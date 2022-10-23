GamingInvesting News

Chinese comics exhibit potential for establishing an important presence in world markets

In September, a lineup of videos presenting Chinese comic characters appeared on the screens of NASDAQ and Tokyo Shibuya, drawing sizable attention. The winning lineup was selected from the just-concluded summer vacation event, the Chinese Comic Star Project, launched by Bilibili Manhua. The lineup included Heaven Official's Blessing, Breaking Through the Clouds, The Saintess has a Showdown, Global Examination, BLISS ~ End of Gods, Please Bully Me, Miss Villainess!, Fatal Flower and Song of the Sky Pacers.

The Chinese Comic Star Project is a campaign, launched by Bilibili Manhua in 2021, to determine and highlight what fans of the platform consider the best among its content. The event is now in its second year. The one-month campaign debuted with the submission of more than 4,000 Chinese comic works and concluded with eight winners based on the results of voting by hundreds of thousands of the platform's fans. The vast participation in the voting process demonstrates the love that fans have for the platform and its content.

In recent years, many popular Chinese comics have earned recognition on the international stage and started exerting influence on the broader worldwide market. The driver of this increase in popularity has been the launch of overseas marketing campaigns by Chinese comics platforms seeking to raise the visibility of their assets outside of the home market.

To cite an example, Heaven Official's Blessing from Bilibili Manhua won a place among the top eight performers for two consecutive years as a result of the success of the Chinese Comic Star Project. Derivative products and authorized co-branding platforms vastly added to the influence and commercial value of the intellectual property (IP). In the 18 months since the launch of the English version, 8,288 visitors have rated the comic on Anime-Planet, garnering an impressive 4.4 out of 5. As of October 17, 2022 , Heaven Official's Blessing was ranking 102nd among all comics on the platform. On Facebook and other social media platforms, seven interest groups were spontaneously formed by comic fans, collectively adding up to some 100,000 followers. Readers from around the world recommended this comic, drawing attention to and spurring the purchase of its merchandise. Whether in terms of the quality of the content, or the influence of readers, the comic serves as just one example of the huge potential, artistically creative Chinese comics in overseas markets.

Bilibili Manhua is the largest legitimate comics distribution platform in China and holds the leading position both in terms of scale and of activity among ACG (Anime, Comics, Games) fans. The platform was launched in November 2018 , and currently hosts nearly 100,000 comics. Bilibili Manhua operates and manages the whole industry chain, including original comic creation and the subsequent animation, film, games, vomics, peripheral derivatives, publications, and IP licensing. A spokesperson for the platform said, in the future, "on the basis of ensuring the management of superior comic content in our home market, we also look forward to their outstanding performance overseas."

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

World's largest Activate to open at Bramalea City Centre on October 22

The world's first active gaming facility Activate will open its largest store at Bramalea City Centre (BCC) on October 22 . This will be their fifth location in Canada .

Bramlea City Centre / Activate Logo (CNW Group/Bramalea City Centre)

Activate consists of a series of 11 interactive game rooms where people can play arcade-style games by actually jumping, climbing and dodging. The new Activate at Bramalea City Centre will be 13,000 square feet and feature laser lights, glowing walls and huge high-tech rooms where people can play games like Arena, Hoops, Mega Grid and Climb.

The facility will be located at the exterior entrance of BCC, next to Decathlon.

About Activate

Activate offers high-tech games that test your team's physical and mental agility across a wide variety of real-life challenges. Once inside, you and your team choose from hundreds of combinations of games and difficulty levels, each lasting one to three minutes. Your electronic wristband tracks your score and progress throughout your experience making Activate perfect for a casual night out or intense competition. A minimum group of three people is needed to play, as games are played in groups of three to five. If you have six or more people, no problem! You can split into smaller groups and switch around players at any time.

About Bramalea City Centre

Bramalea City Centre, is the largest shopping centre in the City of Brampton , and the fourth largest in Ontario . The two-level shopping centre offers 1.5 million square feet of retail shopping space, showcasing a tenant mix of over 300 stores and services including Aritzia, Decathlon, H&M, Browns Shoes and Sephora. For more information, visit bramaleacitycentre.com .

