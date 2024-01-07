- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Black Mountain Drilling Update
HIGHLIGHTS
- Phase 1 Drilling Program halted for year-end holiday period
- Six (6) diamond drill holes completed totalling 652m
- Phase 1 Drilling Program will restart in early January 2024
- Initial assay results expected in January 2024
However, weather conditions have moderated significantly since early December and the forecast is for an unseasonably mild winter by Wyoming, U.S.A. standards. The Company will restart drilling in early January 2024, weather permitting, which will continue until 1 March 2024 unless the Company is forced to cease drilling prior to that date due to adverse weather.
Early Winter Conditions in Wyoming
The early winter conditions in Wyoming were harsher than expected in late November to early December 2023, including high wind-speeds at the top of Black Mountain of up to 60 km per hour, temperatures as low as -15°C (with wind-chill factor) (the “Early Winter Conditions”). However, weather conditions moderated significantly over the remainder of December.
The Early Winter Conditions led to a series of challenges, including freezing of the water source for drilling operations, freezing of water and diesel lines, water truck breakdowns and blocked access roads from fresh snowfall and snow drifts.
Figure 1: Drill Rig in operation at Black Mountain
Exploration Activities Discussion
The Black Mountain phase 1 drilling program commenced on 10 November 2023 with a plan to drill 2,000 – 3,000m of oriented triple tube HQ sized core1 (“Phase 1 Drilling Program"). Major Drilling Group International Inc. (“Major Drilling”) has been contracted to drill using a Boart Longyear LF90 Surface Diamond Core Drill Rig (the “Drill Rig”).
To date, six (6) out of a planned 23 diamond drill holes have been completed resulting in the retrieval of 652m of drill core. The rate of progress of the Phase 1 Drilling Program has been impeded by the Early Winter Conditions.
The drilling and sampling programs have been conducted without incident.
Core Retrieval, Handling and Assaying Procedures
Chariot has established a core handling and storage facility in Jeffrey City, Wyoming where drill core is photographed, logged, and measured for density and recovery. The drill core is sawed in half and sampled on pre-determined intervals, typically between 0.5 and 1.5m based on geological criteria.
The first six feet (1.8m) of metamorphics adjacent to the margins of pegmatite dikes is also assayed to understand the geochemistry of the host rocks. A standard, then a blank then a duplicate assay is inserted on every tenth consecutive sample. Four separate standards are used varying between 0.2% and 1.25% lithium (Li).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Chariot Corporation Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Chariot Corporation
Overview
Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9) is the largest land holder for lithium exploration in the US. It has a strategy to target both hard rock lithium in Wyoming and claystone lithium in Nevada and Oregon. The flagship Black Mountain Project, located in Wyoming, has shown significant mineralization with grades of up to 6.68% Li2O from rock chip samples. In addition to the Black Mountain Project, Chariot holds six other hard rock projects in Wyoming with 443 claims covering 3,585 hectares.
Chariot’s second flagship project, Resurgent, holds the second largest land position in the McDermitt Caldera, which hosts the two largest lithium resources discovered to date (Thacker Pass 19.1 million tons (“Mt”) lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”) and McDermitt 21.5 Mt LCE). The recent $650-million investment in Thacker Pass by General Motors indicates interest from automakers looking to secure a supply of battery raw materials. The McDermitt Caldera’s size and scale potential present an opportunity for Automotive OEMs, battery manufacturers and others to obtain large-scale supply to meet their growth plans.
The automaker's EV targets and government policies banning new internal combustion engine (ICE) car sales could propel lithium demand to 3.7 Mt by 2030, according to projections from mining giant Albemarle. This implies a CAGR of more than 20 percent between 2022 and 2030. As the world's demand for lithium continues to grow, Chariot's exploration and development efforts in the US are well-timed and offer investors exposure to the rapidly growing lithium market.
In addition to exploration-led initiatives, Chariot has been actively focusing on creating value through the divestment of selected lithium assets. Four such assets have been divested so far through sale and/or option agreements with publicly listed companies. These transactions, assuming the existing options are exercised, may generate up to an estimated US$5.1 million in cash and stock-based consideration, in addition to future royalty payments for Chariot. The company currently has four additional projects that may be potential divestment opportunities, including Lida and Amargosa (Nevada), Mardabilla (Western Australia) and Nyamukono (Zimbabwe).
The company believes its two core projects, Black Mountain and Resurgent, represent early, prospective lithium opportunities in the United States. Chariot has received and completed the necessary approvals and preparations for drilling and has now commenced the phase 1 diamond drill program at the Black Mountain Project. This program was developed following highly encouraging assay results from the 22 rock chip samples collected to date at Black Mountain, which returned assay results of up to 6.68 percent lithium oxide. Chariot expects the first assay results from the phase 1 drill program in January 2024. This will be followed by a phase 2 drilling program beginning in Q2 2024.
Following the A$9-million IPO, Chariot now has nearly A$11.2 million available cash, which is sufficient to fund its exploration activities for the next 24 months. Of the A$11.2 million, nearly 43% or A$4.8 million will be spent on the Black Mountain Project.
Concurrently, the company plans to continue early exploration activities at the Copper Mountain Project, South Pass, Wyoming Regional and the Resurgent Project to define targets for future drilling.
Chariot boasts a world-class team with strong track records in mining, exploration and the financial services sectors. The management has significant corporate and investment banking experience. Non-executive chairman Murray Bleach was formerly the CEO of Macquarie in North America, while the CEO, Shanthar Pathmanathan was an oil and has investment banker with Macquarie and Deutsche Bank. On the geological side, Neil Stuart who is a non-executive director is a lithium industry veteran having previously founded Orocobre Ltd (which later merged with Galaxy Resources Ltd) to form Allkem Ltd, one of the largest lithium producers in the world. The exploration team is led by Dr. Edward Max Baker, a geologist with over 40 years of experience and several discoveries. He was the chief geologist at Newcrest Mining, MIM Holdings, Rennison Goldfields and Mount Isa Mines. The collective experience of the management team, from investment banking (with fundraising and M&A experience) to resource discoveries, will be useful in advancing the company’s core projects.
Company Highlights
- Chariot Corporation Limited is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing high-grade and near-surface lithium opportunities in the U.S.
- Chariot holds the largest land position for lithium exploration in the U.S. with hard rock lithium and claystone hosted lithium exploration assets.
- The company commenced trading on the ASX in October 2023 after closing a highly sought-after and oversubscribed A$9 million initial public offering (which is in addition to A$14.8 million being raised privately to assemble the portfolio).
- It is currently focused on its two core projects in the US: (1) the Black Mountain Project, a hard rock lithium project located in Wyoming; and (2) the Resurgent Project, a claystone lithium project located in Oregon and Nevada.
- The Black Mountain Project has had two-rounds of rock chip sampling which resulted in 22 rock chip samples collected with 10 of these samples returning assay results greater than 2.00% lithium oxide (Li2O) with the highest value being 6.68% Li2O. The Resurgent Project has had multiple rounds of rock-chip sampling with 289 samples being collected and returning values as high as 3,865 ppm lithium. The initial surface rock-chip sampling programs demonstrate the presence of lithium mineralization at surface.
- In addition to the core projects, Chariot holds an exploration pipeline of six projects in Wyoming including Copper Mountain, South Pass, Tin Cup, Barlow Gap, Pathfinder and JC projects. These projects are prospective for hard rock lithium.
- The company’s portfolio includes several additional projects prospective for hard rock (Western Australia and Zimbabwe) and claystone lithium (Nevada, U.S.A.).
- Chariot also holds interests in several projects that have been either sold or conditionally divested through option agreements to publicly listed companies. These include assets such as Halo, Horizon, Lithic & Mustang, and the Western Australia Lithium portfolio. Each of the divested projects are operated by a publicly listed counterparty and depending upon the particular transaction, the projects generate additional revenue for Chariot in the form of future payments and royalties.
