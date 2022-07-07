Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • Purchase order of 1,000 kg for prompt delivery to support the growing demand for VINIA®
  • Pipeline of 6 major customers testing VINIA® for inclusion in their final products
  • Favorable terms of Purchase Order reflect the increasing value of the product and substantially contribute to BioHarvest's top line

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC PINK: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") today announced that Batory Foods (Batory) has placed a purchase order for 1,000 kg of VINIA®, to be delivered by end of December 2022. Batory Foods ("Batory"), a leading food ingredients distributor in the USA, is one of the top three companies in the nutraceutical and food and beverage ingredient segments of the market. Batory is the exclusive B2B distributor of BioHarvest's Nutraceuticals and expected Hemp based Cannabis products in the US.

In addition to the significant size of this purchase order, it also carries more favorable financial terms for BioHarvest in reflection of the higher B2B wholesale price of VINIA® in the market and reflects the willingness of end customers to pay higher pricing for VINIA® when utilizing VINIA® as a key ingredient in their respective products. The adoption of VINIA® by the US market is evidenced by the sales growth and projections described in the Company's July 5th, 2022, news release.

"Teaming up with BioHarvest Sciences from the get-go was a strategic diversification of our product portfolio to include on-trend and high-end functional ingredients" stated Vince Pinneri, President of Batory Foods. "We have identified major end customers who can appreciate the value of the scientific and clinical based Nutraceuticals from BioHarvest and are convinced of the prospects of integrating these into their offerings to consumers".

VINIA® is now being designed and tested in multiple products by major US brands covering a wide gamut of applications such as coffee, tea, yoghurt, nutrition bars, and nutritional beverages.

Ilan Sobel, CEO of BHSC, commented "We made a sound decision in September 2020 to partner with Batory. This partnership reflected their vote of confidence in the scientifically and clinically proven advantages of BHSC's technology and portfolio of unique products. Batory has been a great partner to help us drive the required disruption in the nutraceutical ingredients industry. This latest purchase order is just the beginning of what is a mutually beneficial long-term relationship and we look forward to partnering with Batory on our journey for VINIA® to be included as a strategic ingredient in major brands in the nutraceutical, and food & beverage industries. "

Q2 2022 Shareholder Update

BioHarvest invites all interested investors and media to the Q2 BioHarvest Shareholder Update at 2PM EST July 7th, 2022. The online meeting will be hosted by CEO Ilan Sobel and will feature a live Q&A session. Free registration to the event is available here: Q2 2022 BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Shareholder Update | BioHarvest Sciences (livestorm.co)

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.
Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director 
Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186
Email: dave@bioharvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that strong sales metrics experienced to date will result in future demand or that proposed additional marketing expenditures will result in increased sales. Markets for nutraceuticals are unpredictable and subject to changes in consumer tastes and trends as well as economic factors beyond our control. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance, and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion is subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. There is no assurance that our products will be integrated into products by major US brands as this will depend on successful testing by them of our products and any products which may integrate our products and the assessment of the potential market acceptance of such products which is uncertain. There is no assurance that the Company sales revenue for 2022 will reach USD 5 to 7 million and there is no assurance that the Company cash flow breaking point will be achieved in 2023. There is no assurance of commercial availability of our Cannabis product in 2022 or that the Company achieves the conversion of the two tons VINIA® facility to Cannabis production in 2022. These things are subject to construction and approval delays and uncertainties that may be beyond the control of BioHarvest. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the Company to obtain production and/or export licensing which cannot be assured.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130224

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

BioHarvest SciencesCSE:BHSCEmerging Tech Investing
BHSC:CNX
CSE:BHSC

BioHarvest Sciences


Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Reports Strong Q2 2022 Results with Major Achievements on All Fronts

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Reports Strong Q2 2022 Results with Major Achievements on All Fronts

  • VINIA® sales orders reached a record high of USD 947k representing 99% growth compared to Q2 2021 and 24% growth compared to Q1 2022
  • BioHarvest reiterates guidance for year-on-year sales orders growth of 2.5-3.5X to reach USD 5M - 7M
  • Started production of VINIA® at new 20 tons/year facility enabling the scaling of VINIA® sales and conversion of current 2 tons/year facility to Cannabis
  • Applied for the Cannabis production license in Israel
  • Unveiled the profile of its unique Cannabis composition triggering serious partnership discussions with several Cannabis Multi State Operators (MSO's) in the US

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC PINK: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") today announced Q2 2022 sales orders of its flagship VINIA® product reached a record high of USD 947k, representing 99% growth compared to the same quarter of last year and 24% growth compared to Q1 2022.

