BioVaxys and AI-Guided mRNA Immunotherapy Leader Adiverna Enter Collaboration to Develop Companion Animals Vaccines

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys") and Adiverna LLC ("Adiverna") announce today that they have entered into a Research Agreement ("Agreement") to develop mRNA-based Rabies, Leptospirosis, Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIV and other mRNA-based vaccines for companion animal veterinary applications (dogs and cats). The collaboration utilizes BioVaxys' DPX™ Immune Educating Platform ("DPX") formulations with novel proprietary mRNA sequences coding for protective antigens designed and developed by Adiverna.
Adiverna is pioneering a unique approach in veterinary healthcare by leveraging its proprietary artificial intelligence technology to design and optimize mRNA sequences for vaccines specifically tailored for companion animals. Currently, no mRNA vaccines are approved for these animals, making Adiverna's focus on this area groundbreaking. By utilizing machine learning algorithms and advanced bioinformatics, Adiverna's AI platform analyzes extensive datasets to identify and predict the most effective mRNA sequences that code for protective broadly cross-neutralizing antigens against diseases such as FIV, rabies, and leptospirosis. Additionally, Adiverna's mRNA platform offers significant dose-sparing potential, reducing the amount of vaccine required while still eliciting robust immune responses.
The BioVaxys DPX platform is a major innovation in vaccine development that offers a solution to limitations faced by vaccines using other antigen delivery methods, such as lipid nanoparticles. The DPX platform presents antigens, or multiple antigens, to the immune system using a novel non-systemic mechanism of action that does not release active ingredients at the site of the injection, but rather forces an active uptake of immune cells and delivery into the lymphatic nodes. The programming of immune cells happens in vivo and offers a more efficient approach that mimics the natural function of the immune system. This "no release" mechanism allows for an active uptake of antigens such as mRNA and other polynucleotides, peptides, proteins, and virus-like particles, into immune cells and lymph nodes for a sustained activation of the immune system in which the T cell flow is sustained over a longer duration than traditional vaccines.
Traditional vaccines for companion animals are generally effective for either 1 year or 3 years, depending on the specific product used and local, state, or provincial regulations. While current rabies vaccines usually last one year, subsequent boosters can be labeled for three years of protection. A DPX-formulated mRNA vaccines would offer significant advantages over traditional vaccines by delivering superior, longer-lasting immunity with fewer doses, together with high-level, rapid, and durable neutralizing antibody responses and faster, safer, and more scalable manufacturing. A DPX mRNA vaccine would not use viral material and would have fewer impurities, reducing risks associated with injecting foreign, inactivated viruses, and would incorporate other DPX platform advantages including non-systemic depot delivery, micro-dosing, excellent shelf-life stability, and clinically demonstrated efficacy, safety and tolerability in both human and animal health use.
There are currently no approved mRNA vaccines for commercial use in companion animals. However, the mRNA vaccine market is evolving, and there are emerging preclinical studies showing their efficacy in producing neutralizing protective immune response in target animals.
Kenneth Kovan, President and Chief Operating Officer of BioVaxys says "Challenges faced by LNP-based vaccine formulations are it can spill out of the injection site leading to systemic inflammatory responses, with their systemic delivery leading to degradation by nucleases and removal by macrophage phagocytosis. Due to their relatively short half-life, LNPs can also show instability under in vivo conditions, and with degradation affecting their storage, delivery, and overall efficiency." Kovan adds that "Data from proof-of-concept studies of DPX-mRNA formulations demonstrate that DPX provides enhanced in vitro and in vivo stability of packaged mRNA, attracts a therapeutically unique subset of Antigen Presenting Cells (APCs) to the injection site for targeted uptake of mRNA by the immune system, and that immunization with DPX containing mRNA induces specific immune responses towards encoded antigens."
The global rabies veterinary vaccines market for inactivated and modified-live virus vector products is valued at US$785 million in 2024, and is projected to reach approximately US$1.1 billion by 2030, growing at a 5.8% CAGR. Annual sales for canine leptospirosis killed vaccine formulations are part of the broader dog vaccine market, which was valued at approximately $2.10 billion in 2025, however short durability, serotype specificity and adverse reactions make these vaccines difficult to apply. The FIV vaccine market is part of the broader feline vaccines sector, which is projected to reach USD 3.28 billion by 2034, growing from USD 1.77 billion in 2025.
Driven by mandatory pet vaccinations, increasing disease awareness, and rising pet ownership, the market is dominated by companion animal vaccination in North America, with the Asia /Pacific region experiencing rapid growth due to increasing vaccination campaigns in countries like India and China.1
"We are very excited to be working with Adiverna to develop what could be the world's first mRNA veterinary vaccine. We believe the clinically proven advantages of the DPX platform formulated with Adiverna's AI-designed mRNA sequences will provide for a superior product, adds Kovan. "With demonstrated in vivo proof of concept of DPX mRNA formulations, this ‘proof of product' will further our partnering discussions utilizing DPX mRNA formulations in human therapeutic applications."
