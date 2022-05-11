Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Leveraging local expertise and presence to enhance cybersecurity go-to-market BlackBerry Limited today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Midis Group to expand its go-to-market sales motion across Eastern Europe the Middle East and Africa . A leading technology company, with a network of over 170 affiliates and partners across these markets, Midis Group will focus on driving growth for ...

Leveraging local expertise and presence to enhance cybersecurity go-to-market

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Midis Group to expand its go-to-market sales motion across Eastern Europe the Middle East and Africa .

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

A leading technology company, with a network of over 170 affiliates and partners across these markets, Midis Group will focus on driving growth for BlackBerry's Cybersecurity business unit. Midis Group will leverage its on-the-ground expertise, market knowledge, and regional infrastructure to establish BlackBerry-branded local offices focused on representing BlackBerry's comprehensive portfolio of unified endpoint management solutions and next-generation, AI-based Cylance® cybersecurity products.

"BlackBerry has always stood for security, trust, and innovation," said John Chen , Executive Chairman and CEO of BlackBerry. "As a leading provider of cybersecurity products and solutions to governments, large enterprises, and small and medium businesses around the world, we are pleased to partner with Midis Group to further expand our business across Eastern Europe , the Middle East , and Africa . In the face of increasingly frequent cyberattack attempts and intensifying regulatory scrutiny, BlackBerry is committed to helping organizations build up their cybersecurity capabilities and prepare for, prevent, detect, and respond to cyber threats."

Comprised of more than 5,000 employees who have partnered with the largest firms in the world, Midis Group excels at providing a deep bench of expertise, local infrastructure, and successful execution. Midis Group's experience in delivering advanced IT products and solutions to their customers has benefited their clients for over 50 years.

"Working together with BlackBerry, Midis Group will offer a wide and deep portfolio of endpoint management and cybersecurity solutions to help our clients keep their employees connected and secure, while also ensuring the highest level of threat prevention and protection across their IT infrastructure," said Nabil Bustros , Chairman and CEO of the Midis Group. Rob Eckelmann , Midis Advisory Board Chair, added, "We are proud once again to represent a leading global technology firm, support the business goals of our customers, and deliver both world-class solutions and proven results."

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

About Midis Group
With more than 5000 professionals, some 100 of the world's leading technology vendors, and a solid 50-year track record of performance and reliability, the Midis Group is a multinational organization comprised of over 170 companies across Europe , Middle East and Africa .

The group is known for its advanced offering of managed IT services and consultancy, system integration, cloud and data center capabilities and infrastructure, software, and hardware solutions, as well as technology distribution and retail.

The Midis Group was named in 2006 as one of the World Economic Forum's initial 100 Global Growth Companies. For more information, visit www.midisgroup.com .

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Midis Group Media Relations
+961 1 440732
stories@midisgroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-partners-with-midis-group-to-drive-growth-in-eastern-europe-the-middle-east-and-africa-301544608.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BlackBerryBB:CAMobile Investing
BB:CA

Liberty and Meta announce expansion of renewables partnership to include 112 MW Deerfield II wind project in Michigan

Solar and wind facilities advancing both companies' sustainability goals

Liberty a part of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) ("Algonquin"), announced today its collaboration with Meta (NASDAQ: FB) on the new 112 MW Deerfield II wind project in Michigan . This long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for 100 percent of the energy and environmental attributes from Deerfield II, builds upon the existing renewable energy partnership the companies have at the operating Altavista solar facility in Virginia . The Deerfield II wind project is expected to contribute to Liberty's ESG goals and help Meta continue to support its operations with 100% renewable energy. The project is expected to achieve commercial operations in 2023.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Liberty and Meta announce expansion of renewables partnership to include 112 MW Deerfield II wind project in Michigan

Solar and wind facilities advancing both companies' sustainability goals

Liberty a part of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) ("Algonquin"), announced today its collaboration with Meta (NASDAQ: FB) on the new 112 MW Deerfield II wind project in Michigan . This long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for 100 percent of the energy and environmental attributes from Deerfield II, builds upon the existing renewable energy partnership the companies have at the operating Altavista solar facility in Virginia . The Deerfield II wind project is expected to contribute to Liberty's ESG goals and help Meta continue to support its operations with 100% renewable energy. The project is expected to achieve commercial operations in 2023.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Liberty and Meta announce expansion of renewables partnership to include 112 MW Deerfield II wind project in Michigan

Solar and wind facilities advancing both companies' sustainability goals

Liberty a part of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) ("Algonquin"), announced today its collaboration with Meta (NASDAQ: FB) on the new 112 MW Deerfield II wind project in Michigan . This long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for 100 percent of the energy and environmental attributes from Deerfield II, builds upon the existing renewable energy partnership the companies have at the operating Altavista solar facility in Virginia . The Deerfield II wind project is expected to contribute to Liberty's ESG goals and help Meta continue to support its operations with 100% renewable energy. The project is expected to achieve commercial operations in 2023.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

HIVE-ZOX Selects Sierra Wireless LPWA Module for Global Cold Chain Monitoring Solution

Sierra Wireless HL78 Series module integrated into HIVE-ZOX tracking solution, providing seamless global connectivity and real-time visibility of COVID vaccine shipments

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced that its HL78 Series LPWA module has been chosen by HIVE-ZOX International to provide global connectivity and real-time visibility for their cold chain monitoring solution. The solution is currently being used to monitor COVID vaccine shipments and provide quality control throughout the supply chain, all over the world.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: FB AKBA BKKT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

Meta Platforms, Inc.(NASDAQ:FB)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Meta Platforms, Inc. Investors: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm, May 9, 2022 Deadline to File Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Meta Platforms, Inc. ("Meta Platforms") (NASDAQ: FB) investors that a class action filed on behalf of investors that lost money on their Meta Platforms stock. Meta Platforms investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×