BioVaxys Licensee SpayVac-for-Wildlife, Inc., Reports Further Positive Single-Dose Efficacy Data for Its Immunocontraceptive Vaccine and Initiation of Regulatory Submission Process

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys") and SpayVac for Wildlife, Inc. are pleased to announce that results from a collaborative research project conducted in the Bavarian Forest National Park in Germany have recently been published in the European Journal of Wildlife Research.[1] A single-dose of its immunocontraceptive vaccine SpayVac™ vaccine ("SpayVac") significantly reduced fertility to 11% in vaccinated deer compared to a fertility rate of 86% in control animals. At the core of SpayVac is a patented technology for a liposome-based delivery platform designed to create long-lasting, targeted immune responses that is licensed from BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB). The liposomes are composed of naturally occurring phospholipids. These liposomes encapsulate the antigen and improve the immune system's response to vaccination.

 

The one-year study was done with 47 free-ranging red deer (Cervus elaphus) and used camera traps, GPS collars, and fecal progesterone metabolites to intensively monitor pregnancies. The contraceptive efficacy of SpayVac has now been clinically validated in three distinct deer species: fallow deer (Dama dama), white-tailed deer (Odocoileus virginianus), and red deer. These results indicate a broad potential for SpayVac to be successfully applied across a wide range of deer populations. 

SpayVac-for-Wildlife has initiated the submission process to secure regulatory approval for SpayVac, its first product targeting feral horses and free-ranging deer populations. Kenneth Kovan, President & Chief Operating Officer of BioVaxys, says: "SpayVac is further clinical demonstration of the single-dose, long-duration efficacy provided by our vaccine technology platform, and with tens of millions of deer worldwide, the commercial potential for SpayVac is significant. We anticipate a healthy royalty stream from SpayVac vaccine sales."

Deer populations can double in size every 2 years, especially where natural predators have been extirpated.[2] In the U.S., overabundant deer can cause extensive damage to agricultural crops and, in suburban areas, they are one of the primary hosts for ticks that carry and spread Lyme disease, contribute to animal–vehicle collisions, damage vegetation, can adversely affect other wildlife, and facilitate disease transmission of other tick-borne diseases. Managing deer populations through non-lethal means is of significant interest, especially where hunting is not possible or favored. Surgical sterilization is available, though it involves higher costs, greater invasiveness, and requires more time. Long-lasting, single-dose, immunocontraception provides an alternative that is less invasive and may be more cost-effective. A single injection of SpayVac reduced fertility to 0-20% for 3 to 5 years in fallow and white-tailed deer studies.[3] "It's just not feasible to vaccinate free-ranging deer, give them a booster, and then administer boosters on an annual basis. SpayVac is a game changer in that respect. It can have a meaningful impact in efforts to manage overabundant deer populations," says Dr. Mark Fraker, VP of Operations at SpayVac-for-Wildlife, Inc.

SpayVac trials with feral horses, farmed trout, Asian elephants, and other species are ongoing. Tom D'Orazio, SpayVac's CEO, says: "These results are another example of replication and proof of concept that SpayVac pZP vaccine is very effective. It replicates other results we've seen in deer and other species. Therefore, we continue developing indications and other vaccines for markets where SpayVac might offer an appealing alternative to spaying or short-acting immunocontraceptives in farm-production animals and companion animals."

  1. Velling, M., Peters, A., Ferry, N., Bechert, U., Göritz, F., Schwarzenberger, F., Mysterud, A., Müller, J., and Heurich, M. 2025. One-time administration of SpayVac® vaccine successfully prevents pregnancy in red deer (Cervus elaphus) in a temperate forest ecosystem. European Journal of Wildlife Research 71(113):1-12.
  2. Paddock, C., Yabsley, M. 2007. Ecological havoc, the rise of white-tailed deer, and the emergence of Amblyomma americanum - associated zoonoses in the United States. Curr. Top. Microbiol. Immunol. 315:289–324.
  3. Boulanger, J., Curtis, P., Cooch, E., DeNicola, A. 2012. Sterilization as an alternative deer control technique: a review. Human-Wildl. Interact. 6:273–282.

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (www.biovaxys.com), a biopharmaceuticals company registered in British Columbia, Canada, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient lives with novel immunotherapies based on the DPX™ immune-educating technology platform and it's HapTenix© tumor cell construct platform, for treating cancers, infectious disease, antigen desensitization for food allergy, and other immunological diseases. Through a differentiated mechanism of action, the DPX™ platform delivers instruction to the immune system to generate a specific, robust, and persistent immune response. The Company's clinical stage pipeline includes maveropepimut-S (MVP-S), based on the DPX™ platform, in Phase IIB clinical development for advanced Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and platinum resistant Ovarian Cancer. MVP-S delivers antigenic peptides from survivin, a well-recognized cancer antigen commonly overexpressed in advanced cancers, and also delivers an innate immune activator and a universal CD4 T cell helper peptide. MVP-S has been well tolerated and has demonstrated defined clinical benefit in multiple cancer indications as well as the activation of a targeted and sustained, survivin-specific anti-tumor immune response. BioVaxys is also developing DPX™+SurMAGE, a dual-targeted immunotherapy combining antigenic peptides for both the survivin and MAGE-A9 cancer proteins to elicit immune responses to these two distinct cancer antigens simultaneously, DPX™-RSV for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, DPX+rPA for peanut allergy prophylaxis, and BVX-0918, a personalized immunotherapeutic vaccine using its proprietary HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor cell construct platform for refractive late-stage ovarian cancer.

BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and in the U.S. on the OTC Markets (OTCQB: BVAXF). For more information, visit www.biovaxys.com and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

About SpayVac-for-Wildlife

SpayVac for Wildlife, Inc., (https://spayvac.com) based in Madison, Wisconsin, develops humane fertility-control vaccines for animals. SpayVac contraceptive vaccines are effective in a variety of species for multiple years with just a single injection. SpayVac is a combination of an active ingredient encapsulated in a proprietary lipid nanoparticle. For questions about this research or SpayVac in general, please email contact@spayvac.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/spayvac.

BioVaxys Technology Corp.

BioVaxys Technology Corp.

