Bitcoin Well Announces Bitcoin Purchase with Customer Registration and Bitcoin Portal Volume Update

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta January 3, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces that it has purchased approximately 2.469 bitcoin at an average price of CAD$141,373 to add to their bitcoin reserve. The Company holds 10.000 BTC at year end, purchased at an average price of CAD$137,738.50.

Further, the Company announces a record setting 2,700 new customer registrations in December (+60% compared to September 2024) and over 2,400 new customer registrations in November (+47% compared to August 2024). In aggregate in Q4 2024 the Company added over 7,000 new customer registrations (+45% Quarter over Quarter growth compared to Q3 2024).

Lastly, the Company achieved over CAD$5,000,000 in transaction volume on the Bitcoin Portal in Canada in December 2024 (+13% over November's approximately CAD$4,400,000 in transaction volume). The Company achieved consolidated transaction volume of approximately CAD$13,000,000 in Q4, a 37% Quarter over Quarter increase compared to Q3 2024.

"I am very pleased with our growth to close out the year," said Adam O'Brien, founder and CEO of Bitcoin Well. "We continue to see success as our team delivers monthly, quarterly and yearly growth. Now, with 10 bitcoin on the Company's balance sheet I am expecting an excellent year for our team, our customers and our shareholders."

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , , and to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information

To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam

For additional investor & media information, please contact:

Adam O'Brien

Tel: 1 888 711 3866

ir@bitcoinwell.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information including, but not limited to, statements in respect of Bitcoin Well's business plans, strategy and outlook and its preliminary unaudited revenue. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Bitcoin Well's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin WellBTCW:CCTSXV:BTCWTech Investing
BTCW:CC
Bitcoin Well
Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW)

Bitcoin Well


Bitcoin Well Announces Bitcoin Purchase and Brokered Private Placement Offering of Up to $2.0 Million of Convertible Debenture Units Led by Haywood Securities Inc. with $500,000 of Insider Participation

Bitcoin Well Announces Bitcoin Purchase and Brokered Private Placement Offering of Up to $2.0 Million of Convertible Debenture Units Led by Haywood Securities Inc. with $500,000 of Insider Participation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood ") to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner, together with a syndicate of agents (the " Agents "), in connection with a best-efforts private placement of up to approximately $2,000,000 convertible debenture units (the " Debenture Units ") at a price of $1,000 per Debenture Unit (the " Offering "). Each Debenture Unit shall consist of: (i) one 8% $1,000 principal amount unsecured convertible debenture (each, a " Debenture "); and (ii) 4,347 common share purchase warrants of the Company (each, a " Warrant ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Provides Update to the Bitcoin Super Company Vision and Bitcoin Reserve Fund

Bitcoin Well Provides Update to the Bitcoin Super Company Vision and Bitcoin Reserve Fund

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta November 14, 2024 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces an update to the Bitcoin Super Company vision and a strategic bitcoin reserve fund.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results; Revenue Increased 57% Year Over Year

Bitcoin Well Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results; Revenue Increased 57% Year Over Year

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - November 12, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Achieves Record Active Users and Number of Transactions on the Bitcoin Portal in October

Bitcoin Well Achieves Record Active Users and Number of Transactions on the Bitcoin Portal in October

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - November 4, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, announces +18% month over month growth in their active user rate, while processing nearly 5,000 revenue generating transactions, the highest number on the Bitcoin Portal in a single month.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Infinite Launches OTC Service In Multiple Countries Through A Strategic Partnership

Bitcoin Well Infinite Launches OTC Service In Multiple Countries Through A Strategic Partnership

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

New partnership enables Bitcoin Well Infinite to offer White Glove OTC Services to individuals for transactions of $50,000 and higher.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogene prolonge le delai pour les billets convertibles de 6 M $US

Charbone Hydrogene prolonge le delai pour les billets convertibles de 6 M $US

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard,Québec, le 31 décembre 2024 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, a le plaisir d'annoncer une prolongation de 30 jours, sous réserve de l'approbation de la Bourse, jusqu'au 3 février 2025 pour le financement par placement privé d'un maximum de 6 millions de dollars américains de dette convertible non garantie. La Société continue de susciter un intérêt important pour cette levée de fonds, comme en témoigne la clôture de 1,5 M$ US (2,1 M$ CA) le 4 décembre 2024. À ce titre, et compte tenu de la p ériode des fêtes la Société a décidé de prolonger le délai pour les parties intéressées.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Troy Minerals Announces Completion of $1.2 Million Private Placement

Troy Minerals Announces Completion of $1.2 Million Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Troy Minerals Inc.

Troy Minerals Inc. (" Troy " or the " Company " ) (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) is pleased to announce that it has completed a private placement financing of 5,000,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.24 per share for gross proceeds of $1,200,000 (the " Offering "). Each share will qualify as a "flow-through" share as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Quebec). Proceeds of the Offering will be used towards advancing the Company's current mineral projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Changes to Board of Directors

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Changes to Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec TheNewswire - December 23, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr. Denis Crevier as a new Board member of Charbone, with immediate effect, in replacement of Mr. Mena Beshay, actual director of the Board of Charbone, ending his mandate.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des changements au sein du conseil d'administration

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des changements au sein du conseil d'administration

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Completion of $1.0m Placement

Completion of $1.0m Placement

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Completion of $1.0m Placement

Download the PDF here.

Hempalta Corp. Announces Financial Results for Year Ended September 30, 2024

Hempalta Corp. Announces Financial Results for Year Ended September 30, 2024

AgTech Company highlights recent 100% purchase of Hemp Carbon Standard platform to advance industrial hemp carbon credits global market opportunity

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company") has released its financial results for the year ended September 30, 2024. Hempalta's audited consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and related management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 are available on www.sedarplus.ca.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

