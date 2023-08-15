Construction Of Vanadium Electrolyte Manufacturing Facility Underway

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q2 Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q2 Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:BTCW; OTCQB:BCNWF ), the non-custodial fintech business which future-proofs money by making bitcoin useful to everyday people, today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Key highlights

  • Gross profit of $1.2 million for the 3-months ended June 30, 2023 (+13% compared to $1.1 million in the same period in 2022) and $2.3 million for the 6-months ended June 30, 2023 (+15% compared to $2 million in the same period in 2022).
  • Adjusted EBITDA of negative $0.3 million for the 3-months ended June 30, 2023 (76% improved compared to negative 1.3$ million in 2022) and negative $0.6 million for the 6-months ended June 30, 2023 (79% improved compared to negative $2.8 million in 2022).
    • Improvements to Adjusted EBITDA are a result of significant cost containment in areas across the business, including a significant reduction in the number of full time employees, achieved through efficiencies and automation in many operational processes.
  • Approximately 6,000 unique users in the Online Portal (3,800 - Q1, 2023) an improvement of 52% compared to Q1 2023.
    • Associated Online Portal monthly revenues exceeded $2 million for the 3-months ended June 30, 2023 ($935,000 - Q1, 2023) an improvement of 113% compared to Q1 2023.
  • 21 new Bitcoin ATMs under operation
    • 12 from a new partner
    • 9 from our existing partners

"Q2 was a defining quarter for the organization." said Adam O'Brien, Founder & CEO of the company. "The growth we are seeing in our Online Portal confirms we are meeting the desire for Canadians to buy bitcoin in a non-custodial platform. This, coupled with our ability to continually grow and find efficiency with our Bitcoin ATMs has me very bullish on the future of our organization."

2023 unique users growth of the Bitcoin Well online portal.

Financial overview

For the three months ended, For the six months ended,
June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2022
Revenue 15,112,693 20,586,354 27,529,453 34,115,158
Gross Profit 1,202,286 1,065,759 2,288,040 2,030,549
Adjusted EBITDA 1 (332,948 ) (1,342,592 ) (550,328 ) (2,836,187 )
Total comprehensive loss (1,453,259 ) (1,094,724 ) (4,919,187 ) (3,156,057 )

1 See Non-IFRS Measures.

Revenue for the 3-months and 6-months ended June 30, 2023 was $15.1 million and $27.5 million, respectively ($20.6 million and $34.1 million for the 3-months and 6-months ended June 30, 2022, respectively). Despite a decrease in revenue, gross profits have increased by 13% in the 3 and 6-month periods ending June 30, 2023, when compared to the same periods in 2022.

The improved margins are a direct result of more high-margin ATM sales, when compared to the same period last year. The Company recorded a record number of ATM transactions in May 2023, totalling 4,800, which exceeds the previous record of over 4,400 in April 2023.

"Late in Q2 2023, we executed additional cost-cutting measures, while yielding improved Gross Profits" said Luke Thibodeau, CFO "With steady improvements in operating income over the past 12 months, coupled with the rapid growth of our Online Portal, we've continued to showcase our commitment to the financial success of this business."

Stock Option Repricing

Bitcoin Well also announces, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, it is repricing 2,198,245 stock options ("Options") held by non-executive employees and consultants. The repricing does not affect the Options' current vesting schedules and does not extend the term of the Options. The 2,198,245 existing Options will be repriced from between $0.107 and $0.18 per common share to $0.05 per common share.

Executive Updates

Bitcoin Well announces the departure of its Chief Financial Officer, Luke Thibodeau, and extends sincere appreciation for his contributions in shaping the success of the Company over the years. Luke played a significant role in the organization and we are excited to watch him thrive on his new venture abroad.

In his place, the Company welcomes back Allen Stephen as Chief Financial Officer. Allen is a seasoned financial leader in the fintech sector who was previously involved in the management of the Company, and currently sits on the Board of Directors.

Warrant Issuance

Lastly, Bitcoin Well announces, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, the issuance of 7,000,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants"), being exercisable into one common share of Bitcoin Well at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of five (5) years from the issuance date. Of the total issuance, 5,400,000 Warrants are being issued to David Bradley, and 1,600,000 Warrants are being issued to Tyler Tollefson (collectively, the "Holders"), in settlement of any remaining obligations of Bitcoin Well to the Holders.

