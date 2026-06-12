BlackRock Announces Product Updates

BlackRock has one of the most comprehensive investment platforms in the industry, providing investors with choice to meet their individual needs. Investors continue to turn to BlackRock to unlock the full potential of their portfolios, as evidenced by nearly $2 trillion of net inflows in the past five years globally. 1
As we evolve our global investment platform, we also continually assess how our funds are meeting investors' investment objectives and the needs of our clients. As a result of that exercise, and reflecting evolving investor demand, BlackRock is announcing the upcoming liquidation of 19 U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and ETFs. In the U.S., BlackRock offers nearly 700 mutual funds and ETFs for investors to access different market exposures, including more than 30 products launched in the past year. 2
BlackRock has also built one of the industry's widest ranges of sustainable and transition investment strategies, representing $1.3 trillion in client AUM 3 across a global suite of more than 500 products. 4 In the last three years, clients have entrusted BlackRock with approximately $185 billion in net inflows in sustainable and transition investing, including around $60 billion last year. 5
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Fund Name
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Last Trading Date
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Liquidation Date
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BlackRock LifePath ESG Index Retirement Fund
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N/A
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10/16/2026
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BlackRock LifePath ESG Index 2030
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N/A
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10/16/2026
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BlackRock LifePath ESG Index 2035
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N/A
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10/16/2026
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BlackRock LifePath ESG Index 2040
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N/A
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10/16/2026
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BlackRock LifePath ESG Index 2045
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N/A
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10/16/2026
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BlackRock LifePath ESG Index 2050
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N/A
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10/16/2026
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BlackRock LifePath ESG Index 2055
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N/A
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10/16/2026
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BlackRock LifePath ESG Index 2060
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N/A
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10/16/2026
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BlackRock LifePath ESG Index 2065
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N/A
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10/16/2026
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BlackRock LifePath ESG Index 2070
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N/A
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10/16/2026
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BlackRock Sustainable Aware Advantage International Equity Fund
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N/A
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09/11/2026
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iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (CBOE: EAOA)
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08/12/2026
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08/17/2026
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iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (CBOE: EAOK)
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08/12/2026
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08/17/2026
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iShares ESG Aware 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (CBOE: EAOM)
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08/12/2026
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08/17/2026
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iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (CBOE: EAOR)
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08/12/2026
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08/17/2026
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iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSE: IVRS)
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08/12/2026
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08/17/2026
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iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSE: AGRH)
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08/12/2026
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08/17/2026
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iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (NYSE: IEDI)
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08/12/2026
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08/17/2026
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iShares U.S. Select Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ: BELT)
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08/12/2026
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08/17/2026
As disclosed in the prospectuses, investors will incur management fees until the liquidations are complete. In addition to the management fee, investors who opt to sell an ETF will bear the usual transaction and commissions costs in the secondary market. In both cases, investors may see a capital gain or loss on their investment.
About BlackRock
BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock
About iShares
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately $5.5 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.
Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses which may be obtained by visiting www.iShares.com or www.blackrock.com . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.
Transactions in shares of ETFs may result in brokerage commissions and may generate tax consequences. All regulated investment companies are obliged to distribute portfolio gains to shareholders. This material does not constitute any specific legal, tax or accounting advice. Please consult with qualified professionals for this type of advice.
This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change.
The Funds are distributed by BlackRock Investments, LLC (together with its affiliates, "BlackRock").
© 2026 BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved. BlackRock and iSHARES are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.
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2 BlackRock, as of March 2026.
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3 Morningstar Global Sustainable fund flows, as of Q4 2025. Covers assets as defined by Morningstar to have a sustainability focus. BlackRock (including iShares) has the largest global sustainable fund assets across actively and passively managed funds.
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4 BlackRock as of December 2025. This includes some transition focused strategies that also meet our Sustainable Investing Criteria (Screened, Uplift, Thematic, and Impact strategies using environmental, social and/or governance data as a portfolio construction input and a subset also seek to achieve long term sustainability outcomes in line with each specific investment objective).
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5 BlackRock as of December 2025. This includes some transition-focused strategies that also meet our Sustainable Investing Platform criteria (Screened, Uplift, Thematic, and Impact strategies using environmental, social and/or governance data as a portfolio construction input and a subset also seek to achieve long-term sustainability outcomes in line with each specific investment objective).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260611504484/en/
Media:
Joanna Yau
Joanna.yau@blackrock.com
646-856-7274
Catherine Sperl
Catherine.sperl@blackrock.com
646-951-1599