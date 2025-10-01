Biomea Fusion, Inc. Reports Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Biomea Fusion, Inc. ("Biomea" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company, today announced that on September 24, 2025, the compensation committee of Biomea's board of directors granted one new employee non-qualified stock options to purchase 48,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The shares underlying each employee's stock options will vest 116 on a quarterly basis over four years, subject to such employee's continued employment with the Company on such vesting dates. The above-described award was made under Biomea's 2023 Inducement Equity Plan (the "Plan").

The above-described award was granted as an inducement material to the employee entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and was granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by Biomea's board of directors on November 17, 2023.

About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company focused on the development of its oral small molecules, icovamenib and BMF-650, both designed to significantly improve the lives of patients with diabetes, obesity, and metabolic diseases. We aim to cure.

Visit us at biomeafusion.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X and Facebook .

Contact :
Meichiel Jennifer Weiss
Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
IR@biomeafusion.com


Biomea Fusion Inc is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BMF-219, is designed to be an orally bioavailable, potent and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, an important transcriptional regulator known to play a direct role in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Biomea Fusion, Inc. ("Biomea" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BMEA), announced that the Company has received notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that a full clinical hold has been placed on Biomea's ongoing Phase III clinical trials of the Company's investigational covalent menin inhibitor BMF-219 in type 2 and type 1 diabetes (COVALENT-111 and COVALENT-112), respectively. The Company will continue ongoing safety and efficacy data collection during the hold.

"We respect the FDA's decision and agree that patient safety is paramount and our top priority. We are fully collaborating and working diligently with the FDA to put a plan in place as quickly as possible to ensure patient safety and look forward to resuming the studies once we have authorization from the FDA. The results to date have supported that BMF-219 is generally well-tolerated and can restore glucose-controlled insulin production and improve glycemic control. Based on the totality of the safety and efficacy data for BMF-219 in diabetes to date, we remain committed to advancing BMF-219 with its potentially transformative profile," stated Thomas Butler, Biomea Fusion's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMEA) ("Biomea" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of covalent small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases, today announced that on June 1, 2024, the compensation committee of Biomea's board of directors granted one new employee non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 25,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The shares underlying the employee's stock options will vest 116 on a quarterly basis over four years, subject to the employee's continued employment with the Company on such vesting dates.

The above-described award was made pursuant to the terms of Biomea's 2023 Inducement Equity Plan (the "Plan") and was granted as an inducement material to the employee entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The Plan was adopted by Biomea's board of directors on November 17, 2023.

Biomea Fusion, Inc. ("Biomea") (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing oral covalent small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with metabolic diseases and genetically defined cancers, today announced the completion of enrollment of the first three dose expansion arms of COVALENT-111, with a total of over 260 type 2 diabetes patients enrolled.

The COVALENT-111 study is a multi-site, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase I/II study. Phase II consists of multiple dose escalation and dose expansion cohorts including adult patients with type 2 diabetes uncontrolled by standard of care medicines. The dose escalation phase is evaluating BMF-219 dosed over 4 weeks with 22 weeks follow-up off treatment. The first three arms (A, B, C) of the expansion phase are evaluating BMF-219 dosed over 8 and 12 weeks at 100 mg and 200 mg with up to 40 weeks of follow-up off treatment.

  • Reported positive data from the escalation portion of Phase 1/2 study (COVALENT-111) in type 2 diabetes patients, displaying durable improved glycemic control while off therapy for 22 weeks, supporting the disease-modifying potential of BMF-219 to address a root cause of diabetes: a loss of healthy, insulin-producing beta cells
  • Announced initial clinical data from our Phase 2 study (COVALENT-112) in type 1 diabetes from the first two type 1 diabetes patients dosed with BMF-219 and demonstrated early signs of clinical activity with improved measures of beta-cell function after initial treatment with BMF-219
  • We expect a reduction in operating expenses in the second half of the year due to the near completion of enrollment of the first three arms of our type 2 diabetes study and near completion of enrollment of the open label portion of our type 1 diabetes study. Cash position of $145.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024

Biomea Fusion, Inc. ("Biomea" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing oral covalent small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with metabolic diseases and genetically defined cancers, reported first quarter 2024 financial results and corporate highlights.