Non-IFRS measures

The Company uses certain terms in this news release and within the MD&A, such as ‘Adjusted EBITDA', which do not have a standardized or prescribed meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and accordingly, these measurements may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measurements used by other companies. See the table below for a reconciliation of each non-IFRS measure to its nearest IFRS measure or refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" and "Selected Financial Information" sections in the MD&A for applicable definitions, calculations, rationale for use and reconciliations to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS. Non-IFRS measures are provided as supplementary information by which readers may wish to consider the Company's performance but should not be relied upon for comparative or investment purposes.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss

Three months ended Six months ended
June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
Net loss $ (1,453,259 ) $ (1,094,724 ) $ (4,919,187 ) $ (3,156,057 )
Interest 525,058 244,184 933,338 420,153
Fair value change - cryptocurrency 418,824 (4,776,739 ) 3,859,794 (4,915,142 )
Depreciation and accretion 384,529 713,700 769,662 1,394,998
Income tax recovery (354,974 ) 283,581 (1,022,101 ) (293,560 )
Share based compensation 90,053 38,287 170,733 110,843
Realized gain on digital assets, net of tax 30,544 - (405,502 ) -
Restructuring - 3,308,022 - 3,308,022
Gain on debt settlement - (58,487 ) 3,924 (86,764 )
Financing fees - - - 262,120
Bad debt allowance - - - 93,665
Business acquisition and QT transaction costs - - - 24,367
Other 26,277 (416 ) 59,011 1,168
Adjusted EBITDA $ (332,948 ) $ (1,342,592 ) $ (550,328 ) $ (2,836,187 )

(1) Non-cash, fair value change on the revaluation of cryptocurrency loans which are more than offset by a revaluation loss on digital assets recorded in Other Comprehensive Income.

This news release should be read in concert with the full disclosure documents. The Bitcoin Well consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 will be available on the Bitcoin Well website ( www.bitcoinwell.com ), via SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or can be requested from the Company.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is in the business of future-proofing money. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Personal Services business unit drives cash-flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information

To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam

For additional investor & media information, please contact:
Tel: 1 888 711 3866
ir@bitcoinwell.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-looking information
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Bitcoin Well actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which Bitcoin Well operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Bitcoin Well.

Bitcoin Well believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

For more information, see the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information found in the Bitcoin Well quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/292bb399-741a-4f7f-b739-157ace9863ed


Bitcoin Well Announces $2.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bitcoin Well Announces $2.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:BTCW; OTCQB:BCNWF ), the non-custodial fintech business which future-proofs money by making bitcoin useful to everyday people, announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of up to 41,666,667 units of Bitcoin Well (the " Units ") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000. The minimum Offering size is $1,000,000, being 16,666,667 Units. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the Company (each, a " Common Share " and collectively " Common Shares ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant " and collectively " Warrants ") being exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.18 per share for a period of three (3) years from closing.

Bitcoin Well Announces Shares for Debt

Bitcoin Well Announces Shares for Debt

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:BTCW; OTCQB:BCNWF ), announces a shares for debt arrangement.

Shares for Debt

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

OCEANSIX FUTURE PATHS LTD. ("OSIX")
[formerly K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. ("AKMY")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q1 Financial Results With Product and Other Updates

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q1 Financial Results With Product and Other Updates

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:BTCW; OTCQB:BCNWF ), the non-custodial fintech business which future-proofs money by making bitcoin useful to everyday people, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company also announced new Online Portal features, including the ability to pay credit cards, taxes and other household bills directly with bitcoin, as well as purchase gift cards from hundreds of popular retailers with bitcoin.

Key highlights

Klimat X Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Klimat X Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Greenlane Renewables Completes Previously Announced Appointments of Executive Vice Chair and President and Chief Executive Officer

Greenlane Renewables Completes Previously Announced Appointments of Executive Vice Chair and President and Chief Executive Officer

~Appointments enable Greenlane to focus on market expansion and overall profitability~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to confirm the appointments of Brad Douville as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and "Executive Vice Chair" while Ian Kane is now President and CEO. These appointments, as previously announced on June 8, 2023 mark an important next step in the execution of Greenlane's strategic plan and represent a significant addition to its leadership team. Mr. Kane has also been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

Lake Resources NL Successful Extraction and Injection Tests at Kachi

Lake Resources NL Successful Extraction and Injection Tests at Kachi

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announces successful testing that has proved the concept of extraction and injection to support the production of high purity battery grade lithium carbonate at the Kachi lithium brine Project ("Kachi" or the "Project") in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

"The extraction and injection testing confirms highly favourable reservoir hydraulic properties and allows us to optimise the future wellfield," Lake CEO David Dickson said.

