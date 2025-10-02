Blockmate Investee Hivello Lists Native Token on Major Exchange BingX

Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSXV: MATE,OTC:MATEF) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH) ("Blockmate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its investee, Hivello Holdings, has listed its native $HVLO token on global cryptocurrency exchange BingX.

The token listing gives Hivello exposure to 20+ million BingX users across 100+ countries. It also provides greater token utility and pairings to Hivello platform users who earn $HVLO and other tokens by offering their idle computing resources to DePINs (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) through the frictionless Hivello interface which does not require any technical expertise.

The listing further advances Hivello's long-term goals to increase liquidity for $HVLO, enhancing value for platform users, partners and token holders.

Justin Rosenberg, CEO of Blockmate Ventures, commented:

"Hivello listing the HVLO token on BingX is a milestone moment which will provide liquidity and trading opportunities in new communities where BingX has a strong presence amongst its 20+ million users. These communities align with Hivello's growth opportunities where the team sees an excellent opportunity to seamlessly onboard new users to DePINs so they can start earning passive income, while increasing liquidity through the global BingX crypto exchange."

Note: The HVLO Association is responsible for listing and managing the token on the BingX exchange.

Below is the recent press releases from Hivello:

Now Listed on BingX, $HVLO, Hivello's Native Token

London & Amsterdam, 30th September, 2025 - Hivello, a DePIN aggregator that enables users to earn by monetizing idle (computing) resources across multiple DePINs (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks), has announced that its native token $HVLO is now listed on BingX, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges.

With more than 20 million users across 100+ countries, BingX provides a global gateway for digital assets. By listing on the exchange, Hivello is expanding access to $HVLO in key regions such as Southeast Asia, Europe, and Latin America, giving users a trusted and user-friendly platform to trade the token worldwide.

For Hivello, the BingX listing marks a significant milestone in its growth journey. It not only boosts liquidity and accessibility for current holders but also introduces $HVLO to new communities across diverse regions. This achievement reflects Hivello's commitment to making its token widely available while laying a stronger foundation for long-term adoption and ecosystem growth. The listing also builds on the relationship between the two companies, as BingX Ventures recently joined as an investor in Hivello, further strengthening the alignment between the exchange and Hivello's long-term mission.

"Listing on BingX expands our reach significantly, giving millions of users easier access to HVLO," said Domeic Carosa, Chairman & Co-founder of Hivello. "For us, this is about more than liquidity-it's about building bridges to new communities and ensuring our token is accessible to everyone who wants to participate in the decentralized economy."

"At BingX, our mission is to make digital assets more accessible, secure, and useful for people everywhere," said Josh Lu, Co-founder of BingX. "Adding innovative projects like Hivello aligns with that vision, giving our users access to new opportunities while helping build the future of decentralized infrastructure."

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures (TSXV: MATE,OTC:MATEF) is a Blockchain & Web3 venture builder investing in and operating scalable blockchain, mining, and digital infrastructure companies. From decentralized computing with Hivello to Blockmate Mining, the Company's portfolio provides investors with diversified exposure to emerging sectors within Web3 and beyond.

About Hivello

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to earn passive income by mobilizing their idle computers.We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources and earn passive income, with no technical knowledge required. It's as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

Website | X | Discord | LinkedIn | Youtube

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company offering a full suite of products, including spot trading, derivatives, copy trading, and AI-powered tools. The platform is committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading experience that supports users of all levels, from beginners to professionals.

To learn more, visit www.blockmate.com.

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company's mailing list for the latest updates, webinars and industry research by subscribing at https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Justin Rosenberg, CEO
Blockmate Ventures Inc
justin@blockmate.com
(+1-580-262-6130)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Raindrop disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268847

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