- Chariot offers investors exposure to the nascent and rapidly growing U.S. lithium market.
Key Projects
Black Mountain Project, Wyoming
The Black Mountain Project is Chariot’s flagship hard rock lithium project. Chariot holds a 91.9 percent stake in the project. Black Mountain is situated in Natrona County, approximately midway between Casper and Riverton, Wyoming. The project is well-serviced by existing roads and infrastructure and comprises 134 mining claims covering 878 hectares. The claim area was acquired via claim staking of public land administered by the US Bureau of Land Management.
The project features large spodumene-bearing pegmatites outcropping at surface. Results from the rock chip sampling program returned a best result of 6.68 percent lithium oxide from a spodumene outcrop. In a recent exploration program, 22 rock chip samples returned assays with an average result of 2.16 percent lithium oxide.
The company is conducting a 3,000-metre phase 1 drilling program at Black Mountain, which commenced in November 2023. The site preparation, necessary approvals and the earthworks required to support the drilling program have been completed.
The phase 1 drill program is designed to test the portion of the Black Mountain pegmatite dyke swarm, a target area that is 1,000 metres long by 100 metres wide. More than 22 rock chip samples were taken from this area and the assay results were highly encouraging. Of the 22 rock chip samples, eight had assay results greater than 4 percent lithium oxide, with the highest value being 6.68 percent lithium oxide from a spodumene outcrop. Chariot’s management expects the first assay results from the phase 1 drill program in January 2024.
Black Mountain may represent a significant hard rock lithium opportunity in a tier-1 mining jurisdiction in the US. The asset features an excellent combination of geological factors, and a supportive regulatory regime and is located in a largely unpopulated part of Wyoming.
Resurgent Project, Nevada and Oregon
The Resurgent Project is a claystone-hosted lithium project located in the McDermitt Caldera in Oregon and Nevada. The company owns a 79.4 percent stake in this project. The Resurgent Project comprises 1,450 claims covering 12,128 hectares and is further subdivided into two principal claim areas, identified as ‘Resurgent North’ and ‘Resurgent East.’ Chariot has the second-largest land position in the McDermitt Caldera, which hosts two of the largest lithium mineral resources in North America, with a combined mineral resource estimate of over 40 Mt LCE - Thacker Pass at 19.1 Mt LCE and McDermitt at 21.5 Mt LCE.
The Resurgent North project targets the same sedimentary units that host Jindalee Resources' (ASX:JRL) McDermitt project with a mineral resource estimate of 21.5 Mt LCE. A surface sampling campaign at Resurgent North conducted in 2021 involving 289 samples returned values as high as 3,865 ppm lithium (over three times typical lithium claystone MRE cut-off grade). Of the 289 samples, 70 samples returned values greater than 100 ppm lithium, 20 samples returned values greater than 1,000 ppm lithium and 10 samples returned values greater than 2,000 ppm lithium.
The Resurgent East project targets the same sedimentary units that host Lithium Americas’ (NYSE:LAC) Thacker Pass lithium deposit (MRE at 19.1 Mt LCE). The similarity in geological characteristics with the two largest lithium deposits in the US further validates the potential for a large-scale high-grade lithium discovery at Resurgent.
Exploration Pipeline Projects
Besides the two core projects, the company has a pipeline of six lithium exploration projects comprising 443 claims and covering 3,585 hectares. Each of them is described below:
- Copper Mountain Project: The project is located ~80 kilometres northwest of Black Mountain in Fremont County, Wyoming. It comprises 83 mining claims covering 648 hectares. Copper Mountain has a long history of prospecting and artisanal-scale production having been historically mined for mica, feldspar, beryl, lepidolite and tantalite. The company has already identified multiple pegmatite target areas and has plans for a geochemical and ground magnetics survey in addition to geological mapping.
- South Pass Project: The project is located in Fremont County, Wyoming, and comprises 214 mining claims covering 1,750 hectares. This is a large and highly prospective project with an abundance of outcropping pegmatites that occur in swarms. The company notes the individual pegmatites at the project could range up to several hundred metres wide and several thousand metres long. There has been no prior exploration for hard rock lithium in the South Pass project area.
- Regional Wyoming Exploration Pipeline Projects: It comprises four hard rock lithium mining projects namely Tin Cup, Pathfinder, Barlow Gap and JC, comprising 146 mining claims covering 1,146 hectares.
- Barlow Gap Project: This project is located in Natrona County, Wyoming, and comprises 60 mining claims covering 501 hectares. This is an early-stage hard rock lithium exploration project with outcropping pegmatites on a northeast trend.
- Tin Cup Project: The project is located in Fremont County, Wyoming, and comprises 45 mining claims covering 376 hectares. There is a long history of exploration at The Tin Cup mining district dating back to 1907. The region has been known for small-scale mining for gold, copper and various gemstones including red jasper, ruby and jade. This is an early-stage hard rock lithium exploration project with outcropping pegmatites.
- Pathfinder Project: This is an early-stage hard rock lithium project located in Natrona County, and comprises 32 mining claims covering 234 hectares.
- JC Project: Located in Fremont County, Wyoming, the project comprises nine mining claim blocks spanning 75 hectares. This is an early-stage hard rock lithium exploration project that features several small excavation pits and outcropping pegmatite dykes.
Divestment Projects
In addition to exploration-led initiatives, Chariot has been actively focused on creating value via divestment of selected lithium assets in its portfolio. In total, four such assets – Halo (Chariot’s ownership 21.4 percent), Horizon (Chariot’s ownership 21.4 percent), Lithic & Mustang (ownership 21.4 percent) and WA Lithium portfolio (Chariot was the 100 percent owner of this property prior to the sale to St George Mining Ltd) - have been divested so far through option agreements to publicly listed companies. These transactions, if the options are exercised, may generate up to an estimated US$5.1 million in gross proceeds (cash and stock-based consideration) for Chariot in addition to future royalty payments.
a) Halo asset: Sold to POWR Lithium for a total consideration of ~US$2.5 million and 1 percent NSR.
b) Horizon asset: Sold to Pan American Energy for a total consideration of US$15 million.
c) Lithic and Mustang assets: Sold to Red Mountain Mining for a total consideration of ~US$1.7 million and 2 percent NSR.
d) WA Lithium portfolio: Sold to St George Mining for a total consideration of ~US$1.1 million and 2 percent NSR.
Moreover, the company has identified four more projects for divestment: Lida Project (Nevada), Amargosa Project (Nevada), Nyamukono Project (Zimbabwe), and Mardabilla Project (Western Australia).
Management Team
Murray Bleach – Non-executive Chairman
Murray Bleach has over 40 years of experience in investment banking, funds management and infrastructure. He previously held executive director and CEO roles at Macquarie Group’s North American business from 1999 to 2009, and was the CEO of Intoll Group Limited prior to its sale for AU$3.5 billion in 2010. He currently serves as the infrastructure and private equity expert at AustralianSuper for its direct investment group and transaction review committee. He also holds numerous chair and non-executive director roles at various funds, investment start-ups and not-for-profit ventures. Bleach holds a Bachelor of Arts (financial studies) and a master’s degree in applied finance from Macquarie University.
Shanthar Pathmanathan – Managing Director
Shanthar Pathmanathan has 14 years of investment banking experience in the metals and mining, oil and gas and chemicals sectors. Prior to Chariot, he was the CEO and managing director of Lithium Consolidated, an ASX-listed company, which had one of the largest portfolios of hard rock lithium exploration assets, globally. Before that, he held various investment roles with Deutsche Bank and Macquarie Group. He has a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Australia.
