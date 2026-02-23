Black Mammoth Metals Finds IP and Magnetic Target Zone at Big Bear Copper Property, AZ

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation logo (CNW Group/Black Mammoth Metals Corp)

BMM: TSX-V

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (TSXV: BMM,OTC:LQRCF) (OTC: LQRCF) ("Black Mammoth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a pole-dipole induced polarization (IP) survey with inversion model and the results of a UAV magnetic survey at the Company's 100% owned Big Bear Copper property ("Big Bear" or the "Property"). The Company has also staked 29 additional unpatented lode claims managed by the U.S. Forest Service with the Property now covering approximately 367 hectares (909 acres). Big Bear is located at the NE flank of the Mazatzal Mountains, Gila County, AZ.

IP and Magnetic Survey - Results:
The IP results have delineated a target zone where the chargeability high and resistivity high is coincident with high-grade copper in rock chips (see Figure 1) and with an underlying magnetic high located along a NW trending fault zone (see Figure 2) (the "Target Zone"). The north-south IP lines (4) were spaced 150m apart and magnetic survey's east-west flight lines were spaced 25m to 50m apart.

The Company's outcrop chip samples collected in 2025 confirmed 74m of vertical extent of a known historical copper oxide zone (the "Historic Copper Zone") that consists of historical drilling, trenching and outcrop chip sampling (see the Company's news release dated June 16, 2025). The newly delineated Target Zone overlaps and expands the Historic Copper Zone.

Figure 1 – Chargeability High and Resistivity High 100-150m Depth Slice With High-Grade Copper Rock Chip Sample Locations. (CNW Group/Black Mammoth Metals Corp)

IP and Magnetic Survey - Objectives:
The objective of the IP and magnetic surveys was to further confirm and expand the Historic Copper Zone and to locate underlying primary sulfide mineralization. Historical shallow drilling, with a maximum depth of 120m, identified oxide copper and sulfide mineralization in drill holes down to the borehole bottoms.

Black Mammoth Metals feels that the recent work-up at Big Bear, including the newly delineated Target Zone, suggests that a larger undiscovered copper system may exist on the Property.

Figure 2 – Reduced to Pole (RTP) Magnetics with Interpreted NW Trending Structures and Overlapping Chargeability High and Resistivity High Dashed Contours. (CNW Group/Black Mammoth Metals Corp)

About Black Mammoth Metals Corporation:

Since January 2024, Black Mammoth Metals has acquired a 100% interest in:

  • West Reveille Silver property, Nye County, NV.
  • Tom's Pediment Gold-Silver property, Lander County, NV.
  • Mustang Gold-Silver property, Nye County, NV.
  • Ramsey Silver property, La Paz County, AZ.
  • Gallinas Rare Earth property, Lincoln County, NM.
  • Amador Silver property, Lander County, NV.
  • Big Bear Copper property, Gila County, AZ.
  • Zulu Gold property, Gila County, AZ.
  • Northern Star property, La Paz County, AZ.
  • Coal Canyon Gold property, Pershing County, NV.
  • Island Mountain Gold District (including Coleman Canyon, St. Elmo and Diamond Jim (Ag, Pb, Zn, Sb)), Elko County, NV.
  • Clover High-Grade Gold property, Elko County, NV.
  • Leadore Silver-Lead-Rare Earth Elements property, Lemhi County, ID.
  • East Reveille Gold property, Nye County, NV.
  • America Mine Gold property, San Bernardino, CA.
  • Quito Gold property, Lander County, NV.
  • South Ravenswood Gold District (including the Raven, and Happy Cat properties) Lander County, NV. (Happy Cat was purchased prior to January 2024).
  • Callaghan Gold District (including North Callaghan, Charlie, Cottonwood and Rast properties), Lander County, NV.

Black Mammoth also has a 100% interest in the Blanco Creek Gold property in the Elk Creek Mining District, central Idaho, which hosts three historic underground mines along 3,550 meters (11,644 feet) of strike on the north-east trending regional Blanco Shear Zone.

Mark J. Abrams, CPG #11451, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and director of Black Mammoth, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release. On behalf of the board,

"Dustin Henderson"

Dustin Henderson, BBA

President & CEO

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation

Phone: 604 347 9101
Email: blackmammothmetals@gmail.com
Website:  www.blackmammothmetals.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials, including any technical reports filed or disclosed on the Company's website related to the Company's mineral properties.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Black Mammoth Metals Corp

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2026/23/c4355.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

black-mammoth-metals-corporationbmm-cctsxv-bmmgold-investing
BMM:CC
The Conversation (0)

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation

Keep Reading...
High-Grade Near-Surface Graphite Intersected at Millennium

High-Grade Near-Surface Graphite Intersected at Millennium

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced High-Grade Near-Surface Graphite Intersected at MillenniumDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%

Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
High-grade Assays incl 4m @ 26.7g/t Au in Sandstone Drilling

High-grade Assays incl 4m @ 26.7g/t Au in Sandstone Drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High-grade assays incl 4m @ 26.7g/t Au in Sandstone drillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
High-Grade Gold in Initial White Dam Drilling Results

High-Grade Gold in Initial White Dam Drilling Results

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced High-Grade Gold in Initial White Dam Drilling ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Standing gold bar in front of stacks of gold bars. Words read "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Belo Sun is Radiant with 109 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.On Tuesday (February 17) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the creation of... Keep Reading...
Gold and silver bars on scale with green arrow and "Weekly Editor's Picks" text overlay.

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver End Week Higher, Experts Share Next Price Targets

Gold and silver prices experienced declines early in the week, but ended higher. The yellow metal closed the week at US$5,111.88 per ounce, while silver finished at US$84.65 per ounce, buoyed by reignited tariff uncertainty out of the US. On Friday (February 20), the US Supreme Court stuck down... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Glacier Lake Resources Inc. Options Namibia Uranium Exploration Licences and Announces Proposed Name Change to Skeleton Coast Uranium Corp., Share Consolidation and Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $5,000,000

East Nordeau Zone on Globex Royalty Claims Returns High-Grade Gold Drill Results

Pinnacle Amends Payment Terms for El Potrero Project

Silverco Provides Update on Nuevo Silver

Related News

precious metals investing

East Nordeau Zone on Globex Royalty Claims Returns High-Grade Gold Drill Results

precious metals investing

Pinnacle Amends Payment Terms for El Potrero Project

precious metals investing

Silverco Provides Update on Nuevo Silver

base metals investing

Red Metal Resources Retains IR and Marketing Services

precious metals investing

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Private Placement Units to Raise C$390,000

base metals investing

Juggernaut Confirms Free Milling Gold on New District Scale Gold Silver Copper Rich Discovery at 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Announces Private Placement