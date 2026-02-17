BlackRock® Canada Announces February Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the February 2026 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis as well as XIU. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on February 24, 2026 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on February 27, 2026.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH $0.050
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO $0.053
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ $0.117
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW $0.062
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF $0.033
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG $0.037
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD $0.062
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD $0.090
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD $0.075
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH $0.072
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE $0.040
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG $0.120
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U $0.087
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH $0.101
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB $0.080
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB $0.070
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG $0.125
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU $0.121
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U $0.087
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG $0.074
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U $0.053
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH $0.072
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV $0.119
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU $0.066
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U $0.048
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH $0.059
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV $0.111
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB $0.055
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI $0.112
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB $0.116
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF XFLI $0.176
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1) XFLI.U $0.130
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFLX $0.171
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN $0.147
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR $0.040
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB $0.050
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB $0.041
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB $0.076
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD $0.084
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU $0.078
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY $0.084
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG $0.068
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS $0.142
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU $0.277
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB $0.062
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF $0.073
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB $0.054
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE $0.060
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB $0.050
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB $0.069
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC $0.053
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE $0.053
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH $0.062
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG $0.124
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU $0.146
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U $0.105
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI $0.057
iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF XSMB $0.102
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB $0.047
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH $0.000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP $0.000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U $0.000
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH $0.121
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT $0.123
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U $0.089
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR $0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT $0.092

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U.

Estimated February Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The February cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR $0.088


BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about February 23, 2026, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.BlackRock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.BlackRock.com/corporate.

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately $5.47 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.   

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors ("BFA"),  which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as "S&P Dow Jones Indices") or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. ("MSCI"). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:                
Sydney Punchard                                                        
Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com 


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

blackrock blk nyse-blk fintech-investing
BLK
The Conversation (0)
Avant Brands Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

Avant Brands Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading producer of innovative and award-winning cannabis products, announces that its board of directors (the "Board") has approved the adoption of a shareholder... Keep Reading...
Avant Brands Fully Repays $9.5M Secured Convertible Debenture

Avant Brands Fully Repays $9.5M Secured Convertible Debenture

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading producer of innovative and award-winning cannabis products, today announced the full repayment of its $9.5 million amended and restated convertible... Keep Reading...

GoldON Engages Orix Geoscience for Drill Target Development at Its West Madsen Gold Project

The eastern boundary of the West Madsen property is a 5 km drive from the Madsen gold mine and mill complex owned by West Red Lake Gold MinesGoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Orix Geoscience for data compilation and... Keep Reading...
Puma Increases the High-Grade Gold Footprint of the Lynx Gold Zone and Extends it at Depth

Puma Increases the High-Grade Gold Footprint of the Lynx Gold Zone and Extends it at Depth

Hole WB23-139 intersected 63.05 m at 2.49 g/t gold, including two (2) high-grade gold intervals of 37.40 g/t gold over 2.50 m and 21.66 g/t gold over 2.55 m . 2.06 g/t gold over 5.20 m was intercepted at 215 m downhole (WB23-139)- the deepest occurrence of gold to date. Lower-grade gold... Keep Reading...
Puma Exploration Samples 362 g/t Gold at Newly Optioned TIMM Gold Property

Puma Exploration Samples 362 g/t Gold at Newly Optioned TIMM Gold Property

Strategic gold property located along national road, only 10km from St-Quentin and 25km west of Williams Brook Flagship property. High-grade gold structure, with initial surface sampling up to 362 g/t gold*. Mineralization hosted in similar quartz veins within sedimentary package. Similar... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Syntholene Energy Corp Appoints International Geothermal Leader Eirikur Bragason as Lead Project Manager

Syntholene Energy Corp Appoints International Geothermal Leader Eirikur Bragason as Lead Project Manager

Syntholene Energy Corp Appoints International Geothermal Leader Eirikur Bragason as Lead Project Manager

Syntholene Energy Corp Appoints International Geothermal Leader Eirikur Bragason as Lead Project Manager

Related News

oil-and-gas-investing

Syntholene Energy Corp Appoints International Geothermal Leader Eirikur Bragason as Lead Project Manager

oil-and-gas-investing

Syntholene Energy Corp Appoints International Geothermal Leader Eirikur Bragason as Lead Project Manager

oil-and-gas-investing

Syntholene Energy Corp Appoints International Geothermal Leader Eirikur Bragason as Lead Project Manager

oil-and-gas-investing

Syntholene Energy Corp Appoints International Geothermal Leader Eirikur Bragason as Lead Project Manager

base-metals-investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Major Drilling Campaign to Commence at Pitfield

base-metals-investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Major Drilling Campaign to Commence at Pitfield

base-metals-investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Major Drilling Campaign to Commence at Pitfield