Frederick Forni – Executive Director
Frederick Forni is a senior finance professional with over 25 years of investment banking experience. He was a former senior managing director of Macquarie Holdings (USA) and held non-executive director roles with numerous Macquarie Group entities and GLI Finance Ltd. He holds a B.A. in economics from Connecticut College, a J.D., awarded cum laude, from Georgetown University Law Center and an LL.M. in taxation from New York University Law School.
Neil Stuart – Non-executive Director
Neil Stuart is an exploration geologist with over 40 years' of experience and is a member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. He was a founding director of Orocobre Limited, now Alkem (ASX: AKE). He has considerable experience across several commodities and was heavily involved in project delineation and acquisition in Australia, Mexico and Argentina. Over the last 20 years, he was involved with the exploration and commercial development of lithium projects. Stuart is on the board of numerous ASX-listed companies and is a graduate of the University of Melbourne (BSc.) and James Cook University (MSc.).
Dr. Edward Max Baker – Geological Consultant
Dr. Edward Max Baker is a Ph.D. geologist and a fellow of AusIMM. Baker has over 40 years of experience and has made several discoveries. Baker was chief geologist for Newcrest Mining, MIM Holdings, Rennison Goldfields and Mount Isa Mines. Baker was co-founder and previously a vice-president of exploration at New York Stock Exchange-listed Integra Resources (NYSE:ITRG).
Ramesh Chakrapani – Chief Strategy Officer
Ramesh Chakrapani has over 20 years of experience in the investment banking and alternative asset investing space. Of which, over 15 years were spent at The Blackstone Group where he was a managing director and a member of the Hedge Fund Solutions Special Situations Investing Group. Chakrapani has invested across a diverse set of industries, asset classes, geographies and liquidity profiles, and has represented The Blackstone Group on the boards of selected investments. He has a B.A. from Yale University.
This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
North Arrow Minerals
Overview
It's no secret the world is staring down a looming lithium deficit. By 2030, global demand is predicted to reach over 3 million metric tons. Even if every single lithium project currently in pre-production were to be made operational by 2030, there would still be at least a 10 percent supply gap that could hobble efforts to transition to net zero and embrace clean energy. Lithium is arguably one of the most important battery metals where sustainability is concerned. A key component in electric vehicle batteries, lithium is also a considerable limiting factor in their production.
Part of the problem is the current state of the global lithium supply chain. China currently controls roughly 70 percent of global lithium production despite only supplying 13 percent of the world’s lithium. Challenging this dominance requires both domestic production and a domestic supply chain for lithium. More importantly, it requires the capacity to swiftly bring large quantities of spodumene lithium to market.Having recognized this long-term demand opportunity, North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR) has the goal of leveraging its decades of experience and knowledge exploring for resources in Northern Canada to bring to production, as quickly as possible, several promising spodumene pegmatite deposits located near infrastructure in that region.
North Arrow, after all, has an advantage over other junior mining companies looking to capitalize on the lithium market. The company has had an extensive presence in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories for many years now. Its leadership is more than familiar with the many challenges of mining in the north.
More importantly, North Arrow's leadership has established and maintained strong relationships with both provincial governments and community leaders. When the company needs to survey a site or visit a project, it doesn't send consultants. It ensures its own people have boots on the ground.
That's one of the reasons North Arrow is a two-time winner of the Nunavut Mining Symposium Corporate Award. These community connections alongside North Arrow's expertise have already served it well. It has, in one year, established three permitted and drill-ready projects close to infrastructure in the Northwest Territories – DeStaffany, LDG and MacKay.
Of these, DeStaffany was the first lithium project the company acquired and could be a spodumene resource with the greatest potential to get to market first.. Successfully acquired at a significantly lower cost (only the staking costs) than most other companies exploring the Yellowknife Pegmatite Province, the project hosts four pegmatites. Two of these deposits, Moose 1 and Moose 2 have demonstrated significant lithium mineralization in surface sampling. The property also has the benefit of being located on the shoreline of Great Slave Lake, ensuring easy shipping access via barge to the railhead in Hay River.
Company Highlights
- Lithium demand is rapidly outpacing supply, with a supply shortfall predicted as early as 2027.
- There are many exploration companies in the lithium sector; those with projects close to infrastructure that can get a spodumene concentrate to market quicker will be rewarded.
- North Arrow Minerals is a junior mining and exploration company focused on developing hard-rock lithium projects located in Canada’s Northwest Territories (NWT) and Nunavut (NU).
- Three permitted and drill-ready, 100 percent owned hard-rock lithium projects close to infrastructure in the Northwest Territories – DeStaffany, LDG and MacKay.
- All three projects have spodumene pegmatite deposits at the delineation drilling stage.
- Management and directors with a successful track record of resource discovery and development in Canada’s North; two discoveries have gone on to become successful mines (the Diavik Diamond Mine and the Nechalacho Rare Earth Mine).
- Through these decades of northern exploration experience, management has developed strong relationships with businesses, leadership and communities in the NWT and NU.
- Two-time winner of the Nunavut Mining Symposium Corporate Award, recognizing its contribution to the economic and social development of Nunavut, particularly the community of Naujaat.
- Maintains a strategic partnership with Panarc Resources, the goal of which is to identify additional lithium properties in the NWT and Nunavut.
- Maintains a portfolio of four diamond projects in the NWT, NU and Saskatchewan and one legacy gold project that borders Agnico Eagle’s Doris Mine property in NU.
Key Projects
DeStaffany Project
An advanced-stage lithium project in the Yellowknife Pegmatite Province, DeStaffany spans roughly 1,800 hectares on the shores of the Great Slave Lake. North Arrow maintains 100 percent ownership over the project, which boasts the same geologic setting as Li-FT Power's highly successful Yellowknife Lithium project and a handful of other Canadian and Australian junior companies.
DeStaffany is home to four spodumene pegmatites, two of which, Moose 1 and 2, are to be drilled in 2024. Though both deposits are noted in historical records documenting the existence of the DeStaffany Mine, only Moose 2 was ever actually mined. In the 1940s and 1950s Moose Two was test-mined for tantalum, niobium and tin. Neither deposit was ever evaluated or targeted for lithium.
North Arrow conducted a preliminary exploration program in June 2023, collecting 68 rock sawn channel samples from 20 channels testing Moose 1 and 2 as well as Moose 3 and 4, which were discovered during the program.
Project Highlights:
- DeStaffany contains four lithium-tantalum-niobium bearing pegmatites Moose 1, 2, 3 and 4; Moose 1, 2 and 3 have demonstrated significant lithium oxide assays and warrant further assessment through drilling.
- Moose 1 - 370 meters exposed strike length, averaging 4.5 to 6 meters in width; max width ~11 meters; spodumene mineralization returned 1.5 percent lithium oxide over 7.5 meters from 2009 channel sample; never drilled;
- Moose 2 - 450 meters strike length; up to 30 meters wide; bulk sampled for tantalum and niobium in the 40s and 50s; elevated lithium analyses of up to 2.73 percent lithium oxide returned from samples along at least a 250-meter strike length of the body; never drilled for lithium.
- Moose 3 - discovered in June 2023 returned lithium oxide grades of 1.2 percent over 2 meters.
- Planning underway for drilling of Moose 1 and 2, and possibly Moose 3, in spring or summer of 2024; size potential of Moose 3 remains uncertain due to significant overburden cover limiting exposure.
MacKay Lithium Project
The MacKay Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories is immediately adjacent to the winter road connecting the city of Yellowknife with the Lac de Gras diamond mines. MacKay has two spodumene-bearing pegmatites of significant outcropping size and grade discovered thus far: MK1 and MK3.
Project Highlights:
- Two spodumene bearing pegmatites of significant outcropping size and grade discovered thus far: MK1 and MK3.
