Life Science NewsInvesting News

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.    a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, has engaged the award winning New York City-based communications firm Thunder11 for Public Relations services.Thunder11, which has specializations in technology, healthcare, and public affairs, will be involved in raising BioHarvest's profile with media relations, partners, and other influential audiences. ...

 BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC PINK: CNVCF) (FSE:8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, has engaged the award winning New York City-based communications firm Thunder11 for Public Relations services.

Thunder11, which has specializations in technology, healthcare, and public affairs, will be involved in raising BioHarvest's profile with media relations, partners, and other influential audiences. BioHarvest joins a roster of Thunder11 clients which over the years has included some of the world's leading technology companies and healthcare organizations.

In January 2022, BioHarvest announced its plan to build a production facility in Canada as part of the global expansion of its Cannabis vertical. BioHarvest also recently announced it has also moved its production of full-spectrum Cannabis biomass to industrial scale bioreactors, a critical final step in ensuring adequate production levels for commercialization. This full spectrum, fertiliser free, non-genetically modified biomass is based on the company's proprietary BioFarming technology.

"We are delighted to be working with BioHarvest to tell the world the story of their breathtaking innovations, including the production of Cannabis without growing the plant," said Thunder11 Managing Partner Dan Perry. "Such innovation is not only disruptive in a good way but has tremendous potential for humanity's health and wellness as well as global sustainability."

Thunder11 offers its clients a broad range of capabilities from messaging and brand identity to thought leadership, content creation, crisis and issues management and communications and sales force training. The firm was recognized in 2019 as "Boutique PR Firm of the Year" at the Platinum PR Awards and in 2020 was named to the Agency Elite Top 100 list of leading communications agencies.

Thunder11 is led by Senior Partner Marco Greenberg, a former managing director at Burson-Marsteller and author of the 2020 Wall Street Journal bestseller "Primitive: Tapping the Primal Drive That Powers the World's Most Successful People." Marco's first PR firm worked with Akamai Technologies several years from inception through IPO. He later helped lead communications for Datto through their acquisition by Vista Equity Partners, among many other fortune 500 companies.

Greenberg co-founded Thunder11 in 2007 with Liel Leibovitz, a former NYU communications professor, host of the award-winning podcast "Unorthodox," and an author of several books including "A Broken Hallelujah: Rock and Roll, Redemption, and the Life of Leonard Cohen." Tel Aviv-based Perry was the former top editor of the Associated Press in Europe, Africa and the Middle East and the author of several books on Israel. The firm's leadership includes SVP Client Relations Ryan Birchmeier, who leads the BioHarvest account.

BioHarvest joins the many companies Thunder11 has represented, from small to large cap and Fortune 500 organizations, as well as universities, major regional healthcare systems, tech and biotech startups, venture capital firms and public affairs campaigns. In recent years, several Thunder11 clients have been named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and World Changing Ideas lists and TIME's Best Inventions. Its clients have appeared everywhere from SXSW to CES from Web Summit to Aspen Ideas Festival, and among other prestigious stages around the world.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.
Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director
Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186
Email: dave@bioharvest.com

Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113378

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

BioHarvest SciencesCSE:BHSCBiotech Investing
BHSC:CNX
BioHarvest Sciences

BioHarvest Sciences


Overview

BioHarvest Sciences (CSE:BHSC), a biotechnology innovator, is targeting the international market demand for natural products that provide consumers with functional health and wellness. This includes consumer products ranging from foods enriched with active ingredients like antioxidants to cleaner and more consistent cannabis products. BioHarvest Sciences has developed biofarming, a proprietary breakthrough patented technology, capable of naturally-producing the active ingredients of a plant without having to grow the plant itself. The company has already proven the technology in the rapidly growing nutraceuticals market focusing on dietary supplements and the functional food and beverage ingredients market. Products such as BioHavest Sciences’ VINIA®, which is based on red grapes, has clinically- proven functional benefits, has already positively impacted the lives of thousands of Israelis and is approved for sale in the US.

