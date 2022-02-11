Resource News Investing News

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been successfully up-listed from the OTC Pink Sheet Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market by the OTC Markets Group Inc. . The Company’s common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB under ...

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been successfully up-listed from the OTC Pink Sheet Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market (the " OTCQB ") by the OTC Markets Group Inc. (" OTC Markets "). The Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "BGTTF" as of the opening of market on February 11, 2022. The listing to the OTCQB complements the Company's previous receipt of DTC Eligibility. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "GOAT" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "26B".

The OTCQB is a premier and established marketplace for entrepreneurial and development-stage companies, including ESG focused companies, to trade in the United States (" US "). The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. The OTCQB offers companies the opportunity to build their visibility, expand their liquidity and diversify their shareholder base on an established public market. US investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BGTTF/overview .

Management Commentary

"We are pleased to be listed on the OTCQB, as this provides an opportunity to attract a broader base of international investors. Trading on the OTCQB will provide existing and potential investors with a transparent and easily accessible trading platform where they can find real-time quotes and market information," said Tony Harris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GOAT. "With our common shares now being listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the OTCQB, investors all over the world have the opportunity to become shareholders of one of the leading ESG focused venture capital platforms in Canada, GOAT," added Mr. Harris.

Cascadia Seaweed

On October 6, 2021, the Company's announced that it had entered into a letter of intent (the " LOI ") to purchase an equity stake in Cascadia Seaweed Corp., a provider of ultra-premium ocean cultivated seaweed. The LOI has now expired and the Company is not proceeding with their investment into Cascadia Seaweed Corp. at this time.

Service Provider Engagements

As previously announced, the Company has engaged Future Money Trends, LLC (" FMT ") of Georgetown, Texas to create and develop digital marketing campaigns and other related services (the " FMT Services ") to assist the Company in enhancing its online profile with the global investment community. The term of the engagement is for a period of 12 months, subject to the terms of the service agreement (the " FMT Agreement ") executed between the Company and FMT. Pursuant to the terms of the FMT Agreement, FMT was paid an aggregate, up-front, cash amount of US$500,000 (inclusive of taxes) for the FMT Services to be provided over the 12-month term, unless terminated sooner. The Company and FMT are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and FMT will not receive shares or options as compensation.

GOAT has recently entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. doing business as Investing News Network (" INN "). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. The agreement started on January 26, 2022, and will have a 12-month term, where INN will provide social media advertising services to increase awareness of the Company for an up-front cash fee of $20,000. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. INN can be reached at 604-688-8231 or info@investingnews.com .

ABOUT Billy Goat Brands

Billy Goat Brands is a venture capital platform focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the ocean economy. It intends to accomplish these goals through the identification of and investment in the securities of private businesses that are involved in the food and beverage industry, with a focus on: (i) plant-based protein, (ii) functional foods, (iii) food technology, and (iv) fermented foods. The Company plans to generate returns on its investments through various outcomes, including but not limited to go-public transactions, mergers or acquisitions, and the other liquidity events of its investee companies or projects. The paramount goal of Billy Goat Brands will be to generate maximum returns from its investments in a manner consistent with its environmental, social and governance values.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://billygoatbrands.com/ . Its final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On behalf of:

Billy Goat Brands Ltd.

"Tony Harris"

Tony Harris, CEO & Chairman
Tel: (778) 222-8221

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Email: info@billygoatbrands.com
Tel: 1-833-4-GOAT-IR (1-833-446-2847)

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING "FORWARD-LOOKING" INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The Company has provided the forward-looking statements in reliance on assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties (including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated September 8, 2021), certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approval. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Billy Goat Brands Ltd.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Billy Goat BrandsCSE:GOATAgriculture Investing
GOAT:CC
Billy Goat Brands

Billy Goat Brands



Overview

According to the Government of Canada, the blue economy is driven by sustainable ocean resources and accounts for about $31.65 billion annually in GDP. A significant factor in the blue economy is the preservation of aquatic life –– specifically, seafood. As a result, seafood alternatives are projected to reach a market size of US$1.6 billion in the next decade at a CAGR of 28 percent. With this in mind, companies with business models that support the blue economy and offer plant-based seafood alternatives will likely be of interest to investors seeking upside potential.

