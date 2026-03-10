Black Mammoth Metals Grants Incentive Options

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation logo (CNW Group/Black Mammoth Metals Corp)

BMM: TSX-V

 Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (TSXV: BMM,OTC:LQRCF) (OTC: LQRCF) ("Black Mammoth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted incentive stock options to three consultants to purchase an aggregate of 250,000 common shares at a price of $5.51 per share for a 5-year period, in accordance with its Stock Option Plan. Included in this option grant are 200,000 options for the Company's exploration manager who is a deemed Insider of the Company. The options will vest 30% after year one, 30% after year two and 40% after year three.

About Black Mammoth Metals Corporation:

Since January 2024, Black Mammoth Metals has acquired a 100% interest in:

  • West Reveille Silver property, Nye County, NV.
  • Tom's Pediment Gold-Silver property, Lander County, NV.
  • Mustang Gold-Silver property, Nye County, NV.
  • Ramsey Silver property, La Paz County, AZ.
  • Gallinas Rare Earth property, Lincoln County, NM.
  • Amador Silver property, Lander County, NV.
  • Big Bear Copper property, Gila County, AZ.
  • Zulu Gold property, Gila County, AZ.
  • Northern Star property, La Paz County, AZ.
  • Coal Canyon Gold property, Pershing County, NV.
  • Island Mountain Gold District (including Coleman Canyon, St. Elmo and Diamond Jim (Ag, Pb, Zn, Sb)), Elko County, NV.
  • Clover High-Grade Gold property, Elko County, NV.
  • Leadore Silver-Lead-Rare Earth Elements property, Lemhi County, ID.
  • East Reveille Gold property, Nye County, NV.
  • America Mine Gold property, San Bernardino, CA.
  • Quito Gold property, Lander County, NV.
  • South Ravenswood Gold District (including the Raven, and Happy Cat properties) Lander County, NV. (Happy Cat was purchased prior to January 2024).
  • Callaghan Gold District (including North Callaghan, Charlie, Cottonwood and Rast properties), Lander County, NV.

On behalf of the board,

"Dustin Henderson"

Dustin Henderson, BBA

President & CEO

Website:  www.blackmammothmetals.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials, including any technical reports filed or disclosed on the Company's website related to the Company's mineral properties.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Black Mammoth Metals Corp

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/10/c2633.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Black Mammoth Metals CorporationBMM:CCtsxv:bmmgold investing
BMM:CC
The Conversation (0)

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation

Keep Reading...
Byron King, gold bars.

Byron King: Gold, Silver, Oil/Gas — Stock Ideas and Strategy Now

Byron King, editor at Paradigm Press, shares his approach to the gold and silver sectors as tensions in the Middle East intensify, also touching on oil and gas. Overall he sees hard assets becoming increasingly key as global uncertainty escalates."Own gold, own silver — physically own the metal... Keep Reading...
Jaime Carrasco, gold bars.

Jaime Carrasco: Gold Going "Much Higher," Silver Force Majeure Inevitable

Jaime Carrasco, senior portfolio manager and senior financial advisor at Harbourfront Wealth Management, shares his outlook for gold and silver, saying prices must rise much higher. He also talks about how to build a strong precious metals portfolio. "We're moving from a credit-based economy, a... Keep Reading...
Garrett Goggin, gold bars.

Garrett Goggin: Gold, Silver in New Era, My Stock Strategy Now

Garrett Goggin, founder of Golden Portfolio, says although gold and silver haven't gone mainstream yet, the metals — and the mining sector overall — have entered a new era. "It's a real mind shift — it's a new era in mining right here," he said.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
Nicola Mining Provides Update on NASDAQ Listing

Nicola Mining Provides Update on NASDAQ Listing

Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM,OTC:HUSIF) (OTCQB: HUSIF) (FSE: HLIA) (the "Company" or "Nicola") is pleased to provide an update on its proposed NASDAQ listing, which it originally disclosed in its news release of October 27, 2025. There are approximately 220 Canadian companies trading via cross... Keep Reading...
Adrian Day, gold bars.

Adrian Day: Gold Dips Bought Quickly, Price Run Not Over Yet

Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, shares his latest thoughts on what's moving the gold price, emphasizing that its bull run isn't over yet. "It's monetary factors that are driving gold — that's what's fundamentally driving gold," he said. "Monetary factors, lack of trust in... Keep Reading...
Brien Lundin, gold bars.

Brien Lundin: Gold, Silver Stock Run Just Starting, Get in Now

Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter and New Orleans Investment Conference host, shares his stock-picking strategy at a time when high metals prices are beginning to lift all boats. In his view, gold and silver equities may still only be in the second inning. Don't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Allied Critical Metals Further Highlights Rapid Payback, Capital Efficiency and Infrastructure from Borralha PEA

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

Related News

rare earth investing

Lynas Extends Japan Rare Earths Deal to 2038, Renews Malaysia License

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Allied Critical Metals Further Highlights Rapid Payback, Capital Efficiency and Infrastructure from Borralha PEA

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

precious metals investing

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

precious metals investing

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

precious metals investing

55 North Mining Announces Leadership Transition: Wayne Parsons Appointed CEO and Bruce Reid Named Executive Chairman

base metals investing

Gold Runner Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing of Flow-Through Units and Charity Flow Through Units