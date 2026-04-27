BioMarin to Host First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Monday, May 4, 2026, at 4:30pm ET

BioMarin to Host First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Monday, May 4, 2026, at 4:30pm ET

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Alexander Hardy, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, May 4, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss first quarter 2026 financial results and provide a general business update.

Dial-in Number
U.S. / Canada Dial-in Number: 800-715-9871
International Dial-in Number: 646-307-1963
Conference Call ID: 3424435 

U.S. / Canada Replay Dial-in Number: 800-770-2030
International Replay Dial-in Number: 609-800-9909
Playback ID: 3424435  

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the BioMarin website, https://investors.biomarin.com/. A replay of the call will be archived on the site for one week following the call.

About BioMarin
BioMarin is a leading, global rare disease biotechnology company focused on delivering medicines for people living with genetically defined conditions. Founded in 1997, the San Rafael, California-based company has a proven track record of innovation, with a portfolio of commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin seeks to unleash the full potential of genetic science by pursuing category-defining medicines that have a profound impact on patients. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com.  

Contacts:




Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Marni Kottle

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(650) 374-2803

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-host-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-monday-may-4-2026-at-430pm-et-302753431.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.BMRNnasdaq:bmrn
BMRN
The Conversation (0)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Keep Reading...
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...

Morningstar to Acquire Fintech Software Provider PlanPlus Global

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) announced it has reached an agreement to acquire PlanPlus Global, a Canadian financial-planning and risk-profiling software firm. As quoted in the press release: On the heels of Morningstar’s acquisition of AdviserLogic in Australia late last year, this is another step... Keep Reading...

Amarin Provides Update to 2019 Results, Details on 2020 Outlook

Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ:AMRN) provided a business update, including an update of preliminary 2019 results and additional 2020 financial guidance. As quoted in the press release: Preliminary (unaudited) 2019 Financial Results Record Revenue Levels: 2019 net total revenue, subject to audit, are... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Ressources Cartier to Present at Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2026 in Frankfurt

QIMC Announces Closing of $17.3 Million Bought Deal Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriter's Over-Allotment Option

New Found Gold Closes Bought Deal Financing Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option for Gross Proceeds of $115M

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Pinnacle Silver and Gold

Related News

rare earth investing

Critical Metals to Acquire European Lithium in US$835 Million Deal

uranium investing

Global Uranium Producers Fast-Track Production to Meet Market Deficit

precious metals investing

Ressources Cartier to Present at Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2026 in Frankfurt

oil and gas investing

QIMC Announces Closing of $17.3 Million Bought Deal Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriter's Over-Allotment Option

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Closes Bought Deal Financing Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option for Gross Proceeds of $115M

precious metals investing

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Pinnacle Silver and Gold

precious metals investing

Silverco Mining Executes Definitive Agreement for the Acquisition of Nuevo Silver