Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Unlocks High Grade Copper-Gold at Mankayan

Download the PDF here.

BSX:AU
Blackstone Minerals
Silver47 Announces Its Final Closing of $9.8 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver47 Announces Its Final Closing of $9.8 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), raising gross proceeds from the fourth tranche of $1,800,000 through the issuance of 3,600,000 (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit. The Company issued an aggregate of (i) 18,538,400 Units and (ii) 929,192 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.57 each, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $9.8 million under the Private Placement.

Los Andes Copper Announces Expansion of Land Package

Los Andes Copper Announces Expansion of Land Package

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded its land package by obtaining first-priority exploration claims over new areas within and adjacent to the current property boundaries for Los Andes' Vizcachitas copper project in Chile ("Vizcachitas").

The claims cover an 18 square kilometer ("km2") block within the current property boundary, and another 7km2 block adjacent to the north-east corner of the property boundary, as shown in Figure 1.

Ramp Metals Initiates Drill Program for the Rottenstone SW Gold Property

Ramp Metals Initiates Drill Program for the Rottenstone SW Gold Property

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated drilling at its flagship Rottenstone SW property. The Company has completed three drill holes near Ranger-01, where 73.55 gt Au over 7.5m was identified previously. Each drill hole at Ranger has encountered the quartz diorite intrusion where the gold was previously intersected. The core is being flown back to the core shack daily where it will be logged, sampled, cut, and sent to the lab for assays.

The Company plans to drill a total of 12-15 holes across three mineralized zones including Ranger, Rush, and Rogue as shown in (Figure 1). More information on the three mineralized zones can be found in the Ramp Metals January 20th press release.

StrategX Announces Executive Change

StrategX Announces Executive Change

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") announces that Gary Wong has stepped down from his role as the Company's Vice President of Exploration. While Gary is transitioning from this position, he will continue to contribute to other capacities, bringing his expertise and leadership to key projects. The Board would like to thank Gary for his efforts and contributions over the past two years.

About StrategX
StrategX is an exploration company focused on discovering critical metals in northern Canada. With projects on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake (Northwest Territories) and the Melville Peninsula (Nunavut), the Company is pioneering new district-scale discoveries in these underexplored regions. By integrating historical data with modern exploration techniques, StrategX provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in discovering essential metals crucial to electrification, global green energy, and supply chain security.

EIA Confirms Taranaki VTM Project of National Significance

EIA Confirms Taranaki VTM Project of National Significance

Manuka Resources (MKR:AU) has announced EIA Confirms Taranaki VTM Project of National Significance

Download the PDF here.

High Grade Gold Mineralisation Continues at Music Well

High Grade Gold Mineralisation Continues at Music Well

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced High Grade Gold Mineralisation Continues at Music Well

Download the PDF here.

