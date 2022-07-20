Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Integration enables secure use of iMessage, WhatsApp, WeChat, and other messaging apps in regulated industries

- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and LeapXpert, the enterprise-grade responsible business communication platform, today announced a strategic collaboration that will enable the use of the BlackBerry® Dynamics™ platform in tandem with popular messaging applications to drive greater business communication yet retain strong security and governance posture.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

Integrating LeapXpert into the BlackBerry Dynamics platform will provide customers with secure communication through leading messaging applications such as iMessage, WhatsApp, SMS, WeChat, Telegram, Signal, LINE, and more to ensure employee-customer interactions are encrypted and captured. Additionally, the integration will provide customers with secure storage for sensitive information and data leakage protection.

As businesses continue to operate in remote environments, messaging applications are becoming ever-more essential to maintain business continuity. LeapXpert uses API technology with a modern, intuitive mobile and desktop user interface to allow secure communication with customers and external parties. The integration will deliver increased security and control that highly regulated industries such as the financial sector need when communicating with their clients to maintain compliance.

"In the age where 'pinging people' is part of the day-to-day role, messaging applications have become the new battlegrounds for attackers looking to prey on sensitive information," said Alex Willis , Vice President, Sales Engineering and ISV's at BlackBerry. "BlackBerry has always prioritized secure end-to-end encryption of communication channels since our start, so it's a pleasure to partner with LeapXpert to provide BlackBerry Dynamics' customers with privacy and protection of their data through the world's most popular messaging apps, helping them maintain compliance."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with BlackBerry around this strategic integration," said Avi Pardo , Co-Founder & COO of LeapXpert. "Our platform will be available directly through BlackBerry channels and by dedicating our efforts to secure business communication and providing enhanced protection against data leakage and cyber threats, we are inherently enhancing trust among customers."

To learn more, please visit https://marketplace.blackberry.com/apps/com.leapxpert.leap.work.emm

About LeapXpert
LeapXpert is a responsible business communication platform that provides enterprises a comprehensive overview of all internal and external business communications, creating an accessible digital record that keeps companies in compliance and enables monitoring of conversations involving the exchange of sensitive information. Founded in 2017, LeapXpert has offices in the US, UK, Israel , Hong Kong , Singapore , and Vietnam . For more information, visit http://leap.expert .

Media Contact for LeapXpert:
Ari Applbaum
ari.applbaum@leap.expert

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact for BlackBerry:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-and-leapxpert-join-forces-to-deliver-secure-communications-in-a-remote-age-301587948.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BlackBerryBB:CAMobile Investing
BB:CA

Qualcomm Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per common share, payable on September 22, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2022 .

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G.  When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born.  Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone.  We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that it will publish the Company's financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2022 on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 after the close of the market on the Company's Investor Relations website, at https:investor.qualcomm.comfinancial-information . The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at http:www.sec.gov .

Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2022 results which will be broadcast live on July 27, 2022 , beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events . An audio replay will be available at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13731134.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry, L-SPARK Announce Four Companies for their BlackBerry IVY Connected Car Accelerator Program

Deeplite, Raven Connected, Sensor Cortek and Wedge Networks will have access to BlackBerry IVY to deliver high-impact transportation use cases leveraging in-vehicle data

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) and L-SPARK Canada's largest software-as-a-service accelerator, today announced the four winning companies that will make up the third cohort of their joint accelerator program, which aims to grow Canadian technology companies that are focused on connected vehicle technologies.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple scores record-breaking 52 Emmy Award nominations, with "Ted Lasso" leading as most-nominated comedy, and freshman breakout "Severance" landing Best Drama nomination

"Ted Lasso" earns 20 Emmy nominations in total, dominating as most-nominated comedy series for second year in a row, with standout performances nabbing 10 acting nominations

"Severance" makes Emmy Award debut with 14 nominations in total for its hit first season

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Volkswagen Group Software Powerhouse CARIAD Selects BlackBerry QNX for its Software Platform

QNX technology will help power CARIAD's software stack for automated driving

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that CARIAD the Volkswagen Group's software company has selected BlackBerry® QNX® technology as one component of its software platform VW.OS. Announced as part of Volkswagen Group's NEW AUTO strategy, CARIAD is developing a unified software platform that consists of VW.OS, the Volkswagen Cloud VW.AC and a scalable, unified end-to-end electronic architecture. The platform will be available for Volkswagen Group brands from the middle of the decade.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry Radar Now Available on AWS Marketplace

Transportation and logistics businesses can now quickly procure and deploy asset monitoring solution across their entire fleet in AWS Marketplace

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that BlackBerry Radar ®, the company's intelligent, data-driven asset monitoring solution purpose-built for the transportation industry, is now available for purchase in AWS Marketplace a curated digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×