Biomea Fusion to Present Poster Presentations at ObesityWeek®2025

Biomea Fusion, Inc. ("Biomea") (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company, today announced that it will present poster presentations at ObesityWeek® 2025, taking place November 4-7, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The presentations will highlight preclinical data for BMF-650, Biomea's next-generation oral small molecule glucagon-like peptide-1 ("GLP-1") receptor agonist ("RA"), and combination data for icovamenib, the company's first-in-class covalent menin inhibitor, with semaglutide, a GLP-1 based therapy.

Presentation details:

Presentation Poster-085
Title: Preclinical Efficacy of BMF-650 An Oral Small Molecule GLP-1 Receptor Agonist
Presentation Date and Time: November 4, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. ET

Presentation Poster-136
Title: Icovamenib and Semaglutide Combination Enhances Weight Loss While Preserving Lean Mass in ZDF Rats
Presentation Date and Time : November 4, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. ET

All abstracts will be published in the peer-reviewed Obesity journal supplement. Biomea will provide additional information in accordance with ObesityWeek® abstract embargo policies.

About Icovamenib
Icovamenib is an investigational, orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin. The proposed mechanism of action for icovamenib in diabetes is selective and partial inhibition of menin, a regulator of beta cell quantity and function, thereby enabling the proliferation, preservation, and reactivation of a patient's own healthy, functional, insulin-producing beta cells. As the first non-chronic therapy for T2D, icovamenib could become an important addition to the diabetes treatment landscape once it has successfully completed its ongoing clinical studies.

About BMF-650
BMF-650 is an investigational, next-generation oral small-molecule GLP-1 RA being developed by Biomea Fusion for the treatment of obesity. Related to the broader orforglipron chemotype, BMF-650 is designed to combine enhanced oral bioavailability and durable receptor activation to deliver robust metabolic benefits.

About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company focused on the development of its oral small molecule therapies, icovamenib and BMF-650, for diabetes and obesity. These programs target metabolic disorders, a global health challenge affecting nearly half of Americans and one-fifth of the world's population. Biomea's mission is to deliver transformative treatments that restore health for patients living with diabetes, obesity, and related conditions. We aim to cure.

Contact :
Meichiel Jennifer Weiss
Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
IR@biomeafusion.com


