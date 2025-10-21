Biomea Fusion to Participate in Citi's SMID Biotech C-Suite Fireside Chat Series

Biomea Fusion to Participate in Citi's SMID Biotech C-Suite Fireside Chat Series

Biomea Fusion, Inc. ("Biomea") (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity company, today announced that it will participate in Citi's SMID Biotech C-Suite Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the discussion will be available here or by visiting the Investors & Media section of Biomea's website at https://investors.biomeafusion.com/news-events/events . A replay of the webcast will be available following the live event.

About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company focused on the development of its oral small molecule therapies, icovamenib and BMF-650, for diabetes and obesity. These programs target metabolic disorders, a global health challenge affecting nearly half of Americans and one-fifth of the world's population. Biomea's mission is to deliver transformative treatments that restore health for patients living with diabetes, obesity, and related conditions. We aim to cure.

Visit us at biomeafusion.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X and Facebook .

Contact:
Meichiel Jennifer Weiss
Sr. Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
ir@biomeafusion.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Biomea Fusion Inc.BMEA:USNASDAQ:BMEA:USBase Metals Investing
BMEA:US
The Conversation (0)
Biomea Fusion Inc.

Biomea Fusion Inc.

Keep Reading...
Biomea Fusion Announces BMF-219 in Diabetes Placed on Clinical Hold

Biomea Fusion Announces BMF-219 in Diabetes Placed on Clinical Hold

Biomea Fusion, Inc. ("Biomea" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BMEA), announced that the Company has received notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that a full clinical hold has been placed on Biomea's ongoing Phase III clinical trials of the Company's investigational covalent menin... Keep Reading...
Biomea Fusion, Inc. Reports Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Biomea Fusion, Inc. Reports Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMEA) ("Biomea" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of covalent small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases, today announced that on June 1, 2024, the... Keep Reading...
Biomea Fusion Announces Completion of Enrollment of First 3 Arms in Phase 2 Expansion Cohorts of COVALENT-111 Study for BMF-219 in Type 2 Diabetes

Biomea Fusion Announces Completion of Enrollment of First 3 Arms in Phase 2 Expansion Cohorts of COVALENT-111 Study for BMF-219 in Type 2 Diabetes

Biomea Fusion, Inc. ("Biomea") (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing oral covalent small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with metabolic diseases and genetically defined cancers, today announced the completion of... Keep Reading...
Biomea Fusion Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights

Biomea Fusion Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights

Reported positive data from the escalation portion of Phase 1/2 study (COVALENT-111) in type 2 diabetes patients, displaying durable improved glycemic control while off therapy for 22 weeks, supporting the disease-modifying potential of BMF-219 to address a root cause of diabetes: a loss of... Keep Reading...
Biomea Fusion, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Biomea Fusion, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMEA) ("Biomea" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of covalent small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases, today announced that on May 1, 2024, the... Keep Reading...
Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths Project

Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths Project

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Feather Cap data review and update

Feather Cap data review and update

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Feather Cap data review and updateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
100% Native Title Consent for Marree Project Achieved

100% Native Title Consent for Marree Project Achieved

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced 100% Native Title Consent for Marree Project AchievedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Nobel Resources (TSXV:NBLC)

Nobel Resources Issued Diamond Drill Permits for Cuprita Project, Antofagasta Region, Chile

Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX V: NBLC) (the "Company" or "Nobel") is pleased to announce all necessary permits have been received to commence drilling at Cuprita (the "Project") as early as November. This will be the first ever drill campaign at Cuprita. A notice was filed by the Company with the... Keep Reading...
FPX Nickel Provides Update on Fall 2025 Community Open House Events

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Fall 2025 Community Open House Events

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a series of fall 2025 community open houses for the Baptiste Nickel Project (the "Project"). These sessions are part of the Company's ongoing commitment to collaborative engagement with local communities... Keep Reading...
Review Highlights High Grade Bismuth Intercepts at Orlando

Review Highlights High Grade Bismuth Intercepts at Orlando

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Review Highlights High Grade Bismuth Intercepts at OrlandoDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Sep25 Appendix 5B

Sep25 Quarterly Activities Report

Placement and Bonus Loyalty Options

Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

Related News

Resource Investing

Sep25 Appendix 5B

Resource Investing

Sep25 Quarterly Activities Report

Precious Metals Investing

Placement and Bonus Loyalty Options

Energy Investing

Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Energy Investing

C29 Metals to drill Sampsons Tank Copper Project

Precious Metals Investing

Extensional RC drilling commenced at Lord Byron