"The tests represent a significant milestone for the Project, as they provide important data and higher confidence for our modelling, which is essential for the completion of our DFS for Phase 1.

The results are indicative of high-yield, production-scale, extraction wells in the core resource area." "Partners, offtakers and future buyers will demand sustainable lithium supply and Kachi is essential to meet this need."

Lake last updated its resource with a 53 percent increase in resources at Kachi with Measured, Indicated and Inferred increasing from 5.29 Million Tons (Mt) to more than 8.1 Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). The mineral resources last reported on June 15, 2023 have not materially changed since that date.

Michael Gabora, Director of Geology and Hydrogeology for Lake Resources, said "the injection tests demonstrated the suitability of the reservoir for injection and bulk brine samples indicated that exploration sampling results were conservative."

"The positive results of this testing now allow for design of scaled up production and injection wells for the next stage of testing and production wellfield design".

The Kachi Project has shown continual increases in mineral resource estimates since the maiden estimate of 4.4 Mt of contained LCE in Inferred and Indicated categories was announced in November 20182 . The resource was significantly upgraded in January 2023 with a Measured and Indicated resource of 2.2 Mt and 3.1 Mt of Inferred mineral resources. The total resource was again increased in June of 2023 with more than 2.9 Mt LCE in Measured and Indicated and 5.3 Mt in the Inferred category for a total resource estimate of more than 8.1 Mt . The testing detailed in this announcement provides positive results related to the recoverability of these extensive lithium brine resources.

Completion of high-volume tests

The primary objectives of the extraction and injection tests were three-fold:

1) quantify hydraulic properties of the reservoir controlling well production / injection rates;

2) test the viability of injecting into the core resource area reservoir; and,

3) develop a robust dataset to support hydrogeologic modelling that will be used for wellfield design and reserve estimation.

Pumping and re-injection tests have successfully been completed in two test wells, KB and KC, located in the central portion of the resource area (Figure 1*). These pumping tests provide key data for hydrogeological models which are used to model the extraction and injection wellfields for the commercial operation.

The KB and KC pumping tests resulted in high transmissivity (the hydraulic conductivity x reservoir thickness) estimates of 145 m2/d and 156 m2/d, respectively.

These transmissivities extrapolate to high projected flow rates in larger diameter production scale wells, with longer intervals of screens, through which brine can be extracted, or in different locations where spent brine can be injected outside the production area.

Brine extracted from KC was injected into KB. The pumping extraction and reinjection order was then reversed, as this minimised requirements for tanks and brine storage at surface when pumping from the extraction to injection wells (Figure 1*). Minimal interaction was interpreted in the subsurface at the wells from the pumping and reinjection (i.e., minimal well interference) during the test periods.

Testing resulted in more than 14-million litres injected at KC and over 19 million litres injected at KB for a total of over 33 million litres of water successfully injected during the testing period.

The successful injection demonstrates the viability of injection in the core resource area and confidence that injection is also possible in geologically more favourable areas outside of the salar core.

The tests represent the first successful salar injection test in Catamarca known to the Company.

The data collected during these tests are being used in the development of the hydrogeologic model that will be applied to simulate and optimise the extraction and injection wellfields.

Of the twenty-five samples collected from the two test wells, the average lithium concentration was 263 milligrams per litre (mg/L).

Extraction testing indicates the reservoir is highly productive.

Injecting into the core resource area provided a mechanism to evaluate brine disposal, utilising the same wells from which brine pumping tests were conducted. This provided a cost-effective way of defining hydraulic parameters related to both pumping extraction and injection and also allowed Lake to prove out the concepts around injection and provided additional data for ongoing technical design.

Subsequent injection testing will be undertaken in the primary areas targeted for injection, south of the core resource area.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/OZS702JQ



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

Lake Resources NL Investor Webinar to be held on 23 August 2023

Lake Resources NL Investor Webinar to be held on 23 August 2023

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Following the quarterly report, a Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Investor webinar will be held on 23 August 2023.

The briefing will commence at 11.00am AEST following the release of presentation material to the ASX.

