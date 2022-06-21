Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Frost & Sullivan has presented BlackBerry IVY™ with the 2022 Enabling Technology Leadership Award for the edge-to-cloud connected and autonomous vehicles industry.  Applying a rigorous evaluation process, Frost & Sullivan recognizes companies who are consistently at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries, and have a visionary understanding of the future.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

BlackBerry IVY uniquely meets the needs of the automotive industry as it standardizes data access across all vehicles, regardless of brand, operating system, and cloud deployment model.  BlackBerry IVY enables automakers to control ownership of vehicle data, protects user data privacy, applies intelligence to data capture, and ensures data is secure.  BlackBerry IVY also paves the way for smart cities, by enabling communication between vehicles, infrastructure, and third parties that is seamless, benefiting stakeholders across the connected-autonomous community including automakers, governments, enterprises, developers, and consumers.

"BlackBerry believes that connectivity is powerful, more so when security and privacy are built in.  We have a mission to advance how the world securely connects and have been consistent in delivering on this mission, even during the global challenges of the past two years," said John Chen , Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry.  "BlackBerry IVY is an example of our commitment to innovation that advances the world we live and work in, and the world we are developing for future generations.  Thank you to Frost & Sullivan for their recognition of our visionary strategy and industry leading technology."

"BlackBerry has a proven track record of success and innovation.  Their latest market disruptor, BlackBerry IVY is a revolutionary edge-to-cloud platform that competitors cannot duplicate," said Niranjan Manohar , Director of Consulting, Mobility, Frost & Sullivan.  "With BlackBerry IVY, OEMs and Tiers 1's can focus on the development of value-added and innovative in-vehicle experiences, reduce development costs, accelerate time-to-market, and have a platform that is easily scalable to other vehicle architectures.  BlackBerry already has a large footprint of vehicles on the road equipped with their QNX® software and IVY, which uniquely makes vehicle data available to automakers while maintaining user privacy, will further their market leadership position."

To download the Frost & Sullivan report click here .

For more information on BlackBerry IVY click here .

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