Billy Goat Brands (CSE:GOAT) ("GOAT" or the "Platform") is a venture capital platform focused on building a portfolio of high potential, expansion stage companies working in the blue economy. GOAT is dedicated to investing in and helping grow exciting and innovative companies with ESG values that address climate change, human wellness and the global demand for food security. The Platform's portfolio also offers investors early exposure to functional foods, food technologies and fermented food brands.

cdn.investingnews.com

According to the Government of Canada, the blue economy is driven by sustainable ocean resources and accounts for about $31.65 billion annually in GDP. A significant factor in the blue economy is the preservation of aquatic life –– specifically, seafood. As a result, seafood alternatives are projected to reach a market size of US$1.6 billion in the next decade at a CAGR of 28 percent. With this in mind, companies with business models that support the blue economy and offer plant-based seafood alternatives will likely be of interest to investors seeking upside potential.

Billy Goat Brands (CSE:GOAT) ("GOAT" or the "Platform") is a venture capital platform focused on building a portfolio of high potential, expansion stage companies working in the blue economy. GOAT is dedicated to investing in and helping grow exciting and innovative companies with ESG values that address climate change, human wellness and the global demand for food security. The Platform's portfolio also offers investors early exposure to functional foods, food technologies and fermented food brands.

cdn.investingnews.com

Each investee company currently in GOAT's portfolio is expected to grow rapidly over the next three years. Accordingly, the Platform plans to generate returns on its investments in several ways, including the public listing of its investee companies, mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") or other liquidity events.

Looking ahead, GOAT has identified more than 200 potential portfolio companies and has engaged in more than 40 advanced discussions to make investments into various ventures. It expects to conduct detailed due diligence on dozens of companies in order to arrive at an optimal portfolio of 5 to 10 holdings.

In October 2021, Billy Goat Brands signed a Letter of Intent to purchase an equity stake with Cascadia Seaweed, a vertically integrated company growing to become the largest provider of ultra-premium ocean cultivated seaweed in North America.

GOAT is led by an experienced management team that is well-versed in the nuances of the public markets, venture capital, M&A, strategy, corporate governance and operations. Its management team has executed over $5 billion of various debt and equity transactions. The team has also established highly successful channels, ideas and platforms for brands like Best Buy, Telus and Tourism BC.

Company Highlights

  • Billy Goat Brands (CSE:GOAT) is a venture capital platform focused on building a diversified portfolio of high potential, expansion-stage food and nutraceutical brands companies working in the blue economy with ESG values in the blue economy with ESG initiatives.
  • GOAT differentiates itself from a traditional investor as a partner that provides strategic assistance, network connections and support to its portfolio companies for faster scale and growth. All of Billy Goat Brand's portfolio companies have been more than satisfied with the assistance that Billy Goat Brands has provided to them.
  • GOAT's current portfolio consists of Sophie's Kitchen, KOLD, The Vegetarian Butcher and Evanesce Packaging. Sophie's Kitchen, the company's largest asset, focuses on delivering delicious and nutritious plant-based seafood alternatives that support a blue economy.
  • GOAT signed a Letter of Intent to invest in Cascadia Seaweed, a vertically integrated company growing to become the largest provider of ultra-premium ocean cultivated seaweed in North America
  • Each company that is currently in GOAT's portfolio is expected to produce a more than 50 percent CAGR in each of the next three years.
  • The company is led by an experienced management team that is well-versed in the nuances of the public markets, venture capital, M&A, strategy, corporate governance and operations.

Key Products


Keep reading...Show less
Billy Goat Brands' Investee Evanesce Communicates Refined Long-Term Growth Strategy

Billy Goat Brands' Investee Evanesce Communicates Refined Long-Term Growth Strategy

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTC: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Evanesce Packaging Solutions Inc. (" Evanesce " or the " Portfolio Company "), has refined its long-term growth strategy via an operational update provided to shareholders, including GOAT, that featured numerous highlights regarding its production facilities, sales achievements and marketing efforts. Additionally, the Portfolio Company is working to increase its investor base by potentially listing on a North American stock exchange in the near future. Evanesce is a sustainable technology innovator that is developing standard disposable food containers using a patented molded starch technology comprised of plant-based by-products that is 100% compostable and decomposes in 90 days.

Manufacturing and Production Update

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"australian diamond portfolio"

Billy Goat Brands Investee FunGuys Beverages Announces Operations, Distribution and Marketing Updates for its KOLD Line of Products

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (FRA: 26B) a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company FunGuys Beverages ("FunGuys" or "Portfolio Company") has announced key operational updates that will further accelerate bringing its KOLD line of cold-brewed coffee beverages to market. FunGuys is headquartered in British Columbia and is working to become a leading producer and distributor of organic chaga and lion's mane mushroom-infused products as an alternative sustainable coffee ritual for today's health-conscious consumer.

