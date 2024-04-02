Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Bitcoin Well Announces BTC Sessions Partnership

Bitcoin Well Announces BTC Sessions Partnership

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence is pleased to announce that it has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Ben Perrin, AKA BTC Sessions (" BTC Sessions ") dated April 1, 2024 (the " Agreement ").

BTC Sessions boasts over 130,000 followers on X, 175,000 subscribers and nearly 10,000,000 lifetime views on YouTube, with the majority of his followers in Canada and the USA. Bitcoin Well will have the privilege of the title sponsor which will entitle the Company to the top spot on all advertisements as well as product tutorials and updates.

"Working with BTC Sessions puts another leading Bitcoin creator on our roster." Said Adam O'Brien, founder & CEO of the Company. "Ben will be talking about our ecosystem of products in his videos, engaging with and walking his YouTube audience through our products with dedicated tutorials and onboarding his clientele directly to the Bitcoin Portal. His most recent tutorial (posted six days ago) has already gathered over 3,000 views and his unique referral code has directly resulted in at least 70 individuals signing up to the Bitcoin Portal. All of this was done before the paid partnership began."

Pursuant to the Agreement, BTC Sessions will provide advertising and promotion of the Company's products and services. Bitcoin Well will pay BTC Sessions US$22,000 per month from April 1 to June 30, 2024, with US$6,000 due on the first of each month and US$48,000 to accrue and be payable before July 15, 2024 by the issuance of common shares of Bitcoin Well at a price to be determined at the time of issuance, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Following June 30, 2024, Bitcoin Well shall pay BTC Sessions US$6,000 per month. Either party may terminate the Agreement with 30 days' written notice.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information

To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam

For additional investor & media information, please contact:
Adam O'Brien
Tel: 1 888 711 3866
ir@bitcoinwell.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-looking information
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements in respect of: results from the partnership with BTC Sessions; future followers of and subscribers to BTC Sessions and Ben Perrin; TSX Venture Exchange approval of the Agreement and the share issuance thereunder; market trends, cycles and outlook; and Bitcoin Well's business plans, strategy, productivity, user growth and outlook. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the following: economic and financial conditions; volatility in the capital or credit markets; the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency and digital asset industry; the occurrence of force majeure events; the extent to which we are successful in gaining new long-term users or retaining existing users; developments and changes in laws and regulations; disruptions to our technology network; competitive factors; and such other factors as discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the our management's discussion and analysis for the period ended September 30, 2023. Bitcoin Well's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of the foregoing risk factors and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Bitcoin Well.

Bitcoin Well believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation. For more information, see the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information found in the Bitcoin Well quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

