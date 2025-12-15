BioVaxys Strengthens Scientific Team with Addition of Former IMV Vice President of R&D

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC, December 15, 2025 TheNewswire - BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF ) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") is pleased to announce that Marianne Stanford, PhD, has joined BioVaxys as Scientific Advisor. Dr Stanford was Vice President of R&D at the former IMV Inc, where she and her team were responsible for the development of the DPX™ vaccine portfolio. This included the study of the unique mechanism of action of the DPX platform and its safety, efficacy, and dosing schedules in preclinical models. Under her leadership, Dr. Stanford's team also demonstrated that combining DPX, cyclophosphamide and then PD-1 blockade (using antibodies such as pembrolizumab, Merck's Keytruda™) enhanced immunogenicity and thus efficacy in cancer models. Dr. Stanford and collaborators have published numerous studies and she is named inventor on multiple patents related to the DPX platform and DPX formulations. This includes patents that explore DPX compositions that express mRNA encoded by the nucleic acid components in targeted cells.
Dr. Stanford was most recently the Chief Scientific Officer at Mara Renewables Corp., where she drove the commercialization of bio-based omega-3 nutrition products for global markets and oversaw teams of scientists across multiple research groups, from discovery science to application research. Prior to this role, Dr. Stanford was the Assistant Scientific Director at the Institute for Infection and Immunity at The Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), Canada's federal funding agency for health research, where she helped build Canada's national infectious disease research capacity.
Dr. Stanford holds a PhD in Microbiology and Immunology from Dalhousie University, complemented by postdoctoral fellowships in viral immunotherapy and oncology.
BioVaxys President and Chief Operating Officer Kenneth Kovan, says "We are pleased to now have the support of Dr. Stanford. Her deep familiarity with the DPX platform and experience leading the development of DPX formulations for oncology and infectious disease brings significant internal strength to BioVaxys. We are particularly excited to further her work developing DPX as a delivery platform for mRNA and other polypeptides."
About BioVaxys Technology Corp.
BioVaxys Technology Corp. ( www.biovaxys.com ), a biopharmaceuticals company registered in British Columbia, Canada, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient lives with novel immunotherapies based on the DPX™ immune-educating technology platform for treating cancers, infectious disease, antigen desensitization for food allergy, and other immunological diseases. Through a differentiated mechanism of action, the DPX platform delivers instruction to the immune system to generate a specific, robust, and persistent immune response. The Company's clinical stage pipeline includes maveropepimut-S (MVP-S), based on the DPX platform, in Phase IIB clinical development for advanced Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and platinum resistant Ovarian Cancer. MVP-S delivers antigenic peptides from survivin, a well-recognized cancer antigen commonly overexpressed in advanced cancers, and also delivers an innate immune activator and a universal CD4 T cell helper peptide. MVP-S has been well tolerated and has demonstrated defined clinical benefit in multiple cancer indications as well as the activation of a targeted and sustained, survivin-specific anti-tumor immune response. BioVaxys is also developing DPX+SurMAGE, a dual-targeted immunotherapy combining antigenic peptides for both the survivin and MAGE-A9 cancer proteins to elicit immune responses to these two distinct cancer antigens simultaneously, DPX-RSV for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, DPX+rPA for peanut allergy prophylaxis, and BVX-0918, a personalized immunotherapeutic vaccine using its proprietary HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor cell construct platform for refractive late-stage ovarian cancer.
BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol 'BIOV', trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB), and in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF ). For more information, visit www.biovaxys.com and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.
