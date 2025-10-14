Blackrock Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Meeting Materials Resulting from the Canada Post Strike

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") announces that, due to the current delay of mail service in Canada due to the nationwide strike of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (the "Postal Strike"), the Company may be unable to fully comply with its obligations to send to shareholders the meeting materials in connection with the Company's upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders being held on Friday, November 21, 2025 (the "Meeting"), and wishes to advise its shareholders of alternate ways to vote their common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at the Meeting.

Meeting Date, Location and Purposes

As a result of the Postal Strike, and pursuant to the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) Coordinated Blanket Order 51-932 - Temporary Exemption from Requirements in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer to Send Certain Proxy-Related Materials During a Postal Suspension (the "Blanket Order"), the Company is advising shareholders that the Meeting will be held on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) at the Fairmont Waterfront, Terrace Room, 900 Canada Place Way, Vancouver British Columbia, for the following purposes:

  1. Financial Statements and Auditor's Report: to receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended October 31, 2024 and the auditor's report thereon;
  1. Election of Directors: to elect six directors for the ensuing year;
  1. Appointment of Auditor: to appoint BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration;
  1. Approval of Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan: to approve and confirm the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan; and
  1. Other Matters: to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

For detailed information with respect to each of the matters in items 2, 3 and 4 above, please refer to the section bearing the corresponding heading in the information circular prepared in respect of the Meeting (the "Information Circular").

Electronic copies of the notice and access notification required under National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer, the notice of meeting, the Information Circular, the form of proxy and all other proxy-related materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") for the Meeting have been posted and are accessible on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://blackrocksilver.com/agm-2025/. Shareholders of the Company are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials directly through the above-mentioned websites, or may contact the Company at info@blackrocksilver.com or by calling toll free at 1-800-380-1530 (Canada and U.S.A.) or at +1-604-817-6044 or the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare"), toll-free between the hours of 8:30 AM and 8:00 PM Eastern Time at 1-800-564-6253 or email at service@computershare.com to request copies of the Meeting Materials.

Voting of Common Shares

Shareholders are not required to be present at the Meeting and can vote Common Shares in advance of the Meeting. In accordance with the Blanket Order, the Company is waiving the proxy-cut off time stated in the Meeting Materials. Accordingly, to be used at the Meeting, proxies or voting instruction forms, as applicable, must be received by Computershare no later than 11:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on November 20, 2025, or at least 24 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before any adjournment of the Meeting, or received by the chairman of the Meeting before the commencement of the Meeting, or any adjournment thereof.

How Registered Shareholders Can Vote

Registered shareholders are shareholders who hold their Common Shares directly in the Company, and not through a brokerage account or depository company. Registered shareholders may vote online at www.investorvote.com, or vote by telephone by following the instruction on the form of proxy. Registered shareholders who require their voting control numbers may obtain the voting control numbers by calling Computershare at 1-800-564-6253 (toll-free in North America) or 1-514-982-7555 (international direct dial).

How Beneficial Shareholders Can Vote

Beneficial shareholders are shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a brokerage house, depository company or other intermediary. Beneficial shareholders should contact their brokerage house or depository company or other intermediary and ask to obtain their voting control number and the steps of how to vote, which could include internet voting, completing a voting instruction form and emailing it, directing your broker over the phone on how you wish to vote or some other method as described by your brokerage house or depository company.

THE COMPANY URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO REVIEW THE INFORMATION CIRCULAR BEFORE VOTING.

Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis

The Postal Strike may also affect the Company's ability to mail copies of its annual financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the year ended October 31, 2024, as well as interim financial statements and related management discussions and analysis for the quarterly periods ended January 31, 2025, April 30, 2025 and July 31, 2025 (collectively, the "Financial Statements and MD&A"). Electronic version of the Financial Statements and MD&A are available on on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company will provide copies of the Financial Statements and MD&A to each shareholder who request them by email at info@blackrocksilver.com. Following the conclusion of the Postal Strike, shareholders requesting the Financial Statements and MD&A will be delivered those documents in the ordinary course.

The Company has satisfied all of the conditions to rely on, and is relying on, the exemption provided by the Blanket Order from the requirement to send proxy-related materials to its shareholders.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration and development company driven to add shareholder value. Anchored by a seasoned Board of Directors, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information, Contact:

Andrew Pollard
President and Chief Executive Officer
(604) 817-6044
info@blackrocksilver.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270407

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Blackrock Silver Corp. is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along the Northern Nevada Rift in Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada. Its Tonopah project represents the Western extension of the famed Tonopah Silver district, and an optimized inferred maiden resource of 2.9 mil tons grading at 446 g/t AgEq for 42.6 mil oz AgEq, making it the highest-grade undeveloped silver projects in the world.