"Over the last two months we have seen a significant increase in the rate of enrollment for the expansion phase cohorts of our Phase 1/2 study, COVALENT-111, investigating BMF-219 in patients with type 2 diabetes. There is currently a waitlist for the fourth cohort which we expect will open for enrollment in the second half of this year.  We have also seen a significant increase in the rate of enrollment of our Phase 2 study, COVALENT-112, in patients with type 1 diabetes following the press release which provided an early look at the first two patients dosed with BMF-219. Here we highlighted the first two patients dosed with BMF-219 demonstrated an increase in C-peptide Index (Amount of C-peptide secreted per unit of glucose) during the early stages of treatment. This is truly an exciting and validating update on our progress in type 1 diabetes. Patients with type 2 diabetes have lost about 50% of their pool of beta cells while patients with type 1 diabetes have lost at least 90% of their beta-cell pool at diagnosis and are therefore not able to produce sufficient insulin to address the glucose levels in their blood. Currently approved treatments for diabetes are mostly chronic treatments helping patients to reduce the blood glucose while the mass and function of the beta cells continues to decline. We have now demonstrated in multiple preclinical experiments that BMF-219 has the potential to address diabetes at the root cause level by improving the function and mass of beta cells. The data we reported from the escalation portion of our clinical study COVALENT-111 in the first quarter of 2024 demonstrated for the first time how an agent can achieve durable glycemic control while patients are off therapy, supporting the disease-modifying potential of BMF-219 to address a root cause of diabetes," stated Thomas Butler, Biomea Fusion's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "In 2024, we expect to continue to advance our clinical programs with BMF-219 in diabetes and plan to report multiple data readouts throughout the remainder of the year, including topline Week 26 data of over 200 patients from our Phase 1/2 study, COVALENT-111, in type 2 diabetes, and topline Week 26 data from approximately 40 patients enrolled in the open label portion of our Phase 2 study, COVALENT-112, in type 1 diabetes patients. Our goal is to deliver a short-term, non-chronic treatment that will reconstitute insulin-producing beta cells, allowing the patients' own bodies to normalize blood sugar levels."

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMEA) ("Biomea" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of covalent small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases, today announced that on May 1, 2024, the compensation committee of Biomea's board of directors granted 8 new employees non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 80,250 shares of the Company's common stock. The shares underlying each employee's stock options will vest 116 on a quarterly basis over four years, in each case subject to each such employee's continued employment with the Company on such vesting dates. All of the above-described awards were made under Biomea's 2023 Inducement Equity Plan (the "Plan").

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the signing of an Exploration Agreement (the " Agreement ") with the Takla Nation for exploration activities associated with the Klow property in central British Columbia . The Agreement outlines a collaborative framework for FPX and Takla Nation to move forward responsibly with early-stage exploration, establishing important protocols for engagement, environmental protection, employment, training, and business opportunities.

"This Agreement underscores our commitment to engagement with Indigenous communities from the earliest stages of our exploration work," said Martin Turenne , President, CEO, and Director of FPX. "We look forward to continuing to work with the Takla Nation, guided by transparency, respect, and a shared vision for sustainable development in Takla territory."

"The signing of this agreement marks an important step in strengthening our relationship with FPX. By establishing clear principles for engagement, this agreement ensures that our voices are heard from the earliest stages of exploration," commented Chief John French of Takla Nation. "We look forward to working collaboratively with FPX to protect our lands and ensure shared benefits for our community."

Background

The Klow Property is situated approximately 120 km northwest of Fort St. James and around 45 km north of FPX's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project. Portions of the Klow Property are accessible via an all-season public road which connects Fort St. James to Takla Landing . Like the Baptiste Nickel Project, the exploration target for the Klow property is nickel in the form of awaruite, a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral (Ni 3 Fe) hosted by serpentinized ultramafic rocks.