The global cannabis market is expected to reach US$66.3 billion by the end of 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research. A large portion of the growth has been driven by the adoption of cannabis in the pharmaceutical industry as new products have been developed to treat severe medical conditions such as cancer, Parkinsons, Alzheimers and arthritis. However, issues with consistent cannabis supply can affect the long-term growth of the industry as more countries initiate cannabis programs and legislative reforms, posing potential difficulties for licensed producers to provide enough high-quality products to meet the demand.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. believes that its biofarming technology is the solution to the cannabis supply and consistency problem. The technology isolates the active ingredient cells from the cannabis plant before multiplying (growing) them in the biofarming process. The technology can do this without using any solvent extraction, genetic modification or synthetic molecular processing techniques. To facilitate its biofarming operation, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. has built a production facility that can produce approximately one ton of active cannabis ingredient powder (equivalent to the cannabis plant dried bud) per year in a 100-square-meter space. The company intends to increase its production to 10 tons per year by 2022.

As of September 2019, the company produced its first cannabis cells in suspension with a cannabinoid profile that was identical to the original cannabis plant without growing the plant. Following a B2B business model, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. intends to sell its active ingredients as a powder for repackaging and formulation to its clients. In addition, the company may License the technology in order to accelerate the industry adoption curve.

bioharvest-vinia-30-pack

BioHarvest Sciences has already demonstrated the feasibility and viability of the biofarming technology through its commercially available product called VINIA®. VINIA® is based on many studies which have demonstrated that moderate consumption of red wine every day is able to have a positive impact on one’s overall heart health as a result of wine’s rich polyphenol content, specifically resveratrol. One 400mg capsule of VINIA® contains the same amount of resveratrol contained in one full bottle of Red Wine without the sugar, calories or alcohol found in red wine. Consumers can currently purchase the powder through the VINIA website in a 400-milligram daily dose.

Company Highlights

  • Over $30 million has been invested in developing BioHarvest Sciences’ biofarming technology
  • BioHarvest’s bio-superfood product VINIA® is designed to support heart health and improve blood circulation by leveraging compounds commonly found in red wine
  • Biofarming technology has the potential to ease bottlenecks in the cannabis industry
  • BioHarvest has already produced six unique cannabinoids in suspension: THC, CBD, THCA, CBDA, CBN and CNC
  • BioHarvest Sciences intends to utilize a B2B business model, supplying its active ingredient products as a powder for repackaging by its clients.
  • The current production capacity of the company’s facility is two tons per year, which the company aims to increase to ten tons per year.
  • Has successfully created cannabis trichomes at the suspension phase
  • BioHarvest Sciences’ seasoned management team has a track record of success

Management Team

Zaki Rakib – President and Chairman of the Board

Dr. Rakib is a serial entrepreneur and seasoned executive. He brings extensive experience in multiple industries. Prior to BioHarvest Sciences, Dr. Rakib co-founded Terayon Communication Systems, led the company from inception as its CEO, and managed its growth from $2M to $380M in revenue. Terayon reached a $7B market capitalization in 2000 and was later on acquired by Motorola. Prior to that, Mr. Rakib was a director of engineering at Cadence design systems which acquired Helios S/W where he served as CTO. Dr. Rakib holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering and a Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics.

Ilan Sobel – CEO

Ilan, brings extensive experience in General Management, International Sales & Marketing, Manufacturing & Operations and leadership expertise in building large-scale businesses and billion- dollar brands. For the past 6 years, Ilan served as COO and transitioned to Chief Commercial Officer of Weissbeerger where he played a major leadership role in building a disruptive BIG Data, IOT & Software Company servicing major Beverage players which was recently purchased by ABInBev. Previously, Ilan served an 18-year stint as an International Employee of The Coca-Cola Company, where he played a pivotal role in key senior leadership positions generating significant revenue and profit growth and improving brand health trends across diverse global markets including the United States, China, South East and West Asia and South Africa.

Dr. Yochi Hagay – Co-Founder & CTO

With a Ph.D in Biotechnology and 20+ years of relevant experience, leading substantial research and development programs in both pharma and biotech, Dr. Hagay has lead the development and implementation of BioHarvest’s technology platform since inception. She previously worked in various leadership positions at BTG corporation which was acquired by FERRING Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Hagay specializes in genetic engineering, molecular biology, tissue culture, monoclonal antibodies and clinical trials. She is the author and co-author of several peer-reviewed – published in scientific papers.

