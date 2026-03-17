BioVaxys Technology Corp. Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2026 TheNewswire - BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or the "Company") is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the management cease trade order granted on March 3, 2026 (the "MCTO"), by its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The Company announced on March 3, 2026 (the "Default Announcement"), that it was unable to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2025, the related management's discussion and analysis, and its Form 52-109FV1 CEO and CFO certifications of annual filings (collectively the "Annual Filings"). Under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the Annual Filings were required to be made not later than February 28, 2026.
The Company is actively working with its auditor, Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP, to complete the Annual Filings, which will be filed as soon as possible. As previously stated, subject to current conditions remaining the same, the Company remains confident in its ability to complete the Annual Filings by April 28, 2026.
As a result of this further delay in filing the Annual Filings, the Company anticipates it will not be in a position to file its interim financial statements for the three months ended January 31, 2025, its management's discussion and analysis of financial statements for the three months ended January 31, 2025, and related filings (collectively, the "Interim Filings"). Under National Instrument 51-102, the Interim Filings are required to be made not later than April 1, 2026. The Company anticipates filing the Interim Filings immediately after the filing of the Annual Filings.
Except as herein disclosed, there are no material changes to the information contained in the Default Announcement. In addition, (i) the Company is satisfying and confirms that it intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases, for so long as the Company remains in default with the Annual Filings and /or Interim Filings; (ii) the Company does not have any information at this time regarding any anticipated specified default subsequent to the default in filing the Annual Filings; (iii) the Company confirms that, as of the date of this news release, that the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (iv) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.
The Company confirms that while the MCTO is in effect, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade freely the Company's listed common shares. However, the MCTO prohibits the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer from trading securities of the Company for so long as the Annual Filings are not filed. Additionally, the Company will be prohibited from directly or indirectly issuing or acquiring securities from insiders or employees of the Company until such time as the Annual Filings have been made and all continuous disclosure requirements have been met by the Company, and the MCTO has been revoked.
About BioVaxys Technology Corp.
BioVaxys Technology Corp. (www.biovaxys.com), a biopharmaceuticals company registered in British Columbia, Canada, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient lives with novel immunotherapies based on the DPX™ immune-educating technology platform and it's HapTenix© tumor cell construct platform, for treating cancers, infectious disease, antigen desensitization for food allergy, and other immunological diseases. Through a differentiated mechanism of action, the DPX™ platform delivers instruction to the immune system to generate a specific, robust, and persistent immune response. The Company's clinical stage pipeline includes maveropepimut-S (MVP-S), based on the DPX™ platform, in phase IIB clinical development for advanced Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and platinum resistant Ovarian Cancer. MVP-S delivers antigenic peptides from the survivin family, a set of well-recognized cancer antigens commonly overexpressed in advanced cancers, and also delivers an innate immune activator and a universal CD4 T cell helper peptide. MVP-S has been well tolerated and has demonstrated defined clinical benefit in multiple cancer indications as well as the activation of a targeted and sustained, survivin-specific anti-tumor immune response. BioVaxys is also developing DPX™+SurMAGE, a dual-targeted immunotherapy combining antigenic peptides for both the survivin and MAGE-A9 cancer proteins to elicit immune responses to these two distinct cancer antigens simultaneously, MVP-S+letrozole for Stage II-III HR+/HER2- breast cancer, DPX™-RSV for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, DPX+rPA for peanut allergy prophylaxis, and BVX-0918, a personalized immunotherapeutic vaccine using its proprietary HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor cell construct platform for refractive late-stage ovarian cancer.
BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FSE: 5LB0) and in the U.S. on the OTC Markets (OTCQB: BVAXF). For more information, visit www.biovaxys.com and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Signed "James Passin"
James Passin, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +1 740 358 0555
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information
This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the filings of the Annual Filings by April 28, 2026, the Company's ability to comply with the provision of the alternative information guidelines described by NP 12-203, and future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, primarily the assumptions that the Company and its auditor will be able to complete the Annual Filings and that BioVaxys will be successful in developing and testing vaccines, that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies including, primarily but without limitation, the risk that BioVaxys' vaccines will not prove to be effective and/ or will not receive the required regulatory approvals. With regards to BioVaxys' business, there are a number of risks that could affect the development of its biotechnology products, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital to fund clinical trials, its lack of operating history, uncertainty about whether its products will complete the long, complex and expensive clinical trial and regulatory approval process for approval of new drugs necessary for marketing approval, uncertainty about whether its autologous cell vaccine immunotherapy can be developed to produce safe and effective products and, if so, whether its vaccine products will be commercially accepted and profitable, the expenses, delays and uncertainties and complications typically encountered by development stage biopharmaceutical businesses, financial and development obligations under license arrangements in order to protect its rights to its products and technologies, obtaining and protecting new intellectual property rights and avoiding infringement to third parties and their dependence on manufacturing by third parties.
The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law. Investors are encouraged to read BioVaxys continuous disclosure documents and audited annual consolidated financial statements which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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