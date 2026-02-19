Biomea Fusion to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Biomea Fusion, Inc. ("Biomea" or "Company" or "Company management") (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference: Biomea will present virtually on February 26, 2026, at 10:00 AM (EDT). Company management will also meet with investors in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

  • The Citizens Life Sciences Conference: Biomea will present at 2:50 PM (EDT) on March 10, 2026, in Miami, FL. Company management will also meet with investors in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

  • BMO Metabolic Health Summit: Biomea will participate in a panel discussion on emerging competitors in the obesity and metabolic space on March 24, 2026, at 11:00 AM (EDT). Company management will also meet with investors in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

An audio webcast of the presentations will be available here or by visiting the News & Events page under the Investors & Media section of Biomea's website. A replay of the webcasts will be available following each live event.

About Biomea Fusion  
Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing oral small molecule therapies, icovamenib and BMF-650, for diabetes and obesity. These programs target metabolic disorders, a global health challenge affecting nearly half of Americans and one-fifth of the world's population. Biomea's mission is to deliver transformative treatments that restore health for patients living with diabetes, obesity, and related conditions. We aim to cure. 

Visit us at biomeafusion.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.  

Contact: 
Meichiel Jennifer Weiss
Sr. Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
ir@biomeafusion.com