Lurkit launches global Creator Program with anticipated AAA game title Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Swedish tech startup Lurkit announced today at Gamescom Asia that it is taking its newest gaming influencer marketing product, `Creator Program,' to the market. The first game to leverage Lurkit's creator program is the highly anticipated Warhammer 40,000: Darktide . `Creator Program will be available for wider onboarding of game developers before the end of 2022.

Lurkit's newest marketing product, `Creator Program,' is a one-stop shop for game developers and publishers to curate and grow their community of influencers throughout games' entire lifecycle.

This Week in Tech News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the business technology industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

/R E P E A T --Media invite - MEGAMIGS 2022/

The Quebec video game industry will be there for four days worth of game launches, exchanges, and discoveries

La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec would like to invite you to attend MEGAMIGS the most important event in the country which brings together the video game industry: major and independent studios, publishers, designerscreators, schools and educational establishments, and more!

The AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global's Pre-Registrations Surpassed 1 Million, and a New Era of GameFi 3.0 will Soon Arrive

The latest news has shown that Tigon Mobile, a subsidiary of South Korean listed company Longtu Korea, revealed on Oct 18 that pre-registrations for its AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global had surpassed 1 million people. A good reputation and high expectations from users together contributed to its exponential growth, which has drawn massive attention and heated discussion among various communities.

The game combines the original Bless IP with the P2E (play-to-earn) gameplay, which helps Longtu Korea make a strategic move towards the Web 3.0 era. Before that, the company's GameFi Yulgang Global already won plenty of praise from over 5 million players once released. It is therefore fair to say that with an improved design and a sustainable economic model, Bless Global will create new waves around the globe and add spice to the world of Web 3.0.

A Market-Proven Model of Popular IP plus GameFi

The PC game Bless, a medieval fantasy MMORPG developed by Neowiz, has received unanimous praise from the media for its stunning graphics. Bless Unleashed, a remake of Bless by Neowiz powered with the new UE4, has become another global hit as one of the best Korean games on major platforms. Bless has also gained great popularity in Asia , making it to the Top 12 Best Sellers in the Store.

Bless Global kept the original content and background of Bless, perfectly depicting a vivid medieval fantasy world with epic storytelling and console-level graphics. With diverse gameplay and scene design, the game has been tailored to the needs of users who have different backgrounds and preferences.

Its advanced game engine allows for enriched scene design, including the improved multi-dimensional scenes, environments, biological systems, model poly-counts, and texture performance. Equipped with such a powerful tool, the game presents players with realistic characters and scenes, unleashing the power of legendary storytelling.

In Bless Global, players can explore different gameplay, such as dungeons, PvP, PvE, resource collection, and cultivation. It also supports P2E mining and transactions. Unlike any other traditional MMO games, the Web 3.0 game Bless Global grants players greater flexibility in ownership, control, and trade of their in-game assets and collectibles.

An NFT-Centered 3.0 Economic Model

Looking back, the GameFi model has gone through several cycles of ups and downs. The GameFi 1.0 model built by Axie Infinity combined NFTs with P2E. But with a lacking gameplay, it soon became a flash in the pan. Then came the age of GameFi 2.0, which was led by Stepn and incorporated NFTs in X to Earn. The model made several improvements on gameplay, but still, it was not enough. The gameplay lacks diversity, development work was challenging, and the lifespan was short. Neither of the models could solve the underlying issue: the bots and scalpers who took advantage of the mechanics for their own interest. With both models, players focused on earning and tended to sell the tokens they got to quickly earn their money back. But it cost a lot for users to enter. That's why these models couldn't last long. Once the company fails to monetize the game when a great number of users come in, it's very unlikely that the game ecology could be maintained or its lifespan last long.

Not until GameFi 3.0 did the general public start to grow faith in the model. The new age started with Big Time and Bless Global who learned their lessons and figured out something new.

Big Time applied the Free-to-Play (F2P) model by providing tradable NFTs and non-tradable in-game Gears, which ensured a smooth gaming experience for those who didn't pay to win and improved that of those who purchased NFTs (mostly virtual assets like Gears, Ornaments, and Mounts which will not affect the overall game balance). There were also P2E follow-up plans to secure a solid user base through F2P and increase revenue by encouraging Web 2.0 users to join the Web 3.0 world. Focusing on the open-world gameplay, however, Big time now only has a limited number of users, and whether it can succeed remains to be seen.

Bless Global, on the other hand, has reportedly integrated the advantages of all three models mentioned to ensure an ultimate gaming experience for its users.