BioHarvest also had a strong quarter in R&D execution, highlighted by a May 12th announcement unveiling the profile of its unique Cannabis biomass composition produced in large-scale industrial bioreactors. BioHarvest also applied for a Cannabis production license in Israel. This quarter also saw the transition to the new 20Tons/year VINIA® facility in Yavneh, Israel which will enable the further scaling of the VINIA® business in the US in H2, 2022 and will deliver significant cost reductions over the next 12 months.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces Appointment of Gavriel Lambert to the Board of Advisors

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces Appointment of Gavriel Lambert to the Board of Advisors

  • Gavriel Lambert's 27 years of investment banking experience, covering the consumer and retail sectors and working on numerous capital markets transactions including IPOs, financings and M&A, will significantly enhance the Board of Advisors.
  • His appointment continues to demonstrate the Company's resolve to partner with top life science and Cannabis companies.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") today announced that effective immediately, Gavriel Lambert will be serving on its Board of Advisors. Gavriel brings 27 years of experience in global investment banking and will complement BioHarvest's highly competent Board of Advisors.

Ilan Sobel, CEO of BioHarvest, said: "Gavriel's extensive experience in banking comes at an important junction of the company's evolution as it seeks new partnerships with several US and international entities that would accelerate the market reach of BHSC's products and technology. Not only will he help introduce us to the right strategic partners but he will also assist us in the process of achieving the best possible agreements. Furthermore, his capital markets experience will offer us valuable advice as a public company."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces Live Quarterly Shareholder Update Event July 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM ET

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces Live Quarterly Shareholder Update Event July 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM ET

 BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") invites its shareholders and the general public to join a Live Video Conference ("Webinar") on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (11:00 AM Pacific Standard Time).

BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel will host the event, which will include coverage of Q2 sales results and a detailed progress update on the 2022 Growth Priorities, with specific focus on the VINIA scale-up progress in the USA and on the Company's Cannabis market entry strategy into North America.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Hires Dr. Brian S. Cornblatt as Chief Medical Officer

BioHarvest Sciences Hires Dr. Brian S. Cornblatt as Chief Medical Officer

Move confirms the Company's commitment to bring to market scientific and clinically based therapeutic solutions derived from plants and sets the path for the development of next generation therapeutic solutions including botanical drugs.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") has hired Dr. Brian S. Cornblatt as its Chief Medical Officer, marking a significant milestone in the Company's route for the development of next generation therapeutic solutions including botanical drugs.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Unveils Profile of Unique Cannabis Composition

BioHarvest Sciences Unveils Profile of Unique Cannabis Composition

  • Full spectrum profile to include major and minor Cannabinoids as well as Terpenes
  • Unique trichome structure provides for potentially higher solubility and bio-availability 
  • With Trichomes representing 93% of the Cannabis biomass produced using the proprietary Bio-Plant CELLicitation™ technology, taste bitterness is significantly reduced

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. the (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "company") today unveiled the composition profile of its full-spectrum Cannabis produced in large-scale industrial bioreactors based on its proprietary Bio-Plant CELLicitation™ platform technology.

On December 8th, 2021, BHSC became the first company ever to announce that it could produce Cannabis biomass without growing the plant itself. The revealing of the unique composition profile of its first product comes as BioHarvest gears up for potential Cannabis commercialization - optimizing the manufacturing process, perfecting measurement techniques, transitioning the 2-ton/year facility to Cannabis and applying for the necessary regulatory approvals.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
KWESST Receives Contract Award to Integrate New Incident Command Centre and Ground Search and Rescue Application Into ATAK

KWESST Receives Contract Award to Integrate New Incident Command Centre and Ground Search and Rescue Application Into ATAK

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (FSE: 62U) ("KWESST" or the "Company"), a developer of next-generation tactical systems for military, security, and personal defense markets, today announced that it has been awarded a three-year contract by CounterCrisis Technology Inc. ("CC-T") to design, develop, and implement a significant component of a national Ground Search and Rescue Incident Command System (GSAR ICS) for Public Safety Canada. Under the contract, KWESST and CC-Twill create a Search And Rescue (SAR) planning, operations management, and situational awareness service that incorporates a custom SAR plug-in application for ATAK. ATAK is increasingly the preferred software system throughout NATO for enabling real-time shared situational awareness.