- MK1 consists of a series of irregular sub-parallel pegmatite dykes ranging from 0.5 meters to >10 meters wide over a combined width of up to 150 meters and traced over an interpreted strike extent of greater than 400 meters; hand samples from four locations along a 120-meter strike have returned 2.45 percent, 2.51 percent, 2.76 percent and 3.74 percent lithium oxide; six of eight rock sawn channel samples have returned 1.16 percent, 1.34 percent, 1.87 percent, 1.90 percent, 1.93 percent and 2.30 percent lithium oxide.
- MK3 (located ~4.5 kilometers east northeast of MK 1) is a prominent 15- to 20-meter wide, white pegmatite exposure traced near continuously along strike for approximately 130 meters; visually identified 2 to 30-centimeter long spodumene crystals are present throughout the exposure; 14 of 17 samples collected from the pegmatite have returned over 1 percent lithium oxide, including five representative grab samples returning 5.25 percent, 4.08 percent, 2.71 percent, 1.92 percent and 1.10 percent lithium oxide; a composite rock sawn channel sample from MK3 returned 2.10 percent lithium oxide over 4 meters; two additional composite 4-metre channel samples from MK3 have returned 1.49 percent lithium oxide and 1.43 percent lithium oxide.
Lac de Gras Lithium Project
The LDG Project consists of 149,000 hectares of mineral leases and claims. The latest owner of the Ekati Mine, Burgundy Diamond Mines, received the LDG JV interest as part of their 2023 Ekati purchase but elected to focus solely on mining and not to continue participating in the JV. North Arrow announced the acquisition of the 100 percent interest in LDG on June 29, 2023, and in October 2023, mapping of new spodumene pegmatite mineralization was completed in the SD2 area at the LDG Project.
Project Highlights:
- Spodumene-bearing muscovite-tourmaline pegmatite showings were re-'discovered' on an archived Geological Survey of Canada paper map covering NAR's LDG Diamond property area originally mapped in the 1940s.
- Acquired 100 percent interest in the project from Arctic Canadian Diamond Corporation (now owned by Burgundy Diamond Mines) on June 29, 2023; new LDG Lithium Project has camp in place and comes already permitted for drilling and sampling.
- Two short field work programs conducted in July and September 2023 located, sampled and expanded on the showings.
- Current focus is on SD2 and SD4 lithium pegmatites and their surrounding areas; SD2 and SD4 are interpreted as steeply dipping (75 to 80 degrees) feldspar-quartz-muscovite-spodumene pegmatites, estimated at 10 to 20 meters wide and over 400 meters in strike length.
- July 2023 grab sampling from the SD4 spodumene pegmatite returned from 1.10 percent lithium oxide to 2.17 percent lithium oxide; seven of eight rock sawn channel samples from the SD2 spodumene pegmatite have returned from 0.40 percent lithium oxide to 1.70 percent lithium oxide.
- September 2023 program included ground magnetic, high-resolution drone imagery and bedrock mapping surveys in the areas of the SD2 (see image below) and SD4 pegmatites; aided interpretation and modelling, including planning for exploration drilling in 2024.
Bathurst Inlet Lithium
The Bathurst Inlet Lithium project encompasses both mapped and interpreted pegmatite intrusives all located within 9 kilometers of tidewater at Bathurst Inlet. The project's southernmost mineral claim is within 12 kilometers of Sabina Gold and Silver's Port Facility, while North Arrow's Oro Hope Bay Gold Property is roughly 80 kilometers to the northeast.
North Arrow acquired a 100-percent interest in the Bathurst Inlet Property in February 2023 and has yet to assess the project for spodumene and related lithium mineralization.
Baffin IslandBaffin Island's staked targets are located within 12 kilometers of tidewater. They are also in an area where granite pegmatites with widths in the tens of meters have been mapped by government geologists. North Arrow has not yet announced its plans for the project.
Other Projects: Gold and Diamond
Oro (Hope Bay)
North Arrow's Hope Bay is a 100-percent owned, 4,130-hectare gold project located just three kilometers north of Agnico Eagle's renowned Doris Mine. North Arrow has confirmed near-surface gold mineralization over a strike of 300 meters, with plans for further drilling.
Naujaat
0.31-carat fancy color, rectangular radiant-cut diamond.
The original rough carat weight was 0.85 carats and the diamond was recovered from the 2021 bulk sample of the Q1-4 kimberlite at the Naujaat Project.
The Naujaat project houses the largest diamondiferous kimberlite pipe in the Eastern Canadian Arctic along with a rare population of yellow to orange diamonds. Thus far, North Arrow has identified a total of eight kimberlite pipes and associated dykes.
Pikoo
Located in east-central Saskatchewan, the Pikoo claims were first staked in 2011 based on the results of regional diamond exploration programs. Pikoo's most significant discovery to date, Kimberlite PK150, is roughly 10 to 15 meters wide with a 150-meter strike length traceable to 199 meters.
Loki
Situated close to Canada's first two diamond mines, Loki covers 13,898 hectares. North Arrow has identified multiple unsourced indicator trains in the property's north and south, including the historic South Coppermine indicator train.
Management Team
Ken Armstrong - President, CEO and Director
Ken Armstrong brings over 27 years of experience in the exploration industry. Through this period, Armstrong has been involved in diamond, lithium, gold and nickel exploration in North America. From 2008 to 2010 he was involved in North Arrow’s lithium spodumene exploration in North Carolina and northern Canada.
Armstrong also serves as a director of Cornish Metals and a director and current past-president of the Northwest Territories & Nunavut Chamber of Mines. He is a registered professional geoscientist in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Province of Ontario. Armstrong directs North Arrow's diamond exploration programs, reviewing all information of a scientific or technical nature related to the company's projects before publication.
Wayne Johnstone - Chief Financial Officer
Wayne Johnstone graduated from the University of British Columbia in 1977 with a Bachelor of Commerce (finance) and in 1979 earned his chartered accountant designation. He has over 30 years of financial experience with public and private companies. During the past 25 years, Johnstone has focused on mineral exploration and development stage public companies throughout North and South America. More recently, he was the CFO of New Dimension Resources and of Creston Moly.
Brenda Nowak - Corporate Secretary
Brenda Nowak has over 30 years of experience in the securities legal industry. In addition to her role with North Arrow, she is also the corporate secretary for Cornish Metals (formerly Strongbow Exploration) and NGEx Minerals. In the past, she held this same position for Filo Mining, International Northair Mines, New Dimension Resources, Troon Ventures, Stornoway Diamond, Capstone Mining, Creston Moly, Kaminak Gold, Bluestone Resources, Kivalliq Energy and West Melville Metals.
Prior to her career as a corporate secretary in the junior resource sector, Nowak was a paralegal with DuMoulin Black LLP and held positions with Nexus Venture Capital Lawyers and Aber Diamond Corporation.
Eira Thomas - Advisor
Eira Thomas brings more than 25 years of experience in the mining industry, including 16 years with Aber Diamond Corporation following their discovery of the Diavik diamond mine where she served in ever-increasing roles from initial discovery as a geologist to vice-president exploration and ultimately, director of the board. She was co-founder of Stornoway Diamond, serving first as CEO and then as executive chairman. There, she led the acquisition of the Renard diamond deposit which subsequently became Quebec's first diamond mine.
In 2007, Thomas founded Lucara with partners Lukas Lundin and Catherine McLeod Seltzer and in February 2018, adding to her directorship, became the president and CEO of the company. Before this, Thomas served as CEO of Kaminak Gold, which was acquired by Goldcorp in 2016 for $520 Million. She is also a director of Suncor Energy.
Allison Rippin-Armstrong - Advisor
Allison Rippin-Armstrong has over 20 years of experience in corporate social responsibility and environmental compliance, having worked for and advised resource companies, Indigenous and Territorial governments and non-government organizations. Rippin-Armstrong has been involved with projects throughout northern Canada including Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Saskatchewan.
Rippin-Armstrong was also responsible for the environmental, permitting and community relations programs at Kaminak Gold before its acquisition by Goldcorp in July 2016. She is currently self-employed at ARA Environmental Consulting Services Ltd.