David Ryan – Vice President of Investor Relations

David Ryan has extensive experience in investment and public markets. For the past 20+ years, he has been part of in bringing multiple initial public offerings to market. He has helped raise both equity and debt financings for numerous public companies in both primary and secondary financings as well as served on the board of public companies and in various roles.

Eitan Popper – Strategic Adviser

Mr. Popper was the co-founder and President of MedReleaf Corp., which was acquired in 2018 for $2.5 billion USD. Prior to its acquisition, MedReleaf was one of the largest and most reputable vertically integrated medical Cannabis producers in the world. Mr. Popper brings over 15 years of international partnerships, entrepreneurial ventures, disruptive industry, large-scale project development, engineering and investment experience. He holds a B.Sc. in Civil Engineering, a M.Sc. in Environmental Fluid Mechanics from Stanford University, and an MBA from the Recanati School of Business.

Malkit Azachi – VP of Research & Development

Dr. Azachi brings 20 years of experience in biochemistry, genetic engineering, tissue culture, molecular biology, and clinical & pre-clinical trials. Prior to BioHarvest, He served as technology Director at HealOr Ltd, a Biopharmaceutical company developing topical therapeutics. Prior, he led product development at the research and development department of Colbar LifeScience, a Johnson & Johnson Company. Dr. Azachi holds a Ph.D in microbiology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a Post-Doc in Molecular Biology of the cell from Weizmann Institute of Science.

Michal Sapir – VP of Regulatory Affairs

Michal Sapir brings 30+ years of experience in the medical device, pharma and biotechnology industries. She has previously served as Senior Director of Project Management at ColBar LifeScience Ltd., a Johnson & Johnson Company. She actively participated in FDA meetings in order to define regulatory pathways, FDA inspections and ISO Audits. She has broad experience in clinical and animal studies; and had formerly served as Affiliate Quality Coordinator & Senior Clinical Research Administrator in Eli Lilly (1995-2000). Michal Holds a Master of Science in Biochemistry.

Dr. David Brad – Advisory Board

Brady brings to the advisory board 30 years of experience as an integrative and nutritional medicine practitioner and over 25 years in health sciences academia. He is a licensed naturopathic medical physician in Connecticut and Vermont, is board certified in functional medicine and clinical nutrition, and is a fellow of the American College of Nutrition. Dr. Brady has been the Chief Medical Officer of Designs for Health, Inc. and also currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer for Diagnostic Solutions Labs, LLC. He was the long-time Vice President for health sciences and Director of the Human Nutrition Institute and continues to serve as an associate professor of clinical sciences, at the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut. He has published multiple peer-reviewed scientific papers and textbooks related to chronic pain, autoimmunity, and functional gastroenterology. Furthermore. Dr. Brady appeared on the plenary speaking panels of some of the largest and most prestigious conferences in the field including; IFM, ACAM, A4M, ACN, IHS, AANP, AIHM, and many more.

David Tsur – Advisor

Mr. Tsur is the co-founder of Kamada Ltd, a public company listed on both the NASDAQ and Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. He served as its Chief Executive Officer and on its Board of directors since the Company’s inception in 1990. He currently serves as Deputy Chairman of the Board.

He also serves as the Chairman of Kanabo Group Plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, which focuses on distributing Cannabis-derived products for medical patients and non-THC products for CBD consumers.

Steven Lehrer – Advisor

Steven currently sits on the Board of Directors of two life science companies, one not for profit, and is a member of the University of Maryland's Bioengineering Department Advisory Board. He provides strategy and implementation advice to several organizations on various topics from commercial efforts through operations, business development, product development, portfolio planning to the establishment of international operations. Previously Steve was Head of Biologicals at Cipla Ltd., CEO of Cipla BioTec, President of Glycominds Ltd, EVP of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc., CEO of GeneOs Ltd, CEO at DNA Sciences, and was a division President of Monsanto. Steven also worked with McKinsey & Co., and Proctor & Gamble Corporation.

