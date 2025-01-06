Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 5 NASDAQ Cybersecurity Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production

Investing in Graphene Companies

Trending Press Releases

Term Sheet for Hydrogen Supply and Offtake with Uniper

Fortune Minerals Provides an Update of NICO Project Test Work, Rio Tinto Process Collaboration & Feasibility Study

Mawson Passes the Verification Process for Sustainable Exploration in Finland

Full HMW Phase 2 (21Ktpa LCE) Mining Permit Granted

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

Cygnus and Doré Copper Complete Merger

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Dore Copper Mining

DCMC:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

World Uranium Outlook 2025

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Blackstone Expands Strategy to Pursue Copper-Gold Projects

Blackstone Expands Strategy to Pursue Copper-Gold Projects

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Expands Strategy to Pursue Copper-Gold Projects

Download the PDF here.

blackstone mineralsbsx:auasx:bsxbase metals investingBase Metals Investing
BSX:AU
Blackstone Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Blackstone Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Extension of Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Extension of Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Extension of Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Download the PDF here.

Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Blackstone Minerals (ASX: BSX) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101554437"]

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Receives Assays up to 68 g/t gold at the Newly Discovered 111 Zone at the Burchell Gold and Copper Property

Bold Ventures Receives Assays up to 68 g/t gold at the Newly Discovered 111 Zone at the Burchell Gold and Copper Property

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has received additional grab sample results ranging from 10 ppb Au up to 68,000 ppb Au (68 gt or 2.2 ozt gold (Au)) at the newly identified 111 ("one-eleven") Zone at its Burchell Gold and Copper Property ("the Property"). The samples were collected during a short follow up sampling program in December 2024, in the vicinity of previous samples taken in November 2024. The November samples returned values ranging from

The 8 new samples collected at the 111 Zone in December consist of strongly sheared, strongly silicified, sericitized, tuffaceous mafic to intermediate volcanics, containing generally minor but up to 5% disseminated pyrite, and several fine specks of visible gold in the case of the sample which returned 68 g/t Au. The east-northeast-trending zone has limited exposure and appears to be at least 3 meters wide in outcrop, situated within a broad (>100 m wide) alteration zone that coincides with a prominent magnetic low. The zone of anomalous gold remains open in all directions.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cygnus increases highly prospective, under-explored ground position by 50%

Cygnus increases highly prospective, under-explored ground position by 50%

Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project, Canada

Two diamond drill rigs about to arrive on site as part of strategy to grow the resource and test brownfield exploration targets

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Horne 5 Mining Project Bape Report

Falco Horne 5 Mining Project Bape Report

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Company ") welcomes the report of the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (BAPE), in which the commission of inquiry brings to the attention of the relevant decision-making bodies various elements that require commitments, actions or modifications, with a view to issuing government authorizations. This commission examined the Falco Horne 5 mining project (the " Project ") from a sustainable development perspective, and, at this stage of the project's development, it is customary for the commission to request additional studies and analyses in order to clarify certain aspects of the Project. It is important to note that to date, more than 90% of the commission's opinions related to the Project have already been considered, planned or initiated. Falco has summarized its main findings in a summary of highlights .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Appoints Thomas Reid CPA, CA to its Board of Directors

Heritage Mining Appoints Thomas Reid CPA, CA to its Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - January 7, 2025 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) ("Heritage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Reid to the Company's board of directors (the "Board"). Mr. Reid will be succeeding James Fairbairn, who has retired from the Board with immediate effect.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble and Canada Nickel Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement for Creation of ExploreCo

Noble and Canada Nickel Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement for Creation of ExploreCo

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Implementation Agreement with  Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") whereby Noble and Canada Nickel will spin-out certain mining claims (the "Properties") into a new company to consolidate their interests in large tonnage, low grade nickel projects northeast of Timmins, Ontario

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvau Minerals Inc. Provides Corporate Update and 2025 Objectives

Nuvau Minerals Inc. Provides Corporate Update and 2025 Objectives

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) (the "Company" or "Nuvau"), is pleased to provide an update on the Company's ongoing work programs at the Matagami Mining Camp.

In 2025, Nuvau will strive to continue building on its previous successes, advancing exploration efforts, and looking to increase resources.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Blackstone Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Blackstone Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Pinnacle Provides Reminder on the Company's Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Bold Ventures Receives Assays up to 68 g/t gold at the Newly Discovered 111 Zone at the Burchell Gold and Copper Property

Brunswick Exploration Drills 37 Meters at 1.14% Extending the MR-3 Dyke at the Mirage Project

Cygnus increases highly prospective, under-explored ground position by 50%

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Provides Reminder on the Company's Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Drills 37 Meters at 1.14% Extending the MR-3 Dyke at the Mirage Project

Gold Investing

Best and Final Offer for Mako Gold Limited

Gold Investing

Alain Corbani: Gold's Clear Path to US$3,000 in 2025, Silver's Volatile Outlook

Oil and Gas Investing

Energizing the Future: How Green Hydrogen is Shaping Sustainable Investments

Precious Metals Investing

Grande Portage Resources Initiates Sensor-Based Ore Sorting Testwork

Lithium Investing

Lithium Market Forecast: Top Trends for Lithium in 2025

×