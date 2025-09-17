Bitcoin Well Announces Share Issuance

Edmonton, Alberta September 17, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW,OTC:BCNWF; OTCQB: BCNWF ) announces that further to the Company's news release dated July 24, 2025, the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") and has issued 412,740 common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Common Shares ") at a deemed price of C$0.15 per Common Share as payment for services provided from March 1, 2025 to May 31, 2025, and 458,066 Common Shares at a deemed price of C$0.135 per Common Share as payment for services provided from June 1, 2025 to August 31, 2025, pursuant to a sponsorship agreement between the Company and Energon Entertainment LLC (doing business as Simply Bitcoin) (the " Sponsorship Agreement ").

All Common Shares issued in connection with the Sponsorship Agreement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , , and to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information

To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam

For additional investor & media information, please contact:

Adam O'Brien

Tel: 1 888 711 3866

ir@bitcoinwell.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information including, but not limited to, statements in respect of Bitcoin Well's business plans, strategy and outlook.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Bitcoin Well's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