Chris Hadfield - Advisor

Hadfield brings 40 years of scientific experience to the Canadian-Israeli biotech firm, which has developed and patented a plant bio-cell technology, called BioFarming, capable of growing the active and beneficial plant based ingredients at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with BioHarvest Sciences Inc. and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference in New York City on February 14-17, 2022

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference in New York City on February 14-17, 2022

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a presenter at the upcoming BIO CEO & Investor Conference, hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization in New York City on Feb 14-17.

CEO Ilan Sobel will deliver a virtual presentation and will conduct investor meetings and industry networking by remote at the event, which this year will be "hybrid" and will include both live and virtual attendees. The conference has been held for over 20 years and connects both established and emerging publicly traded and select private biotech companies with investor and banking opportunities as well as provides a platform for biotech companies and pharmaceutical companies to collaborate.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Pacific Ridge Exploration, Trillion Energy, BioHarvest Sciences, and FuelPositive

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Pacific Ridge Exploration, Trillion Energy, BioHarvest Sciences, and FuelPositive

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Pacific Ridge Exploration, Trillion Energy, BioHarvest Sciences, and FuelPositive on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Projects 2022 Revenue to Grow 2.5X-3.5X to a Range of USD $5M-$7M

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Projects 2022 Revenue to Grow 2.5X-3.5X to a Range of USD $5M-$7M

  • 2022 Revenue will include sales of VINIA® and Cannabis, both with high gross margins
  • Major investments in the BioFarming platform and Intellectual property
  • New patent application covers a 700% increase in Bioreactor production output

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") announces that following the successful over-delivery of revenue targets versus guidance provided in 2021, the Company is estimating 2022 revenue to be between USD $5M-$7M, representing a significant growth of 2.5X-3.5X over 2021. The range in guidance is due to two primary determinants; the speed in which the biological technology transfer to its new 20 Tonyear facility is completed, and regulatory timelines influencing the conversion of the existing 2 Tonsyear facility from VINIA to the production of Cannabis.

The Company is also projecting to achieve break-even cash flow in 2023, when the business reaches its first scaling point. For 2022, BioHarvest plans to continue to invest heavily in R&D (as a percentage of total revenue) and in the building of manufacturing capacity for its Cannabis vertical in Israel and abroad.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Plans to Build a Production Facility in Ontario to Serve the Canadian Market with Unique Cannabis Products

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Plans to Build a Production Facility in Ontario to Serve the Canadian Market with Unique Cannabis Products

The Company is now producing Cannabis in industrial scale bioreactors and has entered the final stage of its Cannabis commercialization program

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") has announced its plan to build a production facility in Canada, as part of the next phase in the global expansion of its Cannabis vertical. To that end, the Company is exploring opportunities to acquire an existing licensed facility or a Licensed Producer (LP), which would enable the Company to use its BioFarming technology to produce and then sell unique cannabis products into the Canadian market.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Reports Double-Digit Q4 Sales Orders Growth in First Full Year of VINIA Sales

BioHarvest Sciences Reports Double-Digit Q4 Sales Orders Growth in First Full Year of VINIA Sales

  • 17% quarter-over-quarter growth with record VINIA® global sales orders in Q4 of USD 825k
  • 485% year-over-year growth with total sales orders of USD 2.4M in 2021
  • Continued success in VINIA® US pilot with USD 325k in sales orders in Q4, a 27% growth over Q3

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") today announces another strong quarter of sales growth for VINIA®, its nutrient-rich red grape supplement created through the Company's proprietary BioFarming technology, in both Israel and the United States. The USD 825k of sales orders in Q4 from its direct-to-consumer ecommerce business represents a 17% increase over Q3 and are triple the sales orders from the same quarter in 2020. VINIA® sales orders in 2021 amounted to USD 2.4M, a nearly sixfold increase over 2020.

In Israel, where VINIA® is becoming synonymous with cardiovascular health and wellness, BioHarvest reported record sales orders of USD 501k in Q4, representing growth of 11% over Q3 and 84% over Q4 2020 - and total sales orders in 2021 were USD 1.73M, representing a 325% year-on-year growth.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Announces First Provincial Reimbursements for VENCLEXTA® in Combination with Azacitidine for Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients

  • Following the signing of an agreement between AbbVie and the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA), Quebec , Saskatchewan , and Manitoba are the first provinces to reimburse the combination treatment for newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients who are ineligible for intensive induction chemotherapy.