The webinar will be hosted by CEO, David Dickson, Senior Vice President Field Development & Evaluation, Sean MiIler, and Senior Vice President Technology, Strategy & Risk, Scott Munro. They will be speaking on the drilling program and resources and reserves at the Kachi Project, along with other updates since the company's last webinar on 19 June 2023.

Investors are encouraged to register ahead of the event, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/271K939D

Investors are also encouraged to submit questions in advance of the webinar, either directly on the registration form or to Karen Greene, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

Greenlane Renewables Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Greenlane Renewables Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane " or the " Company ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 . For further information on these results please see the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca . All amounts reported are in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (" IFRS ") unless otherwise stated.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)

Second Quarter Highlights Include:
  • Revenue of $14.9 million .
  • Gross profit of $3.8 million , Gross Margin 1 before amortization of $4.3 million (29% of revenue).
  • Net loss and comprehensive loss of $4.3 million .
  • Adjusted EBITDA 2 loss of $1.5 million .
  • Sales Order Backlog 3 of $16.3 million as at June 30, 2023 .
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $16.1 million and no debt outside the ordinary course of business, as at June 30, 2023 .
  • The Company announced a collaborative agreement with ZEG Biogás e Energis SA (" ZEG Biogás "), a company 50% owned by Vibra Energia S.A. ("VIBRA"), previously the fuel distribution unit of Petrobras, to establish industrial scale volume production of Greenlane's Totara+ Water Wash biogas upgrading product in Brazil . ZEG Biogás' goal is to deliver 75 Totara+ systems over the next 5 years, for which the Company will earn revenue under a new royalty-like business model together with supply of components from outside of Brazil and ongoing local service contracts.
Subsequent Event:
  • The Company increased its standby letter of credit facility from $20 million to $26.5 million . The facility is secured by a guarantee from Export Development Canada and is used to enhance sales by providing guarantees and letters of credit to the Company's customers who require them.

"During the second quarter we continued to work toward our goal of becoming cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA positive in the next nine months by targeting attractive market segments where Greenlane can realize volume opportunities with a streamlined product portfolio and by investing in systems and processes that will allow us to scale the business," said Brad Douville , CEO of Greenlane Renewables. "Our agreement with ZEG Biogás is emblematic of the type of opportunity that will help create operating leverage. The second quarter was an extremely busy one for us, as we continued to successfully build and commission over 20 separate upgrading projects. We delivered strong gross margins this quarter. Additionally, our sales team has been active in building relationships with strategic customers interested in placing larger orders.  As I transition into my new role as Vice Chair of the Company I look forward to taking a more focused role in these initiatives. We are looking forward to adding additional sales to our backlog through the remainder of 2023."

"The market for RNG continues to offer tremendous growth opportunities for Greenlane's products and services. Not only are we excited about the growing sales opportunities that we see for biogas upgrading equipment, but we believe the expansion of our traditional business model to include a royalty-like structure offering a standardized system will support further sales growth."

Greenlane's Gross Margin before amortization for the second quarter of 2023 is 29% of revenue, up from 25% in the second quarter of 2022. The increase is driven by gained efficiencies on project execution and a reversal for warranty provisions that have expired. Excluding the reversal of warranty provisions, Gross Margin before amortization is 26%, in line with our historical range.

During the second quarter, the Company took control of one of the projects in its Deployment of Development Capital ("DoDC") program as a result of unforeseen circumstances and associated delays. Initially, under its convertible note, the Company had the opportunity to receive a return on its invested funds and to convert the note into a minority equity interest in that renewable natural gas project. As a result of this transaction, the Company has now acquired 100% of this pre-construction project and is advancing the opportunity. Accordingly, the convertible note was canceled, and the Company recorded a corresponding impairment in the note in the amount of $1.1 million .

Greenlane has also evaluated its DoDC program in the context of the rapidly evolving RNG market and its strategic growth plan and has determined that funds previously allocated to the DoDC program should be re-allocated to working capital. This shift better positions the Company to leverage its product and execution expertise over repeatable, high volume / high value opportunities globally.

Greenlane continually provides an update on its system sales opportunities that successfully convert into contractual agreements in its reported sales order backlog (" Sales Order Backlog "). The Company's Sales Order Backlog of $16.3 million as at June 30, 2023 is a snapshot in time which varies from quarter-to-quarter. The Sales Order Backlog increases by the value of new system sales contracts and is drawn down over time as projects progress towards completion with amounts recognized in revenue. A typical system sales contract (excluding Airdep and ZEG Biogas product sales) has six stages of completion and a duration of nine to 18 months, and therefore annual and quarterly operating results will fluctuate as a result of the timing of contract related work.

