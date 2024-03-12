Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Bitcoin Well Announces Instant Buy in the USA and Provides Early March Signup Data

Bitcoin Well Announces Instant Buy in the USA and Provides Early March Signup Data

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces "Instant Buy" which gives customers the ability to buy bitcoin and receive it to their personal bitcoin wallets in under 60 seconds. The Company also provides preliminary and unaudited early March signup data as follows:

Early March Signup Data

  • 650 new users signed up since March 1, 2024
  • On pace for over 1,750 new users to sign up in March
  • If achieved, this will represent 40% growth from February
  • If achieved, this will represent 74% growth from Q4 2023

Instant Buy - now available in USA

Bitcoin Portal customers in the USA now benefit from Instant Buy at bitcoinwell.com/app - which has been available on the Bitcoin Portal in Canada since 2022. As of this morning, all USA customers will be able to use their USD balance to simultaneously buy bitcoin and have it received to their personal bitcoin wallets in under 1 minute. Previously, this process took up to 4 hours.

"This is Automatic Self Custody at work," said Adam O'Brien, founder & CEO of Bitcoin Well. "Instant Buy is the first step towards a world where there is no bitcoin held on exchanges. As our product continues to improve there will be no reason for anyone in Canada or USA to be using a platform that holds customer's bitcoin. They will be irrelevant. More bitcoin in self custody is key to our mission to enable independence."

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information

To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam

For additional investor & media information, please contact:
Adam O'Brien
Tel: 1 888 711 3866
ir@bitcoinwell.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-looking information
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Bitcoin Well actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which Bitcoin Well operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Bitcoin Well.

Bitcoin Well believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation. For more information, see the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information found in the Bitcoin Well quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BTCW:CC
Bitcoin Well
Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW)

Bitcoin Well


Bitcoin Well Announces Brokered Financing Led by Haywood Securities

Bitcoin Well Announces Brokered Financing Led by Haywood Securities

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood ") dated February 29, 2024 to act as sole agent and sole bookrunner to assist the Company in selling on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis, units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of C$0.175 per Unit (the " Issue Price ") for gross proceeds of a minimum of C$1,250,000 (from the sale of a minimum 7,142,857 Units) and a maximum of C$2,100,000 (from the sale of a maximum of 12,000,000 Units) (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Announces Record Number of Signups to the Bitcoin Portal in February

Bitcoin Well Announces Record Number of Signups to the Bitcoin Portal in February

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces record number of signups to the Bitcoin Portal in February.

Key highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Launches Customer Loyalty Program Alongside the Bitcoin Jackpot Contest and Partnership With Simply Bitcoin

Bitcoin Well Launches Customer Loyalty Program Alongside the Bitcoin Jackpot Contest and Partnership With Simply Bitcoin

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces the commencement of Operation Toro, a strategic partnership with Simply Bitcoin, a prominent daily bitcoin focused show, and the release of a customer loyalty program.

Key highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Provides Preliminary Year End Update and Bitcoin Super Company Vision

Bitcoin Well Provides Preliminary Year End Update and Bitcoin Super Company Vision

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces a preliminary, unaudited year end update and the "bitcoin super company" vision.

Key highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q3 Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q3 Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial fintech business which future-proofs money by making bitcoin useful to everyday people, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Key highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Up to A$20 Million Equity Raising

Lake Resources NL Up to A$20 Million Equity Raising

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments for an approximately A$15 million institutional placement ("Placement") through the issue of approximately 213.6 million new fully ordinary shares ("New Shares") at an offer price of A$0.07 per New Share ("Offer Price").

Highlights

- Strong support received from offshore and domestic institutional and sophisticated investors leading to introduction of new high-quality investors to Lake's register

- In addition to the Placement, Lake will offer all eligible shareholders the opportunity to participate in a SPP to raise up to approximately A$5 million at the same price as the Placement

- Funds will be used for working capital to extend runway, in addition to the recently announced cost saving measures, until the completion of the strategic partnership process

- Upon settlement of the Placement, Lake will have a strong pro-forma 31 December 2023 cash balance of A$46.3 million to advance the strategic partnership process for Kachi

In addition to the Placement, Lake will also be undertaking a Share Purchase Plan ("SPP") at the same price as the Placement, to raise up to A$5 million. The Placement and SPP (together the "Offer") will raise total gross proceeds of up to approximately A$20 million.