Robin Hopkins - Advisor
Robin Hopkins is a professional geologist with more than 20 years of exploration experience throughout Canada, Greenland and southern Africa. Hopkins served as vice-president of exploration for Stornoway Diamond Corporation from 2006 to 2019, previously serving as the chief technical officer of Stornoway’s predecessor company, Stornoway Ventures, from 2003 until 2006.
Between 2000 and 2004, Hopkins was vice-president of exploration for Navigator Exploration, and before that a key member of Aber Resources’ exploration team that discovered the Diavik Diamond Project pipes in the Northwest Territories in 1994. He is a graduate of the University of Waterloo (H.B.A.Sc. Earth sciences) and a qualified person under NI 43-101.
D. Grenville Thomas - Chairman
Grenville Thomas has over 50 years of experience in the mining industry, during which time he has built an impressive track record of discovery, most notably the world-class Diavik Diamond Mine and the Thor Lake rare metals deposit, both in the Northwest Territories.
He was the founder (and held positions of chairman, president and director) of Aber Resources (now Arctic Canadian Diamond Co.) and is currently a director of Cornish Metals and chairman and director of Westhaven Gold Corp.
Thomas's discoveries have earned him many honors, including "PDAC Prospector of the Year" for 1999 and "Man of the Year" by The Northern Miner newspaper (2001). In January 2009, Thomas was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame located at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, Canada.
Christopher Jennings - Director
Dr. Christopher Jennings brings to the board extensive experience in diamond, gold and base metal exploration and development throughout the world. Jennings was the founder of SouthernEra Diamonds Inc., served as a consultant to Aber Resources and has held positions with numerous companies including International Corona, BP Minerals (Canada) and Falconbridge.
Blair Murdoch - Director
Blair Murdoch has 30 years’ experience in senior management in both private and public companies, with expertise encompassing sales, marketing and finance. He is the chairman of Option-NFA, a company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange and he holds a BSc. (mathematics) from the University of British Columbia
Torrie Chartier - Director
Torrie Chartier has over 20 years of experience as a diamond exploration geologist. In the 1980 and 90s, Chartier worked as an independent consultant and diamond geologist in exploration projects for various junior companies and was directly involved in the discovery of kimberlites in Michigan, NWT, Nunavut, and Greenland. She presently serves as CFO and a director of Uravan Minerals, a Calgary-based junior uranium explorer.
In March 2022, Elbow River Helicopters, the company she formed with her partner, Bruce Holloway, was sold to Blackcomb Helicopters. She has remained on as regional manager of business development.
New Lithium Target Zones Identified at Solonópole
Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX: OCN, “Oceana” or “the Company”) is pleased to report the final results from the phase one scout RC drilling campaign at its Solonópole Lithium Project in Ceará State, Brazil, which was successful in intercepting multiple thick pegmatites containing some anomalous Lithium and Tantalum grades at shallow depth.
Solonópole Lithium Project, Ceará, Brazil
- Last nine RC drill hole assay results from shallow scout drilling campaign confirm new Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatite targets for deeper drilling in un-weathered zones at Tin Mine, Zilcar II and Rolados.
- All assay results received from 30 shallow scout RC drill holes (~2,000m) and validated by internal QAQC.
- Anomalous Lithium grades (up to 0.95% Li2O) and Tantalum grades (up to 380ppm) returned from seven drill holes (NGR-RC-002, NGR-RC-009, NGR-RC-014, SOL-RC-001, SOL-RC-002, SOL-RC-005 and SOL-RC-008), confirming their LCT nature.
- Best intercepts were from SOL-RC-008 at Zilcar II, with maximum value over 1m of 0.95% Li2O and Lithium mineralised zone from 46m to 53m (7m not true width) averaging 0.49% Li2O, including 3m at 0.69% Li2O.
- Over 8,300 soil samples collected from Solonópole and analysed by XRF for LCT pathfinders, of which 1,908 soil samples have also been analysed by SGS laboratory for Lithium.
- New data from geophysics and soil geochemistry anomalies indicates several swarms of pegmatite bodies striking in a NE-SW direction, showing more than one Lithium bearing pegmatite at the BJdB Pit; BJdB Central; Tin Mine; Zilcar II; and Rolados targets.
- RC results and other field data are being interpreted to support the next follow-up diamond drilling campaign.
Napperby Lithium Project, Northern Territory, Australia
- Completion of field work for soil geochemistry infill program with 107 sample points along ~30km of sample lines to better define and understand the anomalies highlighted by 2022 soil sampling program.
Oceana’s Senior Geologist and Competent Person James Abson said: “The scout drilling program has returned anomalous Lithium and Tantalum grades on five (BJdB Pit, BJdB Central, Tin Mine, Zilcar II and Rolados) of the seven targets tested so far. Oceana is now planning additional exploration activities including a Diamond Drilling campaign at Solonópole, which is now supported by more robust geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets.”
Solonópole Lithium Project, Brazil
As announced by Oceana on 7 August 2023 and 3 November 2023, the shallow scout RC holes (NGR-RC-001 to NGR-RC-022) completed at Bom Jesus de Baixo (“BJdB”) Prospect confirmed the presence of thick pegmatites in five different outcropping areas (BJdB Pit, BJdB Central, BJdB East, “Tin Mine” and “Lidiane”) on Permit 800306 (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Map showing completed RC scout drill holes at Bom Jesus de Baixo Prospect
Best scout drilling final results from the prospect include anomalous Lithium grades in three drill holes (NGR- RC-002, NGR-RC-009 and NGR-RC-014):
- BJdB Pit Area: NGR-RC-002, with maximum value over 1m of 0.83% Li2O. A Lithium mineralised zone exists from 23m to 38m (15m not true width) averaging 0.34% Li2O, including 6m at 0.50% Li2O. This hole is proximal to where spodumene was previously identified in the BJdB pit.
- BJdB Central Area: NGR-RC-009, with maximum value over 1m of 0.42% Li2O. A Lithium mineralised zone exists from 7m to 17m (10m not true width) averaging 0.20% Li2O, including 3m at 0.31% Li2O.
- Tin Mine Area: NGR-RC-014, with maximum value over 1m of 0.45% Li2O. A Lithium mineralised zone exists from 4m to 7m (3m not true width) averaging 0.32% Li2O.
Although neither spodumene nor lepidolite was visually identified in the very fine RC chips, the geochemical assay signatures (low P, and low Rb and Cs) indicate that the Lithium bearing mineral is spodumene, which is known to be present at surface in a weathered state. XRD analysis will be undertaken to confirm this observation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Oceana Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Beyond Lithium
Overview
Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY,OTCQB:BYDMF) is a mineral exploration company with the largest portfolio of greenfield lithium assets in Ontario, comprising 61 high-potential, greenfield lithium properties covering more than 198,000 hectares.Adopting a project-generator model, Beyond Lithium is well-positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global need for lithium. Experts are predicting the global lithium market will reach US$22.6 billion by 2030. This demand for lithium offers investors several opportunities to capitalize on the global rush for the critical minerals required to propel both the EV industry and the clean energy transition. Adding to this opportunity is Canada’s designation of lithium as a critical mineral to support the country’s transition to clean technologies.
In March 2023, Beyond Lithium bolstered its lithium exploration play with the acquisition of 57 greenfield lithium properties totaling 125,751 hectares. In April 2023, the company announced an expansion of the company’s McKenzie Bay, Wapesi Lake and Wapesi North properties by low-cost map staking, forming one contiguous property and adding a further 14,163 hectares to Beyond Lithium's land package.
Beyond Lithium further acquired a 100-percent undivided interest in 279 non-contiguous mining claims totaling 9,378 hectares, which significantly expanded three of its optioned properties known as the Ogani Lake, Maytham and Superb Lake North, and added a new property, named Sydere, to the company's portfolio.
