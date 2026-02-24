BioMarin to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

BioMarin to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

  • TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2026
  • Leerink 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 9, 2026
  • Jefferies 2026 Biotech on the Beach Summit on Tuesday, March 10, 2026
  • Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2026

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced management will participate in four upcoming investor conferences in March.

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference (Boston, MA)

  • Wednesday, March 4th, Alexander Hardy, President & Chief Executive Officer and Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 10:30am ET and host 1x1 meetings

Leerink 2026 Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL)

  • Monday, March 9th, Cristin Hubbard, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 8:00am ET and host 1x1 meetings

Jefferies 2026 Biotech on the Bay Summit (Miami, FL)

  • Tuesday, March 10th, Cristin Hubbard, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will host 1x1 meetings

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL)

  • Wednesday, March 11th, Cristin Hubbard, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00pm ET and host 1x1 meetings

The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting BioMarin's website at https://investors.biomarin.com/. A webcast replay will be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conferences.

About BioMarin
BioMarin is a leading, global rare disease biotechnology company focused on delivering medicines for people living with genetically defined conditions. Founded in 1997, the San Rafael, California-based company has a proven track record of innovation, with multiple commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin seeks to unleash the full potential of genetic science by pursuing category-defining medicines that have a profound impact on patients. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com

Contacts:

Investors 

Media

Traci McCarty

Marni Kottle

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.                    

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558 

(650) 374-2803

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-participate-in-four-upcoming-investor-conferences-in-march-302695288.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

biomarin-pharmaceutical-incbmrnnasdaq-bmrn
BMRN
The Conversation (0)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Keep Reading...
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...

Morningstar to Acquire Fintech Software Provider PlanPlus Global

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) announced it has reached an agreement to acquire PlanPlus Global, a Canadian financial-planning and risk-profiling software firm. As quoted in the press release: On the heels of Morningstar’s acquisition of AdviserLogic in Australia late last year, this is another step... Keep Reading...

Amarin Provides Update to 2019 Results, Details on 2020 Outlook

Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ:AMRN) provided a business update, including an update of preliminary 2019 results and additional 2020 financial guidance. As quoted in the press release: Preliminary (unaudited) 2019 Financial Results Record Revenue Levels: 2019 net total revenue, subject to audit, are... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Corp Exhibits at PDAC 2026, Highlighting the Alto Ruri Project's High-Grade Potential Near Barrick's Pierina Mine

NextSource Materials Announces Closing of $25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility

Angkor Resources Commences Trenching Program At CZ Gold Prospect, Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia

Related News

copper investing

Faraday Copper Signs LOI to Acquire BHP’s San Manuel Mine in Arizona

rare earth investing

Brazil, India Ink Rare Earths Pact to Expand Supply Chain Cooperation

base metals investing

Forte Minerals Corp Exhibits at PDAC 2026, Highlighting the Alto Ruri Project's High-Grade Potential Near Barrick's Pierina Mine

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Announces Closing of $25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Commences Trenching Program At CZ Gold Prospect, Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia

base metals investing

Corcel Exploration Announces Grant of Permit and Commencement of IP Survey at Yuma King Project

base metals investing

Canadian Securities Exchange Approves Gold Runner Exploration's Option to Acquire the Golden Girl Property from the B-ALL Syndicate in British Columbia's Prolific Golden Triangle