The Offer enhances Lake's balance sheet by providing additional working capital and financial flexibility during the strategic partnership selection process for Kachi. Lake is actively conducting outreach to a wide array of potential strategic partners including car and battery manufacturers, lithium producers, oil and gas companies, sovereign wealth funds and private equity. The strategic partnership process is scheduled to conclude in the second half of the year (2H CY24).

Commenting on the Offer, Lake's CEO, David Dickson said: "We are pleased with the level of support shown for Lake from both existing and new shareholders. The equity raising will provide funding capacity to support the delivery of the strategic partnership process. We are pleased to offer our existing retail shareholders the ability to participate in the capital raising via the SPP."

Placement

Under the Placement, the Company will issue approx. 213.6 million fully paid ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 15% of issued capital, at A$0.07 per New Share, raising a total of A$15 million (before costs), to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors.

The issue price of A$0.07 per share, represents a 39.1% discount to the last closing price of A$0.115 on 8 March 2024 and a 42.3% discount to the 5-day VWAP of A$0.121 as at the same date.

The New Shares will be issued under the Company's existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rules 7.1. The Placement is not underwritten.

Barrenjoey Markets Pty Limited and Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to the Placement. Morgans Corporate Limited is acting as Co-Manager to the Placement.

Share Purchase Plan

In addition to the Placement, the Company will offer all eligible existing shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand who were holders of Lake shares at 7:00pm (AEDT) on Monday, 11 March 2024 ("Record Date") ("Eligible Shareholders"), the opportunity to apply for new Lake shares, at the same issue price and same terms and conditions as the Placement. The issue price will be $0.07 per share.

Lake intends to raise up to A$5 million and retains discretion over the allocation of shares per investor. The SPP will allow Eligible Shareholders to apply for the maximum allowed of A$30,000 of new fully paid ordinary shares, per shareholder, recognising the ongoing value and support of Lake's shareholders.

The SPP is not underwritten. An SPP booklet containing further terms and conditions of the SPP is expected to be provided to Eligible Shareholders on the 18 th of March.

Lake intends to apply for a waiver under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 as a consequence of the issue price of shares under the SPP being less than 80% of the 5-day VWAP prior to the date of this announcement. If the ASX does not grant this waiver, the SPP will not be exempt from the Company's placement capacity calculation, and therefore the SPP may require shareholder approval at an EGM. If so, the indicative timetable below will be affected accordingly.

To view the Indicative Timetable, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QQ3Q2A63

To view the Investor Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2YU47J1E



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

NorthStar Gaming Commences Trading in the U.S. on OTCQB Venture Market

NorthStar Gaming Commences Trading in the U.S. on OTCQB Venture Market

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced that it has been approved to commence the trading of its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), beginning today, under the symbol "NSBBF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

NorthStar also announced that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the U.S. through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of Units for Debts Issuance and Provides a Corporate Update on Management Advances

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of Units for Debts Issuance and Provides a Corporate Update on Management Advances

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce un Financement de Reglement de Dettes par Emission D'unites et Fournit une Mise a Jour de L'entreprise sur les Avances du Management

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce un Financement de Reglement de Dettes par Emission D'unites et Fournit une Mise a Jour de L'entreprise sur les Avances du Management

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Carbon Done Right Announces Acquisition of the London Carbon Exchange

Carbon Done Right Announces Acquisition of the London Carbon Exchange

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. ("Carbon Done Right" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) formally Klimat X Development Corp. a company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets, is pleased to announce the Company's intention to acquire London Carbon Exchange "LCE" in an all-share transaction for the equivalent of USD450,000 issued in shares at the date of the next placing, concurrent with the dual listing of the Company on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market ("AIM"). Combined with the recently announced launch of the highly innovative Carbon Quantification System (CQS™) that provides unprecedented transparency into carbon credit transactions this will further strengthen the Company's commitment to the rapid growth of investment in large scale carbon credit restoration and conservation projects on degraded and threatened land.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Company Name Change, Vertical Integration into Technology Enabled Project Monitoring, and Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

Company Name Change, Vertical Integration into Technology Enabled Project Monitoring, and Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX ) (FSE: Q1C) is undertaking a transformational partnership to become the world's first listed, vertically integrated carbon project developer creating high value, technologically enabled credits.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×