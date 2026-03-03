BioVaxys Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - March 3rd, 2026 BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FSE: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or the "Company") announces that it was unable to file its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the required certifications for the year ended October 31, 2025 (the "Annual Filings") on or before the prescribed filing deadline of February 28, 2026 (the "Annual Filing Deadline").
The Company and the auditor have been diligently working to complete the Annual Filings, however, the Company was not able to make the required filings by the Annual Filing Deadline. The primary contributing factor to the delay was a late start to the audit as a result of the Company making changes to its accounting systems and processes. The Company believes that the audit will be completed by April 28, 2026, with the annual filings to be completed as soon as possible thereafter.
As a result, the Company filed an application to the British Columbia Securities Commission to approve a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The MCTO was granted, effective March 3, 2026 prohibiting trading in securities of the Company by the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, James Passin, and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, Christopher Cherry.
The Company expects to file the Annual Filings by April 28, 2026. The MCTO will be in effect until the Annual Filings are filed. The Company confirms that it will comply with the alternative information guidelines required by NP 12-203 so long as the Annual Filings are outstanding. The guidelines, among other things, require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports, in the form of news releases, for so long as the Annual Filings have not been filed.
About BioVaxys Technology Corp.
BioVaxys Technology Corp. (www.biovaxys.com), a biopharmaceuticals company registered in British Columbia, Canada, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient lives with novel immunotherapies based on the DPX™ immune-educating technology platform and its HapTenix© tumor cell construct platform, for treating cancers, infectious disease, antigen desensitization for food allergy, and other immunological diseases. Through a differentiated mechanism of action, the DPX™ platform delivers instruction to the immune system to generate a specific, robust, and persistent immune response. The Company's clinical stage pipeline includes maveropepimut-S (MVP-S), based on the DPX™ platform, in phase IIB clinical development for advanced Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and platinum resistant Ovarian Cancer. MVP-S delivers antigenic peptides from the survivin family, a set of well-recognized cancer antigens commonly overexpressed in advanced cancers, and also delivers an innate immune activator and a universal CD4 T cell helper peptide. MVP-S has been well tolerated and has demonstrated defined clinical benefit in multiple cancer indications as well as the activation of a targeted and sustained, survivin-specific anti-tumor immune response. BioVaxys is also developing DPX™+SurMAGE, a dual-targeted immunotherapy combining antigenic peptides for both the survivin and MAGE-A9 cancer proteins to elicit immune responses to these two distinct cancer antigens simultaneously, DPX™-RSV for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, DPX+rPA for peanut allergy prophylaxis, and BVX-0918, a personalized immunotherapeutic vaccine using its proprietary HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor cell construct platform for refractive late-stage ovarian cancer.
BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FSE: 5LB) and in the U.S. on the OTC Markets (OTCQB: BVAXF). For more information, visit www.biovaxys.com and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Signed
"James Passin"
James Passin, CEO
+1 646 452 7054
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information
This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, primarily the assumptions that the Company and its auditor will be able to complete the Annual Filings and that BioVaxys will be successful in developing and testing vaccines, that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies including, primarily but without limitation, the risk that BioVaxys' vaccines will not prove to be effective and/ or will not receive the required regulatory approvals. With regards to BioVaxys' business, there are a number of risks that could affect the development of its biotechnology products, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital to fund clinical trials, its lack of operating history, uncertainty about whether its products will complete the long, complex and expensive clinical trial and regulatory approval process for approval of new drugs necessary for marketing approval, uncertainty about whether its autologous cell vaccine immunotherapy can be developed to produce safe and effective products and, if so, whether its vaccine products will be commercially accepted and profitable, the expenses, delays and uncertainties and complications typically encountered by development stage biopharmaceutical businesses, financial and development obligations under license arrangements in order to protect its rights to its products and technologies, obtaining and protecting new intellectual property rights and avoiding infringement to third parties and their dependence on manufacturing by third parties.
The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law. Investors are encouraged to read BioVaxys continuous disclosure documents and audited annual consolidated financial statements which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