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, announced today that an agreement was reached with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) for VENCLEXTA ® (venetoclax) in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy. i

AbbVie Canada (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

Effective February 2 nd , on Québec's Liste des medicaments-établissements, effective February 1 st on Saskatchewan Cancer Agency drug formulary, and effective February 24 th on Manitoba's Drug Benefits and Interchangeability Formulary, VENCLEXTA is listed in combination with azacitidine, for first line treatment of patients with newly diagnosed AML who are 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy. For full criteria, consult the list of medications in effect. ii, iii, iv

"Acute myeloid leukemia is a blood cancer with a survival rate that still needs to be improved. Intensive chemotherapy treatments lead to toxicity, which can limit their use. However, our understanding of this disease has improved considerably over the past few years and, thanks to new treatment options such as the combination of venetoclax and azacitidine, we are now able to effectively treat a greater proportion of patients," explains Dr. Julie Bergeron , MD, FRCPC, associate clinical professor, head of the Optilab CHUM cluster of hematology laboratories, and hematologist at the CEMTL Maisonneuve-Rosemont facility.

In Canada , the five-year net survival rate is approximately 21% for people diagnosed with AML in the general population. v

"Every day, we aim to transform the standard of care in Oncology. Having effective and proven treatment options is vital for patients and their families impacted by AML. It is great news that VENCLEXTA plus azacitidine is now reimbursed in Quebec , Saskatchewan and Manitoba for people living with AML," says Tracey Ramsay , Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada.

VENCLEXTA in combination with azacitidine was approved by Health Canada in December 2020 . Health Canada's approval was granted under Project Orbis, an FDA initiative which provides a framework for concurrent submission and accelerated review of oncology products among international partners.

VENCLEXTA is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside of the U.S.

About AbbVie in Oncology
At AbbVie, we strive to discover and develop medicines that deliver transformational improvements in cancer treatment by uniquely combining our deep knowledge in core areas of biology with cutting-edge technologies, and by working together with our partners – scientists, clinical experts, industry peers, advocates, and patients. We remain focused on delivering these transformative advances in treatment across some of the most debilitating and widespread cancers. We are also committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. AbbVie's oncology portfolio consists of marketed medicines and a robust pipeline containing multiple new molecules being evaluated worldwide in more than 300 clinical trials and more than 20 different tumor types.

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca . Follow @abbviecanada on Twitter or find us on LinkedIn.

_______________________________________
i AbbVie Corporation Venclexta(R) (venetoclax) Product Monograph. Date of Preparation: September 27, 2016. Date of Revision: January 21, 2021. https://www.abbvie.ca/content/dam/abbvie-dotcom/ca/en/documents/products/VENCLEXTA_PM_EN.pdf . Accessed February 3, 2022.

ii Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec. https://www.ramq.gouv.qc.ca/sites/default/files/documents/liste_med_etab_2022-02-02.pdf . Accessed February 3, 2022.

iii Saskatchewan Cancer Agency. http://www.saskcancer.ca/images/pdfs/health_professionals/drug_formulary/drug_formulary/SCA_Drug_Formulary_-_2022-02-01.pdf . February 3, 2022.

iv Manitoba Health. Manitoba Drug Benefits and Manitoba Drug Interchangeability Formulary Amendments. https://www.gov.mb.ca/health/mdbif/docs/bulletins/bulletin116.pdf . Accessed February 3, 2022.

v Canadian Cancer Society. Survival statistics for acute myelogenous leukemia. https://cancer.ca/en/cancer-information/cancer-types/acute-myelogenous-leukemia-aml/prognosis-and-survival/survival-statistics . Accessed February 3, 2022.

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/10/c0411.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Komo Plant Based Foods to Exhibit at Natural Products Expo West to Develop U.S. Retail Network

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at the Natural Product Expo West (NPEW) show, in Anaheim, California from March 10-12, 2022, to showcase and sample its wholesome, multi-serve plant-based frozen comfort foods

Komo has been expanding its retail distribution network since its retail launch last year, adding five distributors and launching into major retail chains.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results on February 28, 2021

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (the "Company") today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results on Monday, February 28, 2021, before markets open. Aurinia's management team will host a conference call/webcast at 8:30 am ET that day to review the Company's 2021 financial results, provide a general business update and discuss the Company's outlook for 2022.