These milestone developments bring the company’s current total portfolio to 63 properties covering more than 198,000 hectares. The new Ontario lithium projects include eight significant assets for near-term exploration that, coupled with its existing projects – North Trout Lake and Peggy Group – create tremendous growth opportunities for the company.Following the new acquisitions, Bounty Gold and Last Resort Resources, two leading prospecting companies in grassroots lithium exploration in Ontario, have begun conducting an assessment of currently available data and carrying out grassroots exploration fieldwork on the newly acquired Ontario properties.
Through a recent $1.38-million flow-through financing, Beyond Lithium’s 2023 exploration program is now fully funded, and underway. Phase 1 of the program will assess mapped pegmatite outcrops and identify new ones in all 63 lithium properties, and Phase 2 will focus on delineating potential drill targets and gathering additional geological insights to support potential joint ventures. A total of 18 projects have been advanced to Phase 2 exploration as of November 2023.
Beyond Lithium has made two spodumene discoveries in the same district. The first one is in the Victory Property which spans over 16,000 hectares located 40 kilometers east of Kenora and 70 kilometers west of Dryden. The company will carry out a detailed mapping and sampling program at the two spodumene pegmatites on the Victory Project and will apply for a stripping and trenching permit and a drilling permit with Ontario's Ministry of Mines.
The second spodumene discovery is at the Ear Falls property covering more than 20,000 hectares, with grab samples returning up to 4.54 percent lithium oxide located 10 minutes away from the town of Ear Falls. The company started its stripping and drilling program at the Ear Falls Spodumene Project to gather additional geological data and delineate and prioritize targets for a more extensive drilling program.
In 2023, Beyond Lithium acquired a 100-percent undivided interest in 279 non-contiguous mining claims totaling 9,378 hectares expanding three of its optioned properties known as the Ogani Lake, Maytham and Superb Lake North. It also acquired a new property named Sydere.
The company also unveiled the discovery of a new LCT pegmatite intrusive stock - also known as a fertile pluton - at its Cosgrave Lake project. The discovery was named the Allan Graeme (AG) Pluton in recognition of those individuals who played a significant role in its discovery. The Cosgrave Lake project was one of the earlier projects being prospected as part of Beyond Lithium's phase 1 program. The discovery of the AG Pluton at the Cosgrave Lake project unlocks tremendous lithium exploration opportunities for Beyond Lithium.
The company’s growth strategy is driven by four strategic pillars:
- Quality assets
- Ontario-focused assets (while still open to other strategic jurisdictions)
- Financial discipline
- Favorable share structure
Moving forward with the project-generator model, Beyond Lithium is advancing the most critical projects with its exploration team, while also seeking to option or joint venture other properties to various venture partners. This allows the company to maximize exploration dollars and minimize dilution.
“By adopting the project generator model, our shareholders will be exposed to multiple projects being advanced at once – hence increasing the likelihood of a discovery – with a significant portion of the exploration costs being incurred by our partners,” said Allan Frame, president and CEO.
“There are several compelling and strategic reasons to focus on Ontario. Ontario is quickly emerging as a reliable global supplier of responsibly sourced critical minerals. World-class deposits of high-purity, low-iron spodumene are currently being discovered and advanced toward production in Ontario. We are confident more of these deposits remain to be discovered here. While other jurisdictions such as Quebec have seen success, we feel the economics of transactions being done in Ontario being more compelling and conducive to creating shareholder value,” Frame added.
An expert management team with experience throughout capital markets leads the company toward its goals, including Frame, who brings 40 years of experience throughout the mining industry. Beyond Lithium has an excellent share structure, with insiders and founders owning about 50 percent of the company.
Company Highlights
- Beyond Lithium is Canada’s only project generator dedicated to advancing the largest portfolio of lithium projects in Ontario.
- The 2023 exploration season is fully funded and is currently underway.
- The company strives to maximize available funds to drive shareholder value through exploration projects, and pursue joint venture partnerships to advance promising assets.
- Beyond Lithium now has a significant position in every major LCT pegmatite district known in Ontario, making it the most significant greenfield lithium exploration company in the province.
- A series of acquisitions in 2023 brought the company’s total portfolio to 63 high-potential, greenfield lithium properties covering over 198,000 hectares.
- Beyond Lithium’s insiders and founders have created an ideal share structure with ownership of approximately 50 percent of the company.
- An expert management team with expertise throughout the natural resources industry and capital markets leads the company toward improving shareholder value by exploring its significant portfolio.
Key Projects
New Ontario Lithium Projects
Beyond Lithium is the largest greenfield lithium player in Ontario. Many of its 63 properties show tremendous potential, with eight districts currently considered higher priority for near-term exploration or partnerships.
All of Beyond Lithium's properties are greenfield projects that have not historically been explored for lithium or lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites. Phase 1 of the 2023 exploration program involves assessing and systematically sampling mapped pegmatite outcrops derived from available historical and regional data on all the projects, as well as identifying new pegmatite showings and locating prospective regional or terrane structures.
Projects below are the focus of Beyond Lithium's exploration plans
Projects:
- Frontier Lithium District: Several individual properties within this district are located 27 to 50 kilometers southeast of Frontier Lithium’s (TSXV:FL) Pak/Spark LCT pegmatites. A historical report about the region describes pegmatites up to 200 feet in width and other similarities between Frontier’s LCT pegmatites.
- Georgia Lake District: Properties in this district collectively cover 13,217 hectares in an LCT pegmatite field. Every property is within 3 kilometers of known spodumene-bearing pegmatites, which are indicative of lithium deposits.
- Case Lake District: Case Lake North and Case Lake South comprise this district, covering 10,187 hectares. The region is in a similar geological setting as Power Metals’ (TSXV:PWM) LCT pegmatite swarm. As a result, several target areas have been identified for rare-element pegmatites. The area also includes the 1,630-hectare Stimson property, where historic drill core logs indicate possible spodumene may have been encountered within a “granitic complex” intersected between 60 and 99.8 meters downhole.
- Wisa Lake District: This district covers a large surrounding project operated by Green Technology Metals (ASX:GT1), which yielded grab samples of up to 6.38 percent lithium oxide within 700 meters of the Wisa Lake District’s boundary.
- Dryden Mavis Lake District: This area includes the Temple Bay and Laval properties located between 15 and 40 kilometers of Critical Resources’ (ASX:CRR) flagship Mavis Lake project. At Temple Bay, more than 50 individual pegmatites have been mapped, with the largest currently known being up to 75 meters wide and at least 600 meters long, while a white pegmatite measuring up to 100 meters wide has been traced along strike for 2.5 kilometers at the Laval property.
- Eastern English River District: This district includes the Sollas Lake, Tennant Lake, Maytham and Superb North properties that together comprise approximately 19,500 hectares with significant known pegmatites from past explorations.
- Mountainry and Hilltop District: 133 pegmatites have been mapped and historical reports indicate up to 1,000 to 1,500 feet in length.
- Hearst District: This district includes numerous pegmatites up to 25 meters wide and over 200 meters long.
North Trout Lake Lithium Property
North Trout Lake Lithium has 179 contiguous mining claims covering 3,490 hectares. The project is near encouraging deposits and hosts a significant strike length that creates blue-sky potential as exploration continues.
Project Highlights:
- 12-kilometer Strike Length: The project contains 12 kilometers of strike length of granodiorite sil. This granodiorite sill is reported to contain numerous pegmatite dikes with significant potential for future discoveries.
- Near Promising Deposits: North Trout Lake is 37 kilometers north of Frontier Lithium’s (TSXV:FL) PAK and Spark deposits and approximately 15 km north of Frontier Lithium’s spodumene-bearing pegmatite at Pennock Lake. The Pak deposit has a combined resource estimate of 9.3 million tonnes with an average grade of 2.06 percent lithium oxide.
