO , a liquid water enhancer and Kraft Heinz Company brand, is offering one winner a chance to receive $50K to fund their gap year after high school and all the essentials to flavor their future.

For many graduates, life after high school can be filled with uncertainty and anxiety over what to do next. MiO a liquid water enhancer that transforms hydration and makes it fun with just a few drops, understands that like your flavor choices, how you choose to spend your post-high school years are personal. In that gap year, grads take the time to explore their interests fully and cultivate their personal development, and one of the interests on the rise is gaming.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ESPORTS FAN ACTIVATION 'IMMORTALS INVASION' COMING TO DETROIT JUNE 23 - 26

Multi-day gaming event free to the public with events hosted at local Detroit businesses; will include networking opportunities with Immortals and Riot Games

In partnership with Riot Games, Immortals brings esports opportunities and experiences to underrepresented communities in Detroit via the popular in-person gaming experience, Immortals Invasion. The multi-day event will take place in Detroit from June 23-26.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Paramount Commerce Wins Payment Provider Of The Year at SiGMA Americas Awards

Paramount Commerce is proud to support gaming merchants expanding into new geographies as the leading Canadian bank-account-based payment provider.

Paramount Commerce, a global bank-account-based payments provider, is proud to be the go-to payments partner for gaming merchants expanding into Ontario's newly-regulated iGaming market. Paramount Commerce's solutions are on the cashiers of the top iGaming and sports betting operators such as theScore Bet and bet365.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Words with Friends Co-Founder raises $46M to launch Web3 game franchise

Backed by Paradigm, The Wildcard Alliance will onboard "the next billion gamers" to Web3 with ease, accessibility, and fun at the forefront

Today, Playful Studios, creator of the Lucky's Tale game series and Creativerse, is proud to announce the formation of a new subsidiary, The Wildcard Alliance, Inc., focused on the development of breakthrough interactive entertainment on the emerging frontier of Web3 technology. The Wildcard Alliance has successfully raised $46M in a Series A led by Paradigm a firm known for backing disruptive crypto and Web3 companies and protocols, with additional support from Griffin Gaming Partners and Sabrina Hahn .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Couchbase Capella Selected by Global Gaming Leader Nexon to Build Games Faster with Greater Developer Agility

Capella Empowers Nexon to Achieve Faster Time to Market Across Multiple Regions

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced that Nexon a global leader in Virtual World games and massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) selected Couchbase Capella Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) for greater developer agility. With Capella, Nexon achieved a faster time to market with its launch of Blue Archive, a new game first released in Korea in November 2021 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

2022 TRIBECA FESTIVAL TAPS PARSEC TO POWER TRIBECA GAMES OFFICIAL SELECTION DEMOS FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

Parsec's remote streaming technology to enable never-before-played digital demos for game fans around the globe

Parsec today announced that the 2022 Tribeca Festival™ is deploying its innovative remote interactive streaming platform to deliver a high-performance virtual experience for its official Games selections from June 11-19 . Game fans from around the world can now register for a demo session to experience hands-on digital demos of this year's lineup.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×