"In partnership with CC-T, we are very pleased to have won this bid with Public Safety Canada, following an extensive competitive process," said Rick Bowes, VP of Digitization and Counter-Threat Products at KWESST. "This is significant beyond the modest dollars involved since it further validates KWESST as the go-to company for integrated tactical level situational awareness information systems, including ATAK, for both military and public safety operations, and will showcase our capabilities to other potential customers. When soldiers and responders all have the same information in real time the result is a safer and more effective operation, whatever the mission."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Bloom Health Partners Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces that it has closed an initial tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") and has issued 5,150,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,030,000. The Units are comprised of (i) one (1) common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"); and (ii) one-half (12) of a transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until July 6, 2023. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for ongoing working capital and corporate development.

The initial tranche of the Offering was led by Ascenta Finance Corp., an exempt market dealer based in Vancouver, British Columbia. In connection with closing the initial tranche of the Offering, the Company paid $39,900, issued 3,000 Warrants, exercisable at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share until July 6, 2023, and 196,500 compensation options (each, an "Option") to certain arms-length parties who assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. Each Option is exercisable to acquire a Unit under the same terms as the Offering until July 6, 2023. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period until November 7, 2022 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Receives Additional Container of Plantein Product

Naturally Splendid Receives Additional Container of Plantein Product

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce the latest shipping container of PlanteinTM Plant-Based Foods from Australia has been received

The container was in response to the interest generated from the recent tradeshows, where the Company presented PlanteinTM at the; Canadian Health Food Association NOW; Grocery Food West; and Planted Expo. The Company has replenished its inventories to ensure that there is enough supply to meet the increasing interest we have been receiving.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Partners with Waisman Biomanufacturing to Manufacture and Supply Prostate Cancer Immunotherapy

BriaCell Partners with Waisman Biomanufacturing to Manufacture and Supply Prostate Cancer Immunotherapy

  • Extended survival and tumor shrinkage in advanced breast cancer patients who matched the immunotherapy HLA types, lead to the development of BriaCell's prostate cancer program based on the patient's HLA type.
  • Bria-Pros™ is a novel off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy approach to treating prostate cancer.
  • Waisman Biomanufacturing has entered an agreement with BriaCell to manufacture clinical supplies for BriaCell's anticipated clinical trial in advanced prostate cancer.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, has entered a manufacturing service agreement with Waisman Biomanufacturing at the University of Wisconsin–Madison (Waisman), to manufacture Bria-Pros™, BriaCell's off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for prostate cancer, for anticipated use in clinical studies. Waisman is a leading contract manufacturing organization (CMO) with experience in the manufacturing of cellular therapies for clinical trials.

Under the terms of the agreement, Waisman will be responsible for good manufacturing practice (GMP) manufacturing of Bria-Pros™ for anticipated use in clinical studies. Waisman's expert team will be working closely with BriaCell's scientific and product development teams to ensure timely production of Bria-Pros™ in compliance with applicable regulatory requirements by the FDA.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports $1M Contract with a Global Leader in Digital Audio Content

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports $1M Contract with a Global Leader in Digital Audio Content

Annual Service Contract Extension Valued at $1M CAD Focused on Engagement Labs Premiere Data Analytics PaaS, TotalSocial®

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Engagement Labs Inc. ("Engagement Labs" or the "Subsidiary) has secured an annual multi-service contract with the global leader in premium audio storytelling (i.e. podcasts, audiobooks, etc.). This key account client is a subsidiary of a multinational technology leader that is Nasdaq listed with a market capital of US $1.1 trillion. The agreements includes four prolific new title launch studies and a one (1) year PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) contract with a total value of nearly $1,000,000 (with options for contract renewal).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV Announces MedLine Places Follow-On Order

Applied UV Announces MedLine Places Follow-On Order

Continued Demand Due to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Policy

Strongest Sales Channel in Company History

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×