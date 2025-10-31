Bitcoin Well Announces Extension Of Private Placement Offering And Anticipated Second Tranche

(TheNewswire)
Edmonton, Alberta October 31, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW,OTC:BCNWF; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated September 29, 2025, that the TSX Venture Exchange has granted a thirty-day extension to the Company for completion of its private placement of units (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.102 per Unit (the " Offering "). A full description of the terms of the Offering is set out in the Company's news release dated September 29, 2025.
The Company anticipates closing a second tranche of the Offering (the " Second Tranche ") on or before November 28, 2025.
The Offering is intended to provide Bitcoin Well investors access to a sizable Bitcoin treasury which is coupled with a Bitcoin operating business. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for further additions to its strategic Bitcoin reserve, working capital, and for general corporate purposes.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities offered hereby have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless the securities have been registered under the 1933 Act and all applicable state securities laws, or are otherwise exempt from such registration.
Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information including, but not limited to, statements in respect of the Offering, the timing for completion of the Offering and any tranches thereof, the completion of the Second Tranche and any subsequent tranches of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, and Bitcoin Well's business plans, strategy and outlook. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to close the Second Tranche and/or the Offering, receipt of regulatory approvals, the risk factors described in Bitcoin Well's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities legislation.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.