Exploration at the Klow Property has advanced in several stages since its initial evaluation. Between 2010 and 2012, FPX conducted geological mapping and rock sampling that delineated a large awaruite target area measuring approximately 1.5 by 1.0 kilometres, with encouraging surface grades. In 2012, a five-hole, 1,579-metre diamond drill program tested a portion of this target, with hole DH-4 intersecting 316 metres grading 0.10% nickel-in-alloy 1 from 10 metres downhole. In 2024, the Company re-analyzed 68 archived core samples from DH-4 using Davis Tube Recoverable (DTR) methods, which confirmed strong correlation with historical nickel-in-alloy values and returned DTR nickel grades averaging 7–10% higher than the original nickel-in-alloy results. Also in 2024, FPX expanded the Klow mineral claims to 251 km 2 , covering mainly prospective ultramafic rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafite, host to mineralization at Baptiste.

As announced in May 2025 , FPX undertook a summer 2025 surface rock sampling program, 100% funded by the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC "). The Agreement with Takla Nation will enable planning and readiness for future exploration activities.

Klow Property Earn-In Agreement

As previously disclosed, FPX and JOGMEC have entered into an earn-in agreement (the " Klow Earn-In Agreement ") which provides JOGMEC the option to earn a beneficial interest in the Company's Klow Property in central British Columbia .

The key terms of the Klow Earn-in Agreement are as follows:

  • FPX grants to JOGMEC the option to earn a 60% beneficial interest in Klow by funding $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures by no later than March 31, 2027 (extended from a prior deadline of March 31, 2026 by mutual agreement of the parties)
  • Once JOGMEC has earned its 60% beneficial interest in Klow, the parties will thereafter fund exploration expenditures pro rata to their ownership interest
  • If either party's beneficial interest in Klow is diluted below 10%, that party's beneficial interest will be converted into a 1.5% NSR royalty over Klow, with the other party retaining a right to buy-back 1.0% of the NSR royalty for $3,500,000

Note 1: results were obtained by geochemical analysis and may not accurately represent Davis Tube Recoverable (DTR) nickel grades. DTR nickel values refer to the portion of the total contained nickel that is recovered from a magnetically separated fraction of the sample. Nickel-in-alloy results refer to nickel recovered by a selective geochemical leach which targets nickel contained in awaruite. While both methods measure nickel in awaruite, awaruite particle exposure and grain size influence each method slightly differently, therefore these results are not directly comparable.

Keith Patterson , P.Geo., FPX's Vice President, Exploration, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The Red Mountain Deposit Remains Open to Expansion in Multiple Directions with Assays Pending

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its summer 2025 drill program at its wholly-owned Red Mountain Project in south-central Alaska.

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX Code: RDS) (‘Redstone’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that it has received binding commitments for a private placement to professional and sophisticated investors of up to A$650,000 (before costs), exceeding the minimum raising target of $500,000. The terms of the share placement comprise the issue of 185,714,286 million fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at an issue price of 0.35 cents per share (Placement Shares) and, subject to shareholder approval, placement participants will also receive a one (1) for three (3) free attaching unlisted $0.007 option exercisable for a period of one (1) year from the date of issue (Placement Options), (the Placement).

The Placement provides funding to continue its planned work programs to unlock the potential of its 100% owned West Musgrave Copper project (the ‘Project’) in Western Australia.

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) holds a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in New South Wales and Western Australia, anchored by the flagship Hill End Gold Project. Together with the nearby Hargraves Gold Project, located 35 kilometres to the north, these assets form a district-scale position within the highly prospective Hill End - Hargraves corridor, which has historically produced more than four million ounces of gold.

The Company's priority during the year ended 30 June 2025 was advancing Hill End from development into production. This work culminated in the achievement of first gold in August 2025, marking Vertex's successful transition from explorer to producer. Hargraves provides additional exploration potential and the opportunity to establish a long-term satellite ore source, complementing production at Hill End and supporting the Company's vision of building a sustainable gold hub in the district.

*To view the Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/X78F5UJ7



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Vertex Minerals Limited

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, (September 30, 2025): - TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") announces its energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has completed the onshore 350-line kilometer 2D seismic program on Block VIII, including the newly added area of Mussel Basin.