The Market Outlook

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released its final rulemaking for the renewable fuel volumes for 2023-2025 under the Renewable Fuel Standard Program in late June. As noted in industry press, the new rule was published without inclusion of the potentially lucrative but controversial eRIN program and included positive treatment for RNG. eRINs in the EPA's initial proposal would have offered a substantial new source of revenue for biogas producers in the waste industry, many of which generate electricity and not renewable natural gas. The EPA's deferral of eRINs resulted in a 30% jump in D3 RIN prices. According to EPA data, 99.8% of D3 RIN generation for the first half of 2023 was from RNG.

Additionally, the final EPA rulemaking is supportive of co-digestion projects with mixed waste streams through inclusion of RIN apportionment between D3 and D5 RINs. In a recent publication of its analysis of the EPA's final rulemaking, BioCycle states that historically anaerobic digesters processing food waste and producing RNG were automatically assigned a lower value D5 RIN, while digestion facilities processing manure and biosolids to generate RNG were allocated the higher value D3 RIN. Through the apportionment mechanism in the EPA's final rule, mixed waste stream digestion facilities that accept food waste, manure and biosolids will be eligible for D3 RINs, which is a big win for the industry as the separation and processing of food waste is a growing source of feedstock.

The transportation sector continues to turn to RNG as a key driver of its decarbonization strategy. NGVAmerica and the RNG Coalition announced that 69 percent of all U.S. on-road fuel used in natural gas vehicles in calendar year 2022 was RNG, surpassing the previous year's record-breaking level. RNG use as a transportation fuel grew 17 percent over 2021 volumes, up 218 percent from 2018 levels. And in California , fleets fueled with bio-CNG achieved carbon-negativity in their transportation operations last calendar year for the third straight year.  NGVAmerica also announced that over US$230 million has been awarded by the Biden administration to compressed natural gas transit bus projects across the United States . Natural gas-powered buses offer the most cost-effective emission reduction investment, as operators can affordably achieve carbon-negative transit by refueling with RNG.

Conference Call

The public is invited to listen to the conference call in real time by telephone today, August 14 th , at 2:00 p.m. PT ( 5:00 p.m. ET ). To access the conference call by telephone, please dial: 1-800-319-4610 ( North America toll-free) or 1-604-638-5340. Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Greenlane Renewables conference call. Callers should dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Greenlane Renewables conference call.

Shortly after the conference call, the replay will be archived on the Greenlane Renewables website and replay will be available in streaming audio and a downloadable audio file.

SPECIFIED FINANCIAL MEASURES

Management evaluates the Company's performance using a variety of measures, including "Gross Margin before amortization", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Sales Order Backlog". The specified financial measures, including non-IFRS measures and supplementary financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to or more meaningful than revenue, gross profit or net income. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. The Company believes these specified financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of the Company. Management uses these specified financial measures to exclude the impact of certain expenses and income that must be recognized under IFRS when analyzing consolidated underlying operating performance, as the excluded items are not necessarily reflective of the Company's underlying operating performance and make comparisons of underlying financial performance between periods difficult. From time to time, the Company may exclude additional items if it believes doing so would result in a more effective analysis of underlying operating performance. The exclusion of certain items does not imply that they are non-recurring.

Note 1 - Gross Margin before amortization is a non-IFRS measure and is defined by the Company as gross profit before amortization of intangible assets and property and equipment.

Note 2 - Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined by the Company as earnings before interest, taxes, foreign exchange, depreciation and amortization, as well as adjustments for other income (expense), value assigned to options and RSU's granted, and strategic initiatives.

Reconciliation of net loss and comprehensive loss to Adjusted EBITDA:

(in $000s)

Three months ended June 30th

2023

2022

Net loss and comprehensive loss

(4,339)

(2,680)

Add (deduct):



Exchange difference on translating

foreign operations

(80)

508

Provisions for income taxes

293

-

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

810

(491)

Other loss

20

-

Finance income

(131)

(10)

Finance expense

17

20

Impairment of notes receivable

1,068

-

Share-based compensation

182

638

Strategic initiatives

-

782

Amortization of office equipment

110

113

Amortization of property and equipment

49

39

Amortization of intangible assets

482

652

Adjusted EBITDA

(1,519)

(429)


Note 3 - Sales Order Backlog is a supplementary financial measure that refers to the balance of unrecognized revenue from contracted biogas upgrading system supply projects. The Sales Order Backlog increases by the value of new system sales contracts and is drawn down over time as projects progress towards completion with amounts recognized in revenue (by reference to the stage of completion of each contract).