Peggy Group Lithium Property
The 100-percent owned 7,386-hectare Peggy Group asset is 80 kilometers north of Sioux Lookout in Ontario.
Project Highlights:
- Close Proximity to Rich Deposits: The project is close to the McCombe-Root Lithium project operated by Green Technology Metals, which has a historical resource estimate of 2.2 million tonnes at 1.3 percent lithium oxide.
- Year-round Access: The property is accessible year-round via a well-maintained highway and logging roads.
Management Team
Allan Frame - President and CEO
Allan Frame serves as president and chief executive officer at Beyond Lithium. Frame has extensive experience in the financial industry, spending 47 years with various Canadian investment dealers. During his career, he has successfully underwritten or participated in raising several hundred millions of dollars for junior resource companies, primarily in the mining sector. Frame also acts as director of business development for DLP Resources and Prismo Metals.
Craig Gibson - Director
Dr. Craig Gibson co-founded Prospeccion y Desarrollo Minero del Norte, S.A. de C.V. (ProDeMin) based in Guadalajara, Mexico, in 2009, a consulting firm providing a broad spectrum of exploration-related services to the mining industry. Gibson is the president, CEO and director of Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ) and a director of Garibaldi Resources (TSXV:GGI). He is a certified professional geologist of the American Association of Professional Geologists and is a qualified person under NI 43-101.
Carmelo Marrelli - Chief Financial Officer
Carmelo Marrelli is the principal of the Marrelli Group, comprising the Marrelli Support Services, DSA Corporate Services, DSA Filing Services Limited, Marrelli Press Release Services, Marrelli Escrow Services Inc. and Marrelli Trust Company, a British Columbia financial institution. The Marrelli Group has delivered accounting, corporate secretarial and regulatory compliance services to listed companies on various exchanges for over twenty years. Marrelli is a chartered professional accountant (CPA, CA, CGA), and a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, a professional body that certifies corporate secretaries. Marrelli acts as the chief financial officer to several issuers on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange, the NEO Exchange and CSE, as well as non-listed companies, and as a director of select issuers.
Tom Provost - Corporate Secretary and Director
Tom Provost is a lawyer at MLT Aikins LLP in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where he has practiced since June 2017. His practice is focused on corporate finance, securities, mining, corporate/commercial law, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance. He regularly acts for mining issuers listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange, and the Canadian Securities Exchange in connection with a broad range of matters. Before joining MLT Aikins LLP, Provost practiced as a lawyer in Montreal, Quebec at BCF LLP (from January 2016 to June 2017) and McMillan LLP (2012 to January 2016). He is the corporate secretary of the battery materials exploration company Vision Lithium (TSXV:VLI) and is a member of the Manitoba Prospectors and Developers Association.
Lawrence Tsang, P. Geo - Vice President of Exploration
Lawrence Tsang currently serves as the senior geologist of Ascot Resources (TSX:AOT) and the technical advisor and a co-founder of Tailwinds Exploration, a private exploration company based in British Columbia. Tsang has more than 15 years of experience in the mining and metals industries in North America and has discovered several prospective projects throughout his career and successfully advanced the Premier Gold Project in BC from early exploration stage to development.
Michelle DeCecco - Director
Michelle DeCecco is the vice-president and COO of Lithium Chile (TSXV:LITH) and a director of Monumental Minerals. She has over 20 years of experience in the public mining sector specializing in capital markets, security regulations and corporate development and holds a Master in Business Administration. Throughout her career, DeCecco has been responsible for developing and executing overall corporate strategy including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic partnerships.
James Campbell - Director
James Campbell is a recently retired mining prospector and aviation executive, a former director of Gossan Resources (TSXV:GSS,FSE:GSR,XETRA:GSR), and a current member of its advisory board – stakeholder relations. He was a founding partner of Perimeter Airlines and Campbell Air, a Manitoba executive charter air service that served the mining exploration industry and First Nations in Northern Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario. He is a member of the board of directors of the Manitoba Prospectors and Developers Association.
Apollo Lithium Project - Summer/Fall Exploration Completed
Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is pleased to announce the completion of its 2023 summer/fall exploration work programme at the Apollo Lithium Project. The Company was able to expediently complete its on-ground operations during the summer/fall season maximizing productivity. An exploration crew flew in to commence fieldwork campaign at Apollo in August and September 2023. The Company has now received all the final soil laboratory analysis and has devised a drilling strategy for 2024 along a major east-west trending fault shear corridor feature that extends from the Apollo project to Winsome Resources Limited’s Adina Lithium project to the east. Some potential targets have been generated that may be incorporated into a future maiden drilling program in 2024 (see Figure 10).
Highlights
- Completion of summer/fall exploration campaign
- An intensive field program comprising geological mapping and sampling
- Final soil laboratory analysis received
- Drilling strategy for 2024 along a major east-west trending fault shear corridor feature
- Feature extends from Apollo project to Winsome Resources Limited’s Adina Lithium project to the east
- Priority drill targets generated for 2024 drilling campaign
As previously referenced, the Company partnered with Laurentia Exploration Inc, (Laurentia) a highly reputable exploration company based in Québec, Canada encompassing all aspects of the exploration work, including site geological assessments, drilling operations, permitting, helicopter access, and overall logistics management. Laurentia mobilised and commenced field work on the Apollo project in August and September 2023 with personnel accommodation, lodging, and logistics seamlessly managed from Otish Camp located approximately 73 km to the southeast of the Apollo project (see Figure 1). Personnel and equipment mobilisation between Otish Camp and the Apollo Project was undertaken daily by a Bell 212 helicopter (see Figures 1 and 2) operated by Panorama Helicopters providing Heli-Supported operations. The work program was successfully completed on the 9th of September, with demobilisation occurring shortly thereafter.
Figure 1: Location map depicting Apollo Project, Otish Camp location and notable peers within the region.
Figure 2: Laurentia Exploration field team with Bell 212 Helicopter at Otish Camp, James Bay, Quebec.
Prospection, Mapping and Sampling Campaign
A highly focussed summer/fall field mapping and sampling campaign was completed concentrating on high- potential areas highlighted by previous KorrAI satellite and airborne magnetic litho-structural interpretations (Figures 3 and 4). A total of 666 km of traverses and 209 rock chip samples were collected covering a majority of the 240 km2 Apollo permit to evaluate the potential for rare element LCT pegmatite, spodumene mineralisation, and geochemical pathfinders, attempting to identify as follows:
- Late-stage, large granite intrusions;
- Greenstone metamorphic rocks;
- Extensional fault structures and host rock porosity to accommodate the emplacement of late stage, LCT pegmatite dykes.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Critical Metals Corp. F-4 is Effective
Critical Metals Corp. announces effectiveness of registration statement for proposed business combination with Sizzle Acquisition Corp.
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Form F-4 Registration Statement of Critical Metals (F-4 Registration Statement or F-4) in relation to the proposed merger transaction has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Critical Metals Corp. (Critical Metals or CRML) F-4 declared effective by SEC;
- Special Meeting of Sizzle’s stockholders to approve the proposed business combination with Critical Metals to be held on or around 23 January 2024; and
- Upon closing of the Proposed Business Combination, Critical Metals is expected to be a leading lithium mining company and intends to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol “CRML.”
European Lithium shareholders approved the Transaction on 20 January 2023. A Special Meeting of Sizzle stockholders to approve the Transaction is scheduled be held in virtual format on or around 23 January 2024.
Following completion of the Transaction, EUR will be issued US$750 million worth of ordinary shares in CRML.
Tony Sage, Chairman of EUR, said, “The Company is excited to announce the SEC has declared the F-4 effective. We look forward to the completion of the Transaction and the proposed listing on the NASDAQ that offers increased access to US capital markets as the Critical Metals team works to successfully commercialise Wolfsberg. The listing on NASDAQ is also expected to create a significant increase in shareholder value.”
