Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for healthcare security, announces the opening of new facilities in New Jersey to allow central access to surrounding metropolitan centers such as New York City, Philadelphia, Boston and Washington, DC.

The new location provides expanded laboratories for operational health services and diagnostic testing to meet rapidly growing demand. As part of this expansion, Bloom has also added a local team. The New Jersey facility will serve Fortune 500 clients, sporting events, film/TV productions in New York and surrounding areas. The new facilities are an addition to Bloom's existing locations in Dallas, Atlanta, Montgomery, and Los Angeles.

"Our new location in New Jersey will support operational health services for some of the nation's largest organizations," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Bloom. "We're focused on occupational health-tech for our clients. However, we continue to see rising demand for testing services due to variants in the ongoing pandemic and testing mandates. With the opening of facilities that cover major centers like New York, we have the ability to meet high-volume testing demands while we scale up our occupational health clients. With locations in key cities, Bloom is well-positioned to support clients across the U.S., both regionally and on a national scale."

About Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) is a global platform for healthcare security, diagnostic testing, and occupational health-tech. Our mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. Bloom offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and creates strategies to manage health and safety. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes.

For more information: info@bloomhealthpartners.com

On behalf of the board of directors,

Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Andrew Morton, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the development of new facilitates in the United States. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the Company's forward-looking statements include the potential that milestones may not be satisfied, acquisitions may not achieve expected benefits, financing requirements, and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on www.sedar.com. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109223

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

