BlackBerry SecuSUITE Secures Renewed NIAP Common Criteria Certification, Reinforcing Leadership in Sovereign Government-Grade Secure Communications

Delivers independently validated, sovereign-grade secure communications trusted by governments worldwide to protect mission-critical voice, messaging, file sharing, and operational coordination.

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / BlackBerry® Secure Communications, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced that BlackBerry® SecuSUITE® Server 6.0 and Client 6.0 have been officially relisted as certified products under the International Common Criteria (CC), conforming to the latest NIAP Protection Profiles. This certification reinforces BlackBerry's leadership in secure communications and highlights its commitment to internationally recognized security standards.

Governments are under increasing pressure as mobile communications become central for advanced state-sponsored surveillance. The exploitation of international mobile networks to intercept voice and SMS traffic, combined with the growing use of spyware to compromise widely adopted consumer communication apps, is creating significant exposure. As adversaries enhance their monitoring capabilities and refine mobile exploitation techniques, the demand for independently validated secure communications solutions for national resilience continues to rise.

"The SecuSUITE solution's renewed certification underscores BlackBerry's commitment to sovereign-grade security," said Christoph Erdmann, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Secusmart at BlackBerry. "As espionage and interception threats grow, governments and enterprises need trusted solutions to protect their most sensitive communications."

Governments and organizations in defense and critical infrastructure increasingly prioritize secure communications as a cornerstone of national security. As a core pillar of BlackBerry Secure Communications, SecuSUITE is backed by certifications such as NIAP, NATO Restricted, BSI, and CSfC, empowers high-risk sectors to confidently secure voice, messaging, file-sharing, and crisis coordination. Trusted by NATO, all G7 governments and most G20 members, SecuSUITE protects sensitive conversations and large-scale operations worldwide.

Learn more about BlackBerry SecuSUITE here and follow @BlackBerry Secure Communications.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: BlackBerry



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