Interested participants can dial + 1-877-407-9170 (Toll-free U.S. & Canada). The audio webcast can also be accessed under "News/Events" through the "Investors" section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia's website.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Enters Into $5 Billion Aggregate Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreements

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today announced that it has entered into accelerated share repurchase (ASR) transactions under agreements with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Barclays Bank PLC, Citibank, N.A. and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., (collectively, the "ASR Agreements") to repurchase, in aggregate, $5 billion of Bristol Myers Squibb common stock.

Under the ASR Agreements, the ASR transactions will be completed under a previously announced $15 billion board-authorized multi-year share repurchase program, under which the company will have approximately $10.2 billion of remaining share repurchase authorization after giving effect to the ASR transactions. Bristol Myers Squibb expects to fund the repurchases with cash on-hand. Approximately 85 percent of the shares to be repurchased under the ASR transactions will be received by Bristol-Myers Squibb on February 9, 2022. The total number of shares ultimately repurchased under the ASR transactions will be determined upon final settlement and will be based on a discount to the volume-weighted average price of Bristol-Myers Squibb's common stock during the terms of the ASR transactions. Bristol-Myers Squibb anticipates that these ASR transactions will be settled during the second and third quarters of 2022.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN OUTLINES GROWTH STRATEGY THROUGH 2030 AT VIRTUAL BUSINESS REVIEW

- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today outlined its growth strategy through 2030, a period during which the Company expects to deliver attractive financial performance by serving many more patients globally than it does today, both with its current portfolio of marketed medicines and with the numerous new medicines it is advancing through its pipeline.

"Our strategy of delivering innovative medicines to address significant areas of unmet need has served us well over the past decade and remains our North Star moving forward in this exciting era of transformation for our industry," said Robert A. Bradway , chairman and chief executive officer. "We have a diverse and growing portfolio of medicines in large therapeutic categories that will enable us to drive growth through the end of the decade.  Looking beyond 2030, we have unique capabilities in early research that will dramatically expand the number of targets we can pursue and the speed and confidence with which we pursue them."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Improves Nightly Sleep by 38 Minutes for Employees Across 13 Countries Study Published in US Medical Journal

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Improves Nightly Sleep by 38 Minutes for Employees Across 13 Countries Study Published in US Medical Journal

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) has deployed the Company's sleep program in partnership with WTW (NASDAQ:WTW) to improve the sleep of employees within a large financial institution with operations in over 13 countries.

  • The Wellteq sleep program resulted in an improvement in sleep duration of an average of 38 minutes per night, as published in the Journal of Community Medicine & Public Health Care in the United States1.

  • McKinseyestimates that the cost of sleep deprivation towards burnout, exhaustion and depression is $680 billion per year in just five OECD countries, in the U.S. alone, 70M people are plagued with chronic insomnia2 (McKinsey, 2021).

  • Wellteq offers its corporate and insurance customers digital solutions across the four pillars of wellbeing - activity, nutrition, mental health and sleep. These evidence-based solutions are generating health outcomesand journal publications from the sub-clinical domain as the Company advances its digital solutions toward clinical settings.

  • Digital Health is a fast-growing market with projected CAGR of 25% to reach $660 billion by 20253 (Statistica, 2021).

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce the publication of "The Hidden Public Health Problem of Inadequate Sleep: Deploying Digital Mobile Technology to Improve Employee Sleep Hygiene in Asia" in the Journal of Community Medicine & Public Health Care published in the United States. The article was co-authored by WTW (NASDAQ:WTW) Regional Senior Consultant of Workplace Health and Wellbeing, Ms. Pheona Chua.

The results were drawn from across 13 nations, 8 enterprise markets and 529 participants and demonstrate a substantial and clinically meaningful improvement in nightly sleep duration achieved by 59% of employee participants. The weighted average sleep duration increase was 38 minutes of nightly additional sleep achieved. Based on an initial average sleep duration of 7 hours, this represents a 9% increase in weighted average nightly sleep duration. To view the study, visit:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×