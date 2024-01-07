Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2023

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2024

Chris Temple: Gold Takeoff Brewing, but Uranium's Setup Still the Best

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

Oceana Opts Out of Monaro Lithium Project, James Bay

Nevada Organic Phosphate Adds Significantly to Murdock Property Size

Lancaster Resources Announces Spin-Off Agreement with Subsidiary and Record Date

PAM Signs Formal Documentation to Acquire 100% interest in ~1,200km2 Tama Atacama Lithium Brine Project

Amendments to Ukraine Transaction

Mining License Provisionally Granted at Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project by Ugandan DGSM

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Nevada Organic Phosphate

NOP:CC

Getchell Gold

GTCH:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Crypto Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Chariot Logo

Black Mountain Drilling Update

Chariot Corporation Limited (“Chariot”, “CC9” or the “Company”) advises that drilling activities at the Black Mountain Project (“Black Mountain”) have been halted for the year-end holiday period. Chariot has completed six (6) diamond drill holes totalling 652 meters of HQ diamonddrill core. Drilling rates have been slower than planned due to harsh early winter conditions.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Phase 1 Drilling Program halted for year-end holiday period
  • Six (6) diamond drill holes completed totalling 652m
  • Phase 1 Drilling Program will restart in early January 2024
  • Initial assay results expected in January 2024

However, weather conditions have moderated significantly since early December and the forecast is for an unseasonably mild winter by Wyoming, U.S.A. standards. The Company will restart drilling in early January 2024, weather permitting, which will continue until 1 March 2024 unless the Company is forced to cease drilling prior to that date due to adverse weather.

Early Winter Conditions in Wyoming

The early winter conditions in Wyoming were harsher than expected in late November to early December 2023, including high wind-speeds at the top of Black Mountain of up to 60 km per hour, temperatures as low as -15°C (with wind-chill factor) (the “Early Winter Conditions”). However, weather conditions moderated significantly over the remainder of December.

The Early Winter Conditions led to a series of challenges, including freezing of the water source for drilling operations, freezing of water and diesel lines, water truck breakdowns and blocked access roads from fresh snowfall and snow drifts.

Figure 1: Drill Rig in operation at Black Mountain

Exploration Activities Discussion

The Black Mountain phase 1 drilling program commenced on 10 November 2023 with a plan to drill 2,000 – 3,000m of oriented triple tube HQ sized core1 (“Phase 1 Drilling Program"). Major Drilling Group International Inc. (“Major Drilling”) has been contracted to drill using a Boart Longyear LF90 Surface Diamond Core Drill Rig (the “Drill Rig”).

To date, six (6) out of a planned 23 diamond drill holes have been completed resulting in the retrieval of 652m of drill core. The rate of progress of the Phase 1 Drilling Program has been impeded by the Early Winter Conditions.

The drilling and sampling programs have been conducted without incident.

Core Retrieval, Handling and Assaying Procedures

Chariot has established a core handling and storage facility in Jeffrey City, Wyoming where drill core is photographed, logged, and measured for density and recovery. The drill core is sawed in half and sampled on pre-determined intervals, typically between 0.5 and 1.5m based on geological criteria.

The first six feet (1.8m) of metamorphics adjacent to the margins of pegmatite dikes is also assayed to understand the geochemistry of the host rocks. A standard, then a blank then a duplicate assay is inserted on every tenth consecutive sample. Four separate standards are used varying between 0.2% and 1.25% lithium (Li).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:cc9battery metal stockslithium explorationlithium investinglithium stocksLithium Investing
CC9:AU
Chariot Corporation
Sign up to get your FREE

Chariot Corporation Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Chariot Corporation

Chariot Corporation


Keep reading...Show less
North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Oceana Lithium

New Lithium Target Zones Identified at Solonópole

Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX: OCN, “Oceana” or “the Company”) is pleased to report the final results from the phase one scout RC drilling campaign at its Solonópole Lithium Project in Ceará State, Brazil, which was successful in intercepting multiple thick pegmatites containing some anomalous Lithium and Tantalum grades at shallow depth.

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY)

Beyond Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe

Apollo Lithium Project - Summer/Fall Exploration Completed

Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is pleased to announce the completion of its 2023 summer/fall exploration work programme at the Apollo Lithium Project. The Company was able to expediently complete its on-ground operations during the summer/fall season maximizing productivity. An exploration crew flew in to commence fieldwork campaign at Apollo in August and September 2023. The Company has now received all the final soil laboratory analysis and has devised a drilling strategy for 2024 along a major east-west trending fault shear corridor feature that extends from the Apollo project to Winsome Resources Limited’s Adina Lithium project to the east. Some potential targets have been generated that may be incorporated into a future maiden drilling program in 2024 (see Figure 10).

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium Limited

Critical Metals Corp. F-4 is Effective

Critical Metals Corp. announces effectiveness of registration statement for proposed business combination with Sizzle Acquisition Corp.

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Form F-4 Registration Statement of Critical Metals (F-4 Registration Statement or F-4) in relation to the proposed merger transaction has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC).

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Exploration Permit Applications for Victory and Ear Falls Submitted with Ontario's Ministry of Mines

Beyond Lithium Exploration Permit Applications for Victory and Ear Falls Submitted with Ontario's Ministry of Mines

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that the exploration permit applications for both the Victory Project and the Ear Falls Project have been successfully submitted to the Ontario's Ministry of Mines. Each application is for 30 drilling sites and 20 stripping locations. Each drill site is designed to drill multiple holes. The stripping locations are focused on each project's main exploration corridors (Figure 1 and Figure 2).

The drill programs at Victory and Ear Falls are designed to:

Keep reading...Show less
Chariot Corporation
Sign up to get your FREE

Chariot Corporation Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Altiplano Closes Private Placement

VVC Warrant Issuance

New Lithium Target Zones Identified at Solonópole

Tinley's Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Resource Investing

Altiplano Closes Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

VVC Warrant Issuance

Gold Investing

Alain Corbani: Gold's Path to US$2,500, Where to Position in Gold Stocks

Copper Investing

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

Nickel Investing

Nickel Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Nickel in 2024

Base Metals Investing

1844 Increases the Non-Brokered Private Placement to up to $1,500,000 and Provides Update on Hawk Ridge Option Agreement

Base Metals Investing

The Government of Ecuador Approves Atico's Concession Extension Until 2049

×