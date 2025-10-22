Blackrock Silver Announces Filing of Tonopah West Technical Report

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report titled "Mineral Resource Estimate Update, Tonopah West Silver-Gold Project" effective August 25, 2025, and dated October 22, 2025 (the "Technical Report") for the Company's 100%-owned Tonopah West silver-gold project ("Tonopah West"). The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves adopted May 10, 2014, and in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and supports the disclosure made by the Company in its September 8, 2025, news release announcing the results of the updated mineral resource estimate for Tonopah West. There are no material differences in the Technical Report from the information disclosed in the September 8, 2025 news release.

The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). A copy of the Technical Report is also located on the Company's website.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration and development company driven to add shareholder value. Anchored by a seasoned Board of Directors, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Pollard, President & Chief Executive Officer
Blackrock Silver Corp.
Phone: 604 817-6044
Email: info@blackrocksilver.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

