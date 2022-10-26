Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Strategic partnerships with independent software vendors deliver new tools to help businesses drive productivity and strengthen their cybersecurity posture

Today, at the BlackBerry Security Summit BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced new applications, software solutions, and cloud services available through its ISV ecosystem in the BlackBerry® Marketplace for Enterprise Software .

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

ISV partners with new solutions available on the Marketplace:

  • SafeBreach : SafeBreach now offers SafeBreach Studio, an industry-first no-code red-team automation platform. This new offering enables BlackBerry customers using CylancePROTECT® and CylanceOPTICS® to easily automate and scale red-team exercises without the need for specialized expertise to enhance efficiency and reduce implementation costs.
  • Blue Cedar: In an exclusive new offer, customers now have a free license to use Blue Cedar BlackBerry Edition to create one BlackBerry® Dynamics™-enabled app for production deployment. Blue Cedar adds BlackBerry Dynamics security to already compiled apps without coding.
  • Movius : A leader in secure mobile communications that powers the work-from-anywhere world, Movius now offers MultiLine , the trusted solution for using mobile voice, text, and WhatsApp for communications globally. The WhatsApp Messaging Connector within MultiLine unifies mobile voice and multiple messaging channels in a single, convenient user experience. Customers can now record and archive all conversations within MultiLine for compliance and capture all communications to send to existing compliance archives.
  • Absolute : Absolute Software™ is the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions. The company recently added CylancePROTECT to its Application Resilience™ catalog. Joint BlackBerry and Absolute Resilience® customers can now extend Absolute's firmware-embedded, self-healing device connection to CylancePROTECT, ensuring it remains healthy, installed, and working effectively to protect their devices and data.
  • Exabeam : Exabeam SIEM and Exabeam Security Log Management now complement CylancePROTECT and CylanceOPTICS in providing CylanceGUARD® analysts with critical feeds and insights from any security technology stack, for best-in-class threat detection and incident response. Exabeam is an automated, cloud-native solution that combines scalable log management and behavioral analytics to 'detect the undetectable.'
  • ISEC7 : A BlackBerry partner since 2004, providing products and services that enable interoperability and visibility across endpoint security, server, network infrastructure, communications and email, ticketing, and IOT platforms. Their signature product, ISEC7 Sphere, now supports the BlackBerry product portfolio, including Cylance cybersecurity products, and is the first third party product to support BlackBerry's recently announced CylanceAVERT information protection service. ISEC7 provides customers with efficient system management and rapid outage diagnosis, producing meaningful reductions in both system upkeep and troubleshooting costs.

"Through these partnerships, we are providing businesses with new solutions to help them solve complex problems and prioritize security," said Alex Willis , Vice President, Sales Engineering and ISV Partners at BlackBerry. "With the common goal of keeping customer needs top-of-mind in a rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, we are proud to work with leading independent software vendors to drive innovation and offer differentiated solutions across BlackBerry's cybersecurity suite."

The BlackBerry Marketplace for Enterprise Software helps power many of the world's leading organizations across a range of industries. Categories of solutions on the Marketplace include Business Intelligence, Advanced Analytics, Mobile Threat Protection, Authentication, Secure Messaging, Video Conferencing, Business Process Management and more.

To learn about the range of applications and solutions available on the BlackBerry Marketplace, please visit https://marketplace.blackberry.com .

To find out more about becoming a BlackBerry partner, please visit www.blackberry.com/partners .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
(519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
(519) 888-7465
investor_relations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-expands-isv-marketplace-with-new-partner-solutions-301659527.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BlackBerryBB:CAMobile Investing
BB:CA

BlackBerry Commissioned Research Reveals Four in Five Software Supply Chains Exposed to Cyberattack in the Last 12 Months

  • 77% of businesses uncovered hidden participants in their software supply chain that they were not previously aware of
  • 72% call for greater government oversight of open-source software to increase cyber protection

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today revealed new research at the 9 th annual BlackBerry Security Summit, exposing the magnitude of software supply chain cybersecurity vulnerabilities in today's organizations. Four in five (80%) IT decision makers stated that their organization had received notification of attack or vulnerability in its supply chain of software in the last 12 months, with the operating system and web browser creating the biggest impact. Following a software supply chain attack, respondents reported significant operational disruption (59%), data loss (58%) and reputational impact (52%), with nine out of ten organizations (90%) taking up to a month to recover.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NATO clears BlackBerry SecuSUITE for global NATO secure communications

NCI Agency assessment grants high level security certification to BlackBerry SecuSUITE

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that the NATO Communications and Information Agency ( NCI Agency ) has awarded security accreditation to BlackBerry's SecuSUITE ® for Government for global use in official NATO secure communications.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sierra Wireless to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 10th

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) will release financial results for the Third Quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Sierra Wireless will not be hosting a conference call or webcast to review the results.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that it will publish the Company's financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 after the close of the market on the Company's Investor Relations website, at https:investor.qualcomm.comfinancial-information . The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at http:www.sec.gov .

Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 results which will be broadcast live on November 2, 2022 , beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events . An audio replay will be available at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13733389.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple Unveils Completely Redesigned iPad in Four Vibrant Colors

Featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, the powerful A14 Bionic chip, advanced cameras, fast wireless connectivity, USB-C, support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio, and more

Apple® today introduced the new iPad® with an all-screen design featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina® display. The new iPad is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which delivers even faster performance with incredible power efficiency for demanding tasks while still providing all-day battery life. 1 Updated cameras include an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera located along the landscape edge of iPad for an even better video calling experience, and an updated 12MP back camera to capture sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. A USB-C port supports a wide range of accessories, Wi-Fi 6 brings even faster connections, and cellular models feature superfast 5G so users can stay connected on the go. Designed specifically for the new iPad, the all-new Magic Keyboard Folio™ features an incredible typing experience, a click-anywhere trackpad, and a versatile two-piece design. With iPadOS® 16 and support for Apple Pencil® (1st generation), 2 iPad offers users more ways to be creative and productive. The new iPad is available to order starting today, with availability in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple Introduces the Powerful Next-Generation Apple TV 4K

The strongest Apple TV yet features the A15 Bionic chip, adds HDR10+, and brings the best of Apple to the biggest screen in the home — all at a new starting price

Apple® today announced the next generation of Apple TV® 4K — more powerful, entertaining, and affordable than ever, and offering impressive cinematic quality. Driven by the A15 Bionic chip that delivers faster performance and more fluid gameplay, the new Apple TV 4K features endless entertainment options for everyone to enjoy on the biggest screen in the home. HDR10+ support joins Dolby Vision on Apple TV 4K, so users can watch their favorite movies and TV shows in the best quality possible across more TVs. 1 Running tvOS®, the powerful and intuitive OS for the living room, and featuring the popular Siri Remote®, Apple TV 4K simplifies the way users discover and enjoy their favorite content. Its seamless integration with other Apple devices and services magically transforms the living room in different ways for the entire family, while also adding convenience as a smart home hub.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×