  1. Lower the Threshold for New Users
    Bless Global is published on the platform PocketBuff, which allows users to log in with mainstream social media accounts—anyone can join. PocketBuff is also embedded with a secured payment system that helps users to purchase cryptocurrencies with their credit card in a minute.
  2. An NFT-Centered Economic Model
    The company does not plan to issue tokens in the short run. Instead, it will focus on NFTs, Mystery Boxes, and non-tradable Gears first to ensure an enjoyable game environment, a stable P2E game lifespan, and enough space for user acquisition.
  3. Prioritize Quality and Gameplay
    Bless Global incorporates the IP and the original gameplay of the web 2.0 game Bless. The relevant data shows Bless has attracted tens of millions of loyal users. Its publisher Longtu Korea has provenly provided quality game services for over 200 million users in the past ten years. Undoubtedly, the unique storytelling and diverse gameplay of Bless Global will offer its players a perfect immersive experience, which means more opportunities to explore the value of NFT assets.

The NFT-centered GameFi web 3.0 model allows the game to secure its foothold against the backdrop of tokens downturn in a bear market. Meanwhile, it encourages users to focus on the gameplay, not just P2E. The value of assets is anchored by in-game item rarity and players' preference, which helps build a more reliable transaction system. This inimitable model will be the optimal solution for the industry at this moment and any time in the future, for it has found the perfect balance between ownership, creativity, the community, and the game itself. Making the game more interactive and fun, the model will also transform people's perception of the GameFi genre.

It is said that the Beta test of Bless Global will start officially in November with several airdrop events to be held in the coming days. For those who are interested, please follow Bless Global official on Twitter to join the event early and get more updates about the test.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlessGlobal

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-aaa-gamefi-mmorpg-bless-globals-pre-registrations-surpassed-1-million-and-a-new-era-of-gamefi-3-0-will-soon-arrive-301655142.html

AXES APPOINTS ROMAN CZUBAK AS GLOBAL CTO

AXES.ai ("AXES" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed Roman Czubak as its Global Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

(PRNewsfoto/AXES.ai)

Roman has a deep, rich background in gaming systems and the gaming industry as a whole. His over twenty years with Novomatic including Manager of the Octavian Division as well as his time as Chairman of the International Gaming Standards Association are but a few of his extraordinary accomplishments in his illustrious career. His education, expertise and experience are globally recognized in the gaming industry, and he is considered as an Industry Veteran.

"AXES is growing fast and requires a structured and process based approach to software, cloud and IoT development," stated Earle G. Hall , President & CEO at AXES.ai. "Roman is a seasoned leader with an incredible understanding of what systems should be. His expertise will structure and focus our rapidly growing team to maintain high productivity whilst we acquire more products. It is so exciting to have Roman join AXES at such a pivotal time and the whole team is thrilled to welcome him."

"As Chief Innovation Officer, it is very exciting to have Roman join us and the timing could not be better," stated Nicolas Tremblay , CIO at AXES.ai. "The rapid growth of our fintech, media, business intelligence and other product lines requires us to structure our development cycle and separate innovation from production. It will be a true pleasure to work with Roman and benefit from his experience and expertise."

"AXES has redefined the gaming experience from the ground up," stated Roman Czubak . "The cloud-based, low local footprint is this most secure and lowest cost solution in the land-based market. The app store centric philosophy at AXES is quite refreshing as operators only pay for what they need and use instead of spending outrageous amounts of money on a monolithic system. I am very excited to join this forward-thinking, visionary team that has a mission to fundamentally transform our industry."

ABOUT AXES.ai

AXES.ai, is a world-class Fintech, present in more than 40 countries. The AXES Cloud comprises four platforms: Cashless, Loyalty and Engagement, Business Intelligence, and DooH Media. AXES Fintech integrates the entire cashless digital workflow from open to closed loop, cashier, kiosks, and the flagship all-inclusive Butler player APP. AXES Media boasts a highly engaging interactive media experience to broadcast publicity, ads, information, and clickable content and is fully integrated with the AXES Cashless Experience. AXES empowers governments, casinos, and route/street with real-time IoT data collection, actionable information, fully integrated cashless applications and endless APPS, making AXES the future of casino information management TODAY.  For more information, contact info@AXES.ai