ASX EUR Development Plan
The Company has previously advised that it will shortly commence the initial work program at its Austrian Lithium Projects (refer to EUR announcement dated 21 June 2023), consisting of 245 exploration licenses covering a total area of 114.6 km² located approximately 70km north of the Company’s Wolfsberg Project. The licenses cover ground that is considered prospective for lithium occurrences and initial surface sampling showing 3.98% Li2O.
For full details of the Austrian Lithium Project, please refer to EUR announcement dated 21 June 2023, “European Lithium Acquires Austrian Lithium Projects after DD Sampling Shows 3.98% Li2O”. The exploration results and geology have been prepared by a Competent Person in accordance with the requirements of the JORC Code (2012). The Competent Person’s Statement(s) are found in the section of this ASX release titled “Competent Person. European Lithium confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that release. All material technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that ASX release continue to apply and have not materially changed.
The Company will also advance its key Ukrainian lithium assets as political events allow. These assets will be the key focus of the company going forward.
European Lithium Post NASDAQ Listing
Following completion of the Transaction, the Company will have an interest in the following projects and investments:
- CRML – As outlined above, the Company will be issued US$750 million worth of ordinary shares in CRML upon closing of the Transaction.
- Listed Investments – The Company holds:
- 1,180,256,849 shares (representing a 11.3% interest) in Cyclone Metals Ltd (ASX: CLE). CLE has recently acquired 100% of the Iron Bear magnetite iron ore project located in the Labrador trough region of Canada. In its latest ASX release dated 14 December 2023 CLE announced a concentrate produced by metallurgical test work of 70.65% Fe with a silica level of only 1.2%.
- 15,000,000 shares in Cufe Ltd (ASX: CUF). CUF currently exports iron ore from its Wiluna deposit and has Copper Lithium and Niobium tenements in various stages of exploration.
- Unlisted Investments – European Lithium holds a 7.5% equity interest in Tanbreez Mining Greenland A/S, which holds an exploitation permit for rare earths in Greenland.
- Austrian Lithium Exploration Assets – 100% of the rights, title and interest in the Bretstein- Lachtal, Klementkogel and Wildbachgraben projects covering an area of 114.6 km² in total, which are prospective for lithium in Austria.
In addition to the above, the Company continues to review project opportunities in the mineral exploration area as part of its growth strategy.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Beyond Lithium Exploration Permit Applications for Victory and Ear Falls Submitted with Ontario's Ministry of Mines
Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that the exploration permit applications for both the Victory Project and the Ear Falls Project have been successfully submitted to the Ontario's Ministry of Mines. Each application is for 30 drilling sites and 20 stripping locations. Each drill site is designed to drill multiple holes. The stripping locations are focused on each project's main exploration corridors (Figure 1 and Figure 2).
The drill programs at Victory and Ear Falls are designed to:
- Define and expand the identified spodumene-bearing pegmatites zones, such as the Last Resort and the Bounty Gold Pegmatites at the Victory Project and the Wenasaga North Zone at the Ear Falls Project.
- Drill test the different prospective areas along the exploration corridors to continue to demonstrate the continuity, the size, and the potential of both projects.
The stripping program is designed to expose additional pegmatites for sampling and mapping and also identify and prioritize drill targets.
As previously announced, more than 240 drill core samples from Ear Falls, 25 channel samples from Victory and over 120 grab samples from different projects are still pending in the lab. Beyond Lithium anticipates the results of these samples to become available over the next few weeks. Once all results are received, Beyond Lithium will complete an overall technical review of all the projects and will finalize and announce a comprehensive exploration plan for 2024.
“In the last six months, we have explored 50 of our 63 projects (79.4%), advanced 18 projects to Phase 2 exploration and have ten more highly prospective projects to start exploring in 2024. We also made three significant discoveries, including two spodumene discoveries which are now moving to the drilling stage," said Allan Frame CEO of Beyond Lithium.
He added: "Most of our projects are close to excellent infrastructure with great access located across Ontario which allows us to have longer field season for exploration to provide steady news flow for our shareholders. We look forward to sharing the assay results from the more than 385 samples still in the lab as we receive and analyze them."
Victory Spodumene Project
The Victory Project is comprised of the Victory Main (7,874 ha) and the Victory West (8,808 ha) Projects totaling 16,682 hectares in an area located in the Medicine Lake area near the towns of Vermilion Bay, Dryden and the city of Kenora. The Victory Project currently includes two spodumene-bearing pegmatites, the Bounty Gold Pegmatite and the Last Resort Pegmatite. These two spodumene-bearing pegmatites are 40 to 50 m wide and over 200-300 m exposed along strike on surface (Figure 1). The Victory Project has:
- Substantial width and size for the spodumene-bearing pegmatites.
- Up to 5.11% Li2O at the Last Resort Pegmatite and up to 3.48% Li2O at the Bounty Gold Pegmatite from spodumene-bearing pegmatite grab samples.
- District scale synergy with the Ear Falls Spodumene Project and the Mavis Lake Group Projects (Satellite, Laval, Gullwing-tot, Webb East, Webb West, Temple Bay, Ogani Lake, and McKenzie Bay) as they are within 100 km of each other and three regionally significant lithium deposits (Figure 3).
- A 6-kilometer-long structural controlled exploration trend between the Bounty Gold and the Last Resort Pegmatites for exploration.
Figure 1 Victory Project Map
Ear Falls Spodumene Project
The Ear Falls Project (20,623 ha), previously referred to as the Wenasaga Project, is located right outside the town of Ear Falls, Ontario. Ear Falls has excellent infrastructure including highway and logging road access, power lines, services, and local labor (Figure 2). In the 2023 exploration program at Ear Falls, Beyond Lithium:
- Discovered the Wenasaga North Zone, a spodumene-bearing pegmatites zone, with grab samples up to 4.54% Li2O.
- Discovered the Sandy Creek West Zone along a 100m wide ridge with grab samples from pegmatites outcrops assayed up to 0.4% Li2O.
- Reported that grab samples from the Sandy Creek West Zone are as highly fractionated as the spodumene samples collected from the Wenasaga North Zone.
- Confirmed a 13 kilometers long exploration structural controlled corridor with lithium mineralization.
- Delineated continuous higher-grade lithium zone enveloped by wider intervals through stripping and channel sampling.
- Completed an initial 7 holes drilling program that intercepted new subparallel pegmatite dyke at depth that was not exposed on surface previously.
Figure 2 Ear Falls Project Map
Figure 3 Regional map showing location of Beyond Lithium projects relative to other significant nearby deposits.
Alain Lambert, Co-Founder and Capital Markets Advisor commented: "Beyond Lithium has achieved much success in 2023. Starting 2024 with significant drilling programs at Victory and Ear Falls marks an important milestone for our company. I am also pleased with the progress we continue to make on the corporate front with our project generator business model. We remain committed to the same disciplined approach in our deal-making activities which has paid off on the exploration front. We will do things on our own timetable and only do deals that increase shareholder value."
Qualified Person and Third-Party Data
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company. Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Beyond Lithium Inc.
Beyond Lithium Inc. is the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with 63 high potential greenfield lithium properties totalling over 195,000 hectares. The Company has adopted the project generator business model to maximize funds available for exploration projects, while minimizing shareholder dilution. Beyond Lithium is advancing certain of its projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.
Beyond Lithium currently has 33,874,482 common shares outstanding.
Please follow @BeyondLithium on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.
For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.beyondLithium.ca
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.
Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.
For further information, please contact:
Allan Frame
President and CEO
Tel: 403-470-8450
Email: allan.frame@beyondLithium.ca
Jason Frame
Manager of Communications
Tel: 587-225-2599
Email: jason.frame@beyondLithium.ca
Click here to connect with Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF), to receive an Investor Presentation
Chariot Corporation Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.