Manufacturing and Production Update

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"australian diamond portfolio"

Billy Goat Brands' Investee Sophie's Kitchen Unveils New Logo, Products and Packaging at 2021 Plant Based World Expo

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance ( "ESG" ) focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Sophie's Kitchen Inc. ( "Sophie's Kitchen" or the "Portfolio Company" ), recently unveiled a new line of plant-based products at the Plant Based World Expo ( the "Expo" ) in New York. Sophie's Kitchen's Chief Executive Officer ( "CEO" ) and Co-Founder, Dr. Miles Woodruff, unveiled the new line of plant-based frozen fish burgers, sauces, and veggie cuts at the Expo late last week. In addition, Dr. Woodruff revealed a new logo and product packaging for the established Sophie's Kitchen brand.

The new plant-based products from Sophie's Kitchen are expected to be available to consumers at various retail outlets across North America in 2022 and are being planned to include the following items:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"@goldmansachs.com" email

Billy Goat Brands' Investee Sophie's Kitchen to Exhibit at the Plant Based World Expo in New York

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Sophie's Kitchen Inc. (" Sophie's Kitchen " or the "Portfolio Company" ), will be exhibiting at the Plant Based World Expo ( the "Expo") in New York City from December 9-10, 2021. Sophie's Kitchen will be featuring its growing line of Tasty AF (As Fish) plant-based seafood products in Booth #416 at the Javits Center from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM Eastern Time daily, in the same area of the Expo Hall as Beyond Meat, the Tofurky Company and the Plant Based Foods Association.

The Expo was founded by the Plant Based Food Association and Eat For The Planet. With over 200 leading brands in the plant-based sector in attendance, it encourages innovative plant-based businesses to network, source, and distribute products and services to consumers, other businesses, and investors. The Expo is expected to bring over 3,000 people together to network with like-minded individuals in the plant-based sector. Speakers and exhibitors will include experts, thought leaders, and innovators from around the world who will be sharing their insights with attendees. In addition to Sophie's Kitchen and the other organizations previously mentioned, notable exhibitors also include but are not limited to Daiya, Gardein Plant-Based Protein, and CHKN Not Chicken, Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Billy Goat Brands' Investee The Vegetarian Butcher to Open New Location in White Rock

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that GOAT's portfolio company, The Vegetarian Butcher (" TVB "), has begun the permitting process in order to open its third retail location (" Third Location ") in the first quarter of 2022, subject to municipal approvals, which will be situated in White Rock of the Greater Vancouver Area of British Columbia. Pending the receipt of municipal permits, the Third Location is planned to be located at 1431 Johnston Road, to be approximately 830 square feet in size, and is expected to benefit from both a high rate of foot and vehicle traffic. TVB is a bricks-and-mortar grocery concept with two other locations in Kelowna and Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Third Location was selected based on being regionally bounded by the Pacific Ocean to the west and the United States to the south. White Rock and neighbouring South Surrey have a rich and diverse history, are known for their beaches, and are home to unique neighborhoods such as Crescent Beach and Grandview Heights. Millennials make up 15.8% of White Rock's population, which has resulted in an increase in the demand for health and wellness facilities and sustainable food and beverage options in the area. 1 This presents an opportunity for economic growth, as 24% of millennials practice an active and healthy lifestyle and are willing to spend money on compelling brands . 2 Also, the local population's appetite for healthy food has been on the rise with many vegan and vegetarian-friendly restaurants and grocers opening in White Rock and South Surrey over the last several years.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canbud Announces Appointment of Sameet Kanade as Chief Executive Officer and Director and Retirement of Steve Singh

Canbud Announces Appointment of Sameet Kanade as Chief Executive Officer and Director and Retirement of Steve Singh

Canbud Distribution Corp. (CSE: CBDX) ("Canbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors has appointed Sameet Kanade as a director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Kanade, succeeds Mukesh (Steve) Singh who has stepped down from these positions in order to focus on other ventures. Mr. Singh will serve as a strategic advisor, to the Company to ensure a proper transition and to provide advice the Company on strategic matters.

Steve Singh commented, "I have led Canbud from its inception and I am proud of the progress it has made, including its recent acquisitions in the analytical testing services sector in Canada and the US. It is now the right time for me to transition and hand the reins over to the next leaders to take the Company forward."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canbud Distribution Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of Steep Hill Inc

Canbud Distribution Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of Steep Hill Inc

Canbud Distribution Corp. (CSE: CBDX) ("Canbud" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the "Transaction") of Steep Hill, Inc. ("Steep Hill"), a cannabis science company in the business of providing lab testing, research and development, and consulting services in in the United States and elsewhere in the world. The Transaction was completed in accordance with an agreement and plan of merger and reorganization agreement (the "Merger Agreement") dated December 8, 2021, between the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Canbud Merger Sub, Inc. ("Subco"), and Steep Hill, pursuant to which Canbud acquired all of the outstanding shares of Steep Hill by way of a triangular merger.

