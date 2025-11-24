Blackrock Silver Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to report that all resolutions proposed and voted on at the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on November 21, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting") were approved.

At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company: (i) approved the election of William (Bill) Howald, David Laing, Thomas (Tom) Peregoodoff, Andrew Pollard, Daniel Vickerman and Antony (Tony) Wood as directors of the Company; (ii) approved the appointment of the Company's auditor, BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the independent auditor of the Company and the fixing of the auditor's remuneration; and (iii) approved and confirmed the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan (the "Omnibus Plan").

A summary of all of the items approved at the Meeting (including details of the Omnibus Plan) are described in the Company's Information Circular dated October 8, 2025, which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Omnibus Plan, in its entirety, is attached as Schedule "A" to the Information Circular provided to shareholders of the Company in respect of the annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders held on December 15, 2023.

After the Meeting, the directors of the Company: (i) appointed the following officers of the Company: Andrew Pollard as President and Chief Executive Officer, William (Bill) Howald as Executive Chairman, Randy Minhas as Chief Financial Officer, Daniel Vickerman as SVP, Corporate Development and Amit Kumar as Corporate Secretary; and (ii) appointed Thomas (Tom) Peregoodoff as the Lead Director.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration and development company driven to add shareholder value. Anchored by a seasoned Board of Directors, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Andrew Pollard, President & Chief Executive Officer
Blackrock Silver Corp.
Phone: (604) 817-6044
Email: andrew@blackrocksilver.com

Blackrock Silver
Blackrock Silver Corp. is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along the Northern Nevada Rift in Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada. Its Tonopah project represents the Western extension of the famed Tonopah Silver district, and an optimized inferred maiden resource of 2.9 mil tons grading at 446 g/t AgEq for 42.6 mil oz AgEq, making it the highest-grade undeveloped silver projects in the world.

