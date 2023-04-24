VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

BlackBerry Delivers More Security, Less Complexity with Enhanced Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Powerful new offerings deliver improved 24/7 threat resiliency

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a revamped AI-based Cylance® cybersecurity portfolio that advances the company's mission to deliver enterprise-grade security assurances to organizations at a fraction of the time, effort, and initial capital typically required.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

The upgraded portfolio reduces alert fatigue by 90 percent compared to previous versions, offers faster incident response, expands cloud defense coverage and makes organizations' zero trust network access (ZTNA) adoption journeys even easier with turn-key support for the most commonly used software as a service (SaaS) applications.

"From the largest multi-nationals to the smallest mom and pop businesses, and every organization in-between, no one is immune to cyber threats. Having the right cybersecurity solutions in place at the right time is critical," said Nathan Jenniges , Vice President of Cybersecurity Product Management at BlackBerry. "By combining several of our industry-leading products to create all-in-one offerings, we're now even better placed to work as an extension of our customers' security and IT teams, delivering both cutting-edge technology and expertise so they can defend their organizations no matter the size, and break free from resource limitations that hinder having a holistic 'Shields Up' security posture."

Updated cybersecurity offerings:

  • CylanceENDPOINT™ defends modern, legacy and even isolated endpoints utilizing a lightweight and battle-proven AI model at its core. CylanceENDPOINT has consistently demonstrated an ability to stop more threats earlier in the attack chain while reducing alerting noise and performance overhead. CylanceENDPOINT now provides a dramatically simplified investigation and response workflow with a new extended detection and response (XDR) alert interface that reduces the volume of alerts by 90 percent. (Includes CylancePROTECT®, CylanceOPTICS®, CylancePROTECT® Mobile MTD)
  • CylanceGUARD® now includes secure Critical Event Management (CEM) capabilities powered by BlackBerry® AtHoc®. In the event of a cyberattack, CylanceGUARD customers with the new CEM integration will have secure, multi-channel internal and stakeholder communications for incident response actions. This provides them with the ability to alert, communicate, and collaborate with both internal and external stakeholders from within CylanceGUARD, even when the usual communications infrastructure is not available or has been compromised by malicious activity.
  • CylanceEDGE™ provides users with improved secure, fast, and effortless access to their work. CylanceEDGE streamlines SaaS app connectivity for popular productivity tools, improving collaboration and security for hybrid workforces now including Google Workspace™. This new offering also enables secure connectivity for applications hosted on AWS Cloud, improves visibility of how sensitive data is being stored, accessed, and shared, and delivers enhanced zero trust threat detection capabilities. (Includes CylanceGATEWAY™, CylanceAVERT™, CylancePERSONA™)
  • CylanceINTELLIGENCE™ provides organizations with faster access to contextual threat intelligence to stop breaches, identify a breach that may have occurred, and give security teams insight into who threat actors are, what motivates them, how they operate, and how to take a proactive stance to defend their enterprise. In doing so, organizations can become cyber resilient, gaining the ability to anticipate and withstand attacks, recover from cyber events, and adapt to a changing threat landscape.
  • BlackBerry® UEM now provides enhanced visibility to detect multiple eSIMs and prevents users from introducing risk by adding unmanaged eSIMs, while allowing admins to wipe eSIMs without impacting end users' personal devices, extending the ability to separate work and personal environments.

"When it comes to cyberattacks, no industry, institution, or state is immune, and nothing is off-limits," said Michael Suby , Research Vice President, Security and Trust at IDC. "Time-strapped security teams need solutions that bring people, processes, and technology together into consolidated solutions that can proactively hunt down and eradicate threats wherever they appear."

For more information on how BlackBerry's comprehensive AI-driven cybersecurity solutions can help your business prepare for, prevent, detect, and respond to cyber threats, visit BlackBerry.com .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
(519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
(519) 888-7465
investor_relations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-delivers-more-security-less-complexity-with-enhanced-cybersecurity-solutions-portfolio-301803730.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BlackBerryBB:CAMobile Investing
BB:CA
The Conversation (0)

How Qualcomm is Addressing the Climate Challenge

Qualcomm

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Research Commissioned by Qualcomm Shows That Connected Mobility Solutions Could Reduce Emissions by Up to 18%

Highlights:

  • The University of Kaiserslautern-Landau (RTPU) study shows high potential for technology to reduce emissions from road travel, driving progress towards EU Green Deal targets
  • Introducing just 20% of connected vehicles on EU city roads can save up to 18% of CO2 emissions
  • Connected vehicles to improve traffic efficiency, allowing drivers to save up to 15 hours of travel time annually during peak hours

New research from The University of Kaiserslautern-Landau (RTPU), commissioned by Qualcomm Europe Inc., showcases the significant potential of connected vehicle applications to reduce CO2 emissions in the transportation sector. The considered applications in the study include city optimization applications such as dynamic traffic signals traffic junctions, and routing. These applications have the purpose to reduce start-stops as well as congestion, improving travel efficiency and travel time. The study demonstrates that introducing just 20% of connected vehicles on EU city roads can save up to 18% of CO2 emissions. Some EU27 countries, for example Germany, may even show emissions savings of up to 24%. The potential of connected vehicles to reduce transport related emissions represents significant progress towards the EU Green Deal targets by which the EU Commission aims to achieve a 90% reduction in transport-related emissions by 2050

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm's Commitment to Energy Efficiency

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

In 2022, we expanded our ISO 50001 certification to our Singapore and Wuxi manufacturing facilities

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple Saket will open this Thursday, April 20, in New Delhi

Delhi's first Apple Store will offer personalized support and unique experiences for customers to discover Apple technology

Apple® today previewed Apple Saket, a new store located in India's thriving capital of New Delhi. Apple Saket will be a welcoming space for customers to shop Apple's incredible lineup of products and services, receive exceptional support from team members, and participate in free Today at Apple® sessions to learn how to get the most out of their devices.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New BlackBerry Research Finds Manufacturers Increasingly Wary of Nation State Threats

Two-thirds of manufacturers believe their environment is too difficult to defend
86% admit manufacturing functions are running on outdated and unsupported legacy operating systems

- At Hannover Messe, Germany BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today released the BlackBerry Manufacturing Cybersecurity Study 1 with a warning that outdated and unsupported legacy operational technologies (OT) are exposing substantial vulnerabilities for manufacturers facing escalating threats from nation-state attacks.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

How Qualcomm is Prioritizing Waste Management

Qualcomm

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Consolidated Uranium Graduates to OTCQX Best Market

iMetal Resources DTC Eligibility

Argentina Lithium Further Delineates Concentrated Lithium Brine Zone at Rincon West Project

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

ACME Lithium Commences Test Well and Completes DH-1A Drill Hole at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

Energy Investing

Consolidated Uranium Graduates to OTCQX Best Market

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources DTC Eligibility

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Further Delineates Concentrated Lithium Brine Zone at Rincon West Project

Energy Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Consolidated Uranium Inc. to OTCQX

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Secures B.C. Site and Completes Kinetic Testing for Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Begins Drilling and Stripping Programs on the Hearst Project, Ontario

×