BioVaxys Announces Phase I/II PESCO Trial Abstract Accepted for Presentation at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC, April 27th, 2026 TheNewswire - BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV OTCQB:BVAXF FRA:5LB0) today announced the acceptance of an abstract related to the PESCO study, an investigator-initiated, open-label, non-randomized phase 1B2 trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of combination of BioVaxys' MVP-S with pembrolizumab (Keytruda™) and cyclophosphamide in patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer for presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place in Chicago, May 29th-June 6th, 2026.
With over 44,000 expected attendees, including oncologists, researchers, and pharmaceutical professionals, the ASCO Annual Meeting is a top-tier global oncology conference, and is recognized as one of the most significant, high-visibility events for clinical trials, research, and oncology innovation. All accepted ASCO abstracts are published online as a supplement to the Journal of Clinical Oncology (JCO),
MVP-S is BioVaxys' investigational immunotherapeutic vaccine that uses its lipid-based DPX™ delivery platform to stimulate T cell immune response to survivin epitopes restricted by 5 HLA class I haplotypes. MVP-S is in clinical development for ovarian, bladder and breast cancer, and for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
Led by Principal Investigator Amit Oza, MD, Head of the Division of Medical Oncology & Hematology, and Medical Director of University Health Network, Cancer Clinical Research Unit at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre (PMCC), Director of the Drug Development Program at the PMCC, and Professor of Medicine, University of Toronto, the abstract is entitled "Vaccine-induced immune responses, HLA genotyping, and molecular profiling in patients with metastatic ovarian cancer (the PESCO trial)".
The PESCO study was sponsored by University Health Network, with support from the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, The Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, and Merck Sharp & Dohme.
Details are as follows:
Abstract Title:Vaccine-induced immune responses, HLA genotyping, and molecular profiling in patients with metastatic ovarian cancer (the PESCO trial).
Session Type/Title: Poster Session - Gynecologic Cancer
Poster Board: 266
Date and Time: June 1, 2026, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT
About the BioVaxys DPX™ Platform
The BioVaxys DPX platform is a major innovation in vaccine development that offers a solution to limitations faced by vaccines using other antigen delivery methods. The DPX platform presents antigens to the immune system using a novel non-systemic mechanism of action that does not release active ingredients at the site of the injection, but rather forces an active uptake of immune cells and delivery into the lymphatic nodes. The programming of immune cells happens in vivo and offers a more efficient approach that mimics the natural function of the immune system. This "no release" mechanism allows for an active uptake of antigens into immune cells and lymph nodes for a sustained activation of the immune system in which the T cell flow is sustained over a longer duration than traditional vaccines on the market.
About Maveropepimut-S (MVP-S)
Survivin, a tumor-associated antigen, is highly expressed in ovarian and other cancers but nearly undetectable in normal tissues, making it a promising target for ovarian cancer immunotherapy. Designed to target and eliminate survivin-expressing tumor cells, BioVaxys' maveropepimut-S (MVP-S) is a DPX-based vaccine immunotherapy that induces a cytotoxic T-cell response. DPX is a non-aqueous, non-systemic, lipid-in-oil immune educating antigen delivering platform that is the foundation of BioVaxys' oncology and infectious disease product pipeline. MVP-S is a DPX-based formulation of five peptides derived from survivin, a T helper peptide, and an innate immune stimulant, which delivers instruction to the immune system to generate a specific, robust, and persistent immune response. MVP-S has been shown to be well tolerated and has demonstrated activation of a targeted and sustained, survivin-specific anti-tumor immune response in multiple cancer indications, such as in BioVaxys' recent phase 1 study of MVP-S with neoadjuvant hormone therapy in HR(+) / HER2(-) stage II-III breast cancer.