Steve Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Canbud stated: "We are pleased to complete the Steep Hill acquisition, which provides Canbud with an enhanced platform to build on its business. Our goal is to accelerate the growth of Steep Hill and the expansion of its brand in new markets, and continue to focus on our expanded analytical testing business operations within the cannabis and hemp market sectors."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canbud Distribution Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Steep Hill, Inc.

Canbud Distribution Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Steep Hill, Inc.

Canbud Distribution Corp. (CSE: CBDX) ("Canbud" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of August 9, 2021, it has entered into a definitive merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") with Steep Hill, Inc. ("Steep Hill") and Canbud Merger Sub, Inc. ("Subco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canbud, on December 7, 2021 pursuant to which it agreed to acquire all of the outstanding securities of Steep Hill by way of a triangular merger (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and certain other conditions as described below.

About Steep Hill Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Power Play by the Market Herald Releases New Interviews With Sprout AI, Billy Goat Brands, White Gold Corp., and Logiq Discussing Their Latest News

The Power Play by the Market Herald Releases New Interviews With Sprout AI, Billy Goat Brands, White Gold Corp., and Logiq Discussing Their Latest News

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Sprout AI, Billy Goat Brands, White Gold Corp., and Logiq discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Billy Goat Brands Investee Sophie's Kitchen Partners with Leading Seafood Distributor Southwind Foods

Billy Goat Brands Investee Sophie's Kitchen Partners with Leading Seafood Distributor Southwind Foods

  • Sophie's Kitchen achieves flagship master brokerage sales agreement and stands to benefit from Southwind's dedicated national sales force and tens of thousands of distribution points already selling its products
  • Southwind is a highly respected seafood industry leader with over US$550,000,000 in annual sales
  • Sophie's Kitchen's plant-based protein options will now be offered side-by side with the products of this multigenerational leading seafood distributor
  • Equity partnership marks Southwind's entrance into the plant-based food space

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (FRA: 26B) a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that GOAT's portfolio company, Sophie's Kitchen Inc. (" Sophie's Kitchen " or the " Portfolio Company "), has partnered with Southwind Foods, LLC (" Southwind ") to offer its plant-based seafood, fish and other protein options alongside the products of the multigenerational seafood distributor. Through the arrangement, Sophie's Kitchen achieves a flagship master brokerage sales agreement and stands to benefit from Southwind's dedicated national sales force and tens of thousands of distribution points for its products across food service locations (institutions and restaurants), retail stores and grocery chains.

Southwind is a highly respected seafood industry leader with over US$550,000,000 in annual sales and, pursuant to this new master broker agreement and equity partnership, will provide Sophie's Kitchen with its ongoing support and a commitment to its sales growth, product development, and customer support. With plans for a phased roll-out of the Portfolio Company's products, the partnership marks family-owned Southwind's entrance into the plant-based food space. The joint distribution venture is viewed by management as mutually beneficial as it is expected to put Southwind in a strong position to help its customers respond to consumers' growing demands for delicious tasting, healthy, plant-based alternatives.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Billy Goat Brands Investee Sophie's Kitchen CEO to Speak at the 2nd Annual Aquatic Life Conference

Billy Goat Brands Investee Sophie's Kitchen CEO to Speak at the 2nd Annual Aquatic Life Conference

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (FRA: 26B) a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that Dr. Miles Woodruff, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Sophie's Kitchen Inc. (" Sophie's Kitchen " or the " Portfolio Company "), which is a portfolio company of GOAT, has been invited to speak at the 2 nd Annual Aquatic Life Conference (the " Aquatic Life Conference " or " Virtual Event ") organized to be held virtually from November 15-18, 2021 by the Aquatic Life Institute. Dr. Woodruff is scheduled to participate on a panel entitled "The Future of Fish", which is planned to take place at 12:00 PM Eastern Time on November 18, 2021.

The Aquatic Life Institute is an international non-governmental organization working to improve the lives of all aquatic animals, with a focus on improving the health of our oceans. The Virtual Event will be led by keynote speaker Dr. Sylvia Earle, Founder and Chair of Mission Blue: The Sylvia Earle Alliance and a National Geographic Explorer in Residence. This year's Aquatic Life Conference will focus on the sequential, daily themes of fish welfare pillars; campaigning and policy; neglected research areas and species; as well as sustainability, conservation and food systems intersectionality.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×