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas (" RNG ") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants and agricultural and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and actively deploying the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 35 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, with over 140 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world, and over 140 biogas desulfurization units sold. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

Forward Looking Information Advisory –

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "expect", "likely", "could", "plan", "expects" or "is expected to","believe", "continues to", "remains" or "continually" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen or that current events or conditions will continue or be repeated. The forward-looking information contained in this press release, includes, but is not limited to: that ZEG Biogás' goal is to deliver 75 Totara+ systems over the next 5 year,, that the Company will earn revenue under a royalty-like business model, and will supply components and have ongoing service contracts; management's expectation that the Company will be cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA positive in the next nine months; that the Company will continue to be successful in building and commissioning projects; that strategic customers are interested in placing larger orders and that management is looking forward to additional sales through the remainder of 2023; that the market for RNG continues to offer tremendous growth opportunities for Greenlane's products and services and management's belief that the its royalty-like model will support further sales growth; that the shift of funds to working capital better positions the Company to leverage its product and execution expertise over repeatable, high volume / high value opportunities globally; that the regulatory developments outlined under 'The Market Outlook' are supportive of new and expanded opportunities in the RNG market; that the sales order backlog will be drawn down and the Company advances and completes projects to realize revenue; that significant capital continues to flow into the RNG sector. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including management's perceptions of future growth, that regulatory developments in the US and other jurisdictions in which the Company conducts business will be favourable for the RNG industry; results of operations, operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, the state of competition in the RNG industry and competitors' capabilities, that favourable legislative initiatives will have a positive impact on the pace of growth and the availability of financing in the RNG industry and will generate sales opportunities for Greenlane, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond Greenlane's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation: risks relating to the collaboration with ZEG Biogás not resulting in the volume production of Units or other ancillary benefits to Greenlane as anticipated, risks that ZEG Biogás' biomethane production goals are not met over the anticipated time period; that strategic customers may not place larger orders as anticipated; the market for RNG may not continue to offer tremendous growth opportunities for Greenlane's products and services, and the expansion of the Company's traditional business model to include a royalty-like structure offering a standardized system may not support further sales grow; that legislative changes may not support new opportunities in the RNG industry; risks relating to Greenlane's financial performance, Greenlane may face impediments in delivering and advancing projects to be able to timely realize revenue reducing the sales backlog; RNG initiatives and projects of natural gas utilities being changed, delayed or canceled, the state of competition in the RNG industry, Greenlane's position as a leading biogas upgrading and project development solutions provider. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, and its Annual Information Form, all of which have been filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK INFORMATION – This news release contains "financial outlook information" regarding Greenlane's prospective revenue and results, which is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above. Revenue and other estimates contained in this news release were made by Greenlane management as of the date of this news release and are provided for the purpose of describing anticipated changes, and are not an estimate of profitability or any other measure of financial performance. Investors are cautioned that the financial outlook information contained in this news release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein. The Company's revenues are largely derived from a relatively small number of biogas upgrader orders accounted for on a stage of completion basis over typically a nine to eighteen-month period. Timing of new contract awards varies due to customer-related factors such as finalizing technical specifications and securing project funding, permits and RNG off-take and feedstock agreements. Some contracts contain termination provisions that allow the customer to terminate with no penalty or with minimum prescribed threshold payments based on the length of time since the contract was entered into. Some projects have built-in pause periods to allow customers to complete concurrent activities such as civil work. As a result, the Company's revenue varies from month to month and quarter-to-quarter. THE COMPANY QUALIFIES ALL THE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND FINANCIAL OUTLOOK INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE BY THE FOREGOING CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS.

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/14/c6577.html

KLIMAT X PROVIDES UPDATE AND ROADMAP FOR Q3-4 OF 2023

KLIMAT X PROVIDES UPDATE AND ROADMAP FOR Q3-4 OF 2023

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) a company that develops validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets, is pleased to provide an updated roadmap for the Q3 and Q4 of 2023.