About Ovarian Cancer
Epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC), characterized by a pattern of relapse and progression through successive recurrences, has overall poor survival due to late detection, high heterogenicity and development of resistance, highlighting the urgent need for novel treatment strategies. New advances, such as immune checkpoint inhibitor monotherapy, have demonstrated limited efficacy in treating ovarian cancer. Recent studies with checkpoint inhibitors, such as anti PD-1, with immunotherapeutic cancer vaccines demonstrates the potential to expand antigen-specific T-cells and inhibit regulatory T-cells (Tregs), thereby enhancing the overall tumor immune response1. Additional studies have shown a synergistic effect between checkpoint inhibitors and cancer vaccines, thus positioning these combinations for further exploration, with the optimization of these combinations reliant on selection of the ideal cancer vaccine antigens.2
Ovarian cancer is one of the deadliest malignancies in women and remains the leading cause of death from gynecological cancers worldwide. Epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) is the most common type, accounting for 90% of all ovarian cancer cases, with high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC) being the most aggressive and recurrent subtype. The standard treatment typically involves tumor-reducing surgery and cytotoxic chemotherapy; however, many patients are unable to tolerate the side effects of these treatments or experience recurrence due to significant drug resistance, which limits the overall clinical benefits.
The global Epithelial Ovarian Cancer market is projected to reach over USD $7.0 billion by 2033, reflecting robust growth fueled by innovation and expanding treatment options.3
About BioVaxys Technology Corp.
BioVaxys Technology Corp. (www.biovaxys.com), a biopharmaceuticals company registered in British Columbia, Canada, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient lives with novel immunotherapies based on the DPX™ immune-educating technology platform, for treating cancers, infectious disease, antigen desensitization for food allergy, and other immunological diseases. Through a differentiated mechanism of action, the DPX™ platform delivers instruction to the immune system to generate a specific, robust, and persistent immune response. The Company's clinical stage oncology pipeline includes maveropepimut-S (MVP-S), based on the DPX™ platform, in phase II clinical development for advanced Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma and platinum resistant Ovarian Cancer, and in phase 1 with neoadjuvant hormone therapy in HR(+) / HER2(-) stage II-III breast cancer. BioVaxys is also developing DPX™+SurMAGE, a dual-targeted immunotherapy combining antigenic peptides for both the survivin and MAGE-A9 cancer proteins to elicit immune responses to these two distinct cancer antigens simultaneously, DPX™-RSV for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, DPX+rPA for peanut allergy prophylaxis, and an DPX-mRNA formulation for rabies.
BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol "BIOV", trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FSE: 5LB0) and in the U.S. on the OTC Markets (OTCQB: BVAXF). For more information, visit www.biovaxys.com and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.
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Weir GM, Stanford MM, Mansour M, Quinton T, Hrytsenko O, Berinstein NL, Anti-PD-1 increases the clonality and activity of tumor infiltrating antigen-specific T cells induced by a potent immune therapy consisting of vaccine and cyclophosphamide. J Immunotrher Cancer. 2016 Dec;4(1):68
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Rixe O, et al. Abstract CT035: Safety, preliminary efficacy and pharmacodynamic analysis of MVP-S, intermittent low dose cyclophosphamide, and pembrolizumab in advanced bladder cancer. Cancer Res. 2022 Jun 15;82(12_Supplement):CT035-CT035.
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Source: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/ovarian-cancer-
[ANNOTATION:
BY 'Oza, Amit'
ON '2026-04-15T15:31:00'AO
NOTE: 'potentially need to add details of sponsorship and funding of trial. UHN sponsored, and supported by PMCF, OICR, Merck as well']market
ON BEHALF OF THE BIOVAXYS BOARD
Signed "James Passin"
James Passin, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +1 740 358 0555
Cautionary Statements on Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, primarily the assumption that BioVaxys will be successful in developing and testing vaccines, that, while considered reasonable by BioVaxys, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies including, primarily but without limitation, the risk that BioVaxys' vaccines will not prove to be effective and/ or will not receive the required regulatory approvals. With regards to BioVaxys' business, there are a number of risks that could affect the development of its biotechnology products, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital to fund clinical trials, its lack of operating history, uncertainty about whether its products will complete the long, complex and expensive clinical trial and regulatory approval process for approval of new drugs necessary for marketing approval, uncertainty about whether its DPX platform can be developed to produce safe and effective products and, if so, whether its vaccine products will be commercially accepted and profitable, the expenses, delays and uncertainties and complications typically encountered by development stage biopharmaceutical businesses, financial and development obligations under license arrangements in order to protect its rights to its products and technologies, obtaining and protecting new intellectual property rights and avoiding infringement to third parties and their dependence on manufacturing by third parties.Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. BioVaxys does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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