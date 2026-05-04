Bio-Techne to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Bio-Techne to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bank of America Securities 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 9:20 a.m. PDT. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the IR Calendar page of Bio-Techne's Investor Relations website at https:investors.Bio-Techne.comir-calendar.

About Bio-Techne
BioTechne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company headquartered in Minnesota, celebrating 50 years of empowering scientific and diagnostic communities to reach better answers. The company provides highquality reagents, analytical instruments, and precision diagnostics. Its portfolio is organized into three customerfocused brands: R&D Systems™, BioTechne Spatial™, and BioTechne Diagnostics™, reflecting the scientific journey from discovery to translational research to clinical decisionmaking. BioTechne operates in 34 locations worldwide and employs approximately 3,100 people. In fiscal year 2025, the company generated over $1.2 billion in net sales. Its more than 500,000 products are used globally by academic researchers, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and clinical diagnostic laboratories.

For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio-techne.com or follow the company on social media at LinkedIn, X, or YouTube.

Contact:

David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations

david.clair@bio-techne.com

BT Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bio-Techne Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-to-present-at-the-bank-of-america-securities-2026-global-healthcare-conference-302760526.html

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bio-TechneTECHNASDAQ:TECH
TECH
The Conversation (0)
Westport to Showcase High?Pressure CNG Fuel System for North American Heavy?Duty Fleets at ACT Expo 2026

Westport to Showcase High?Pressure CNG Fuel System for North American Heavy?Duty Fleets at ACT Expo 2026

Westport's next‑generation compressed natural gas fuel storage system, combined with Cespira's on-engine HPDI™ fuel system, marks a major step toward commercializing heavy-duty trucks with diesel performance and efficiency using widely available compressed natural gas Westport (TSX:WPRT... Keep Reading...
Q3 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q3 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q3 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Graphite One Provides FAST-41 Permitting Update For Graphite Creek Project

Graphite One Provides FAST-41 Permitting Update For Graphite Creek Project

Company Remains on Track with Targeted Federal Permitting Decision by September 2026Highlights Strategic Importance of FAST-41 Program as First Alaska Mining Project Added to Federal DashboardLooks Forward to Adding Planned Ohio Manufacturing FacilityGraphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH,OTC:GPHOF)... Keep Reading...
March 2026 Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Report

March 2026 Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Report

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced March 2026 Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Bunker Hill on Track for June Restart of Operations

Cascadia Commences 2026 Exploration at the Carmacks Project, Yukon

Nuvau Minerals Announces Satisfaction of Post-Closing Payment to Glencore Under Earn-In Agreement

QIMC Partners with Lambton College to Develop Hydrogen-Powered Modular Energy Systems for AI Data Centers

Related News

base metals investing

Cascadia Commences 2026 Exploration at the Carmacks Project, Yukon

base metals investing

Nuvau Minerals Announces Satisfaction of Post-Closing Payment to Glencore Under Earn-In Agreement

oil and gas investing

QIMC Partners with Lambton College to Develop Hydrogen-Powered Modular Energy Systems for AI Data Centers

base metals investing

Awalé Reports New Discovery on 100%-Owned Ground with Multiple Shallow Intercepts, Including 17 Metres at 1.9 g/t Gold

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of The AFZ Core and Intersect New Mineralization at Depth at The Queensway Gold Project

precious metals investing

Mayfair Gold Appoints Drew Anwyll, P.Eng., as CEO

gold investing

Cascadia Minerals: Advancing Copper and Gold